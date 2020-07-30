Jarvis Securities : Director's Interest

Jarvis Securities plc

("Jarvis" or the "Company")

Directors' Interests

On 30 July 2020, the Company was informed that, on that day:

Mr Jolyon Head, Finance Director, sold 2,500 Ordinary Shares from his SIPP at an average price of 660.00 pence per share.

Following the transaction the combined interests held by Mr Head and people closely associated with him (PCA's) are 19,876 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.18% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The information below, set out in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.