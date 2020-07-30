Log in
JARVIS SECURITIES PLC    JIM   GB00B013J330

JARVIS SECURITIES PLC

(JIM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/30 09:24:31 am
664.85 GBX   -4.68%
09:26aJARVIS SECURITIES : Director's Interest
PU
07/06JARVIS SECURITIES : Board Changes
PU
05/21JARVIS SECURITIES PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jarvis Securities : Director's Interest

07/30/2020 | 09:26am EDT

Jarvis Securities plc

("Jarvis" or the "Company")

Directors' Interests

On 30 July 2020, the Company was informed that, on that day:

  • Mr Jolyon Head, Finance Director, sold 2,500 Ordinary Shares from his SIPP at an average price of 660.00 pence per share.

Following the transaction the combined interests held by Mr Head and people closely associated with him (PCA's) are 19,876 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.18% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jolyon Head

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jarvis Securities plc

b)

LEI

N/A

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary shares of 1p

financial instrument,

type of instrument

GB00B013J330

Identification

code

b)

Nature

of

the

Sale of Ordinary Shares

transactions

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Type

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Sale

660.00p

2,500

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated

2,500

volume

£16,500

  • Price

e)

Date of the transaction

30 July 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

ENDS

Enquiries:

Jarvis Securities plc

01892 510 515

Andrew Grant

Jolyon Head

WH Ireland Limited

0113 394 6600

Katy Mitchell

Darshan Patel

Disclaimer

Jarvis Securities plc published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 13:25:25 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 13,2 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,38%
Capitalization 76,3 M 99,0 M 99,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,78x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,69x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart JARVIS SECURITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Jarvis Securities plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JARVIS SECURITIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 685,00 GBX
Last Close Price 697,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target -1,79%
Spread / Average Target -1,79%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,79%
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew James Grant Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jolyon Christopher Head Finance Director, Executive Director & Secretary
Graeme McAusland Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JARVIS SECURITIES PLC45.62%99
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.103.17%30 739
XP INC.25.80%26 740
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD2.06%22 369
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.10%15 253
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.58%14 457
