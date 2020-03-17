Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  >  Jarir Marketing Company    4190   SA000A0BLA62

JARIR MARKETING COMPANY

(4190)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gulf retailers offer butler service, hygiene checks to ease coronavirus fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:53am EDT
A delivery man rides his motorbike to deliver food orders for customers, as restaurants are closed, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Riyadh

"Stay in, stay safe and we'll get you what you need" - delivery app Toters' message is among marketing campaigns flooding social media in the Gulf Arab region as governments restrict movement and urge social distancing over coronavirus fears.

Many online retailers and delivery apps are stressing their commitment to hygiene, including checking drivers' temperatures and supplying them with gloves and hand sanitizer, to reassure clients concerned about the spread of the virus.

"We have a campaign jumping on the trend 'khaleek fil beit' (stay at home), encouraging people to stay home by giving them the ability to order anything via a butler service," Toters' Saudi Arabia General Manager Rita Kerbaj told Reuters.

She said people are ordering everything from groceries and pharmaceuticals to masks, sanitizers and Starbucks coffee.

Competitor HungerStation has offered delivery discounts and asked customers to pay online. Food delivery start-up Zomato said it was launching "contactless delivery" for customers.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have ordered the closure of malls, restaurants, coffee shops and other public spaces to combat the virus. More than 1,000 infections and one death have been reported in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

In regional tourism and business hub the United Arab Emirates, restaurants remain open but there has been a rush on supermarkets. Bars and lounges were ordered to shut.

UAE-based developer and shopping mall operator Majid Al Futtaim has seen a 32% increase in transactions in its Carrefour online business in the first half of March, compared to the same period in February, according to a company statement to Reuters.

Order sizes have increased, particularly for cleaning products, healthy food and electronics, and six new "fulfilment centres" had opened across the Middle East in March to meet growing demand, the company said.

Dubai-based Careem -- which is owned by Uber -- is talking to authorities in its countries of operation about how its divisions can help.

Adeeb Warsi, managing director of its on-demand delivery unit Careen NOW, said there had been an uptick in non-food orders in recent days. "The way things are unfolding, we are working with different government entities ... and particular merchants and partners to be able to give options to our customers for basic daily essentials," he said.

Al Rajhi Capital said in a recent report that food retailers are likely to earn higher revenues, but others offering products like electronics and home goods may be hit due to supply chain issues and record "flattish to negative growth" in coming quarters.

Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's largest listed retailer, said the closure of 14 of its 50 stores across the kingdom could cause sales to decline by around 25% in the second quarter if the government extends shutdowns beyond two weeks.

"We have a very good online platform but even if we grew it 300%, it would not make up for the expected impact if stores remain closed," chairman Muhammad al-Agil told Reuters.

(This story has been refiled to change attribution to company statement, not spokesman, in graphs 8 and 9)

By Marwa Rashad, Stephen Kalin and Davide Barbuscia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JARIR MARKETING COMPANY
11:53aGulf retailers offer butler service, hygiene checks to ease coronavirus fears
RE
03/17JARIR MARKETING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2019JARIR MARKETING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2019JARIR MARKETING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2019JARIR MARKETING : pens SAR 8m lease deal with Sehat Al-Sharq Medical
AQ
2019JARIR MARKETING COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2019JARIR MARKETING : stock sees SAR 15m private deal Thursday
AQ
2019JARIR MARKETING : announces the distribution of cash dividend for First Quarter
AQ
2019JARIR MARKETING : to distribute SAR 1.9/shr dividends for Q1
AQ
2019JARIR MARKETING : announces the distribution of cash dividend for First Quarter
AQ
More news
Financials (SAR)
Sales 2020 9 074 M
EBIT 2020 1 156 M
Net income 2020 1 091 M
Debt 2020 129 M
Yield 2020 6,96%
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,66x
EV / Sales2021 1,53x
Capitalization 14 928 M
Chart JARIR MARKETING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Jarir Marketing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARIR MARKETING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 177,80  SAR
Last Close Price 124,40  SAR
Spread / Highest target 59,2%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdulkarim Abdulrahman Al-Agil Chief Executive Officer & Vice Chairman
Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Agil Chairman
Faisal Anbar Saleh Alanbar Chief Financial Officer
Nasser Abdulaziz Al-Agil Executive Director
Nasser Abdulrahman Al-Agil Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-1.03%3 977
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-27.91%7 900
NEXT-40.77%6 505
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.-40.85%2 459
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-54.60%2 318
JUMBO S.A.-38.54%1 731
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group