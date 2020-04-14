Jarvis Securities : Letter to Shareholders

Jarvis Securities plc

14th April 2020

Dear Shareholder,

Due to the recent spate of announcements by companies cancelling or deferring payment of their dividends I thought I would take the opportunity to personally provide reassurance on Jarvis' position and to provide a general update on the Company's operations in light of COVID 19.

Our disaster recovery planning has proved to be robust and we have been able to continue to offer a full service to both our retail and institutional clients. The majority of our staff are working remotely using the IT infrastructure we have in place. We have maintained a minimal staff presence in the office only where absolutely required and have been able to adhere to the government's recommended safe working practices. We are well set to continue to operate in this fashion for the foreseeable future. At the same time, we have seen an increase in trade volumes following the election result in December and the market volatility as a consequence of COVID 19; and believe the reduction in the Bank of England base rate should have a negligible effect on interest income. We look forward to providing a more detailed update in due course but remain optimistic for the future.

The Company confirms its intentions to pay an interim dividend on or around 11 June 2020, to shareholders on the register at 22 May 2020, in line with the Company's dividend policy and a further announcement will be made when this dividend is declared.

Finally, I would like to reassure Jarvis' shareholders and wider stakeholders that despite the seriousness of the current situation globally and the effect this will have for the economy we are not seeing a detrimental impact on the Jarvis business model at this time.

Yours faithfully

Andrew Grant, Chief Executive Officer