Jarvis Securities : Director's Interest

On 30 July 2020, the Company was informed that, on that day:
Mr Jolyon Head, Finance Director, sold 2,500 Ordinary Shares from his SIPP at an average price of 660.00 pence per share.
Following the transaction the combined interests held by Mr Head and people closely associated with him (PCA's) are 19,876 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.18% of the issued share capital of the Company.
The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jolyon Head
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Finance Director
b)
Initial notification/
Initial Notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Jarvis Securities plc
b)
LEI
N/A
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
