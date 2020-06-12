Log in
UK Economy Shrank By 20.4% in April Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

06/12/2020 | 02:38am EDT

By Jason Douglas and Paul Hannon

LONDON--The U.K. economy shrank by a fifth in April, highlighting the cost of nationwide coronavirus lockdowns on the world's advanced economies.

The U.K. economy shrank 20.4% in April compared with March, and was 24.5% smaller than the same month a year earlier, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

Industrial production fell 20.3% on month, led by manufacturing output, which fell almost a quarter as factories ground to a halt.

Output in the U.K.'s services sector, which accounts for around 80% of the economy, shrank 19% on month, as hotels, restaurants, theaters and other businesses closed their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K. is among only a handful of economies that report monthly national output data. The figures offer one of the first detailed glimpses at the cost of the coronavirus-induced shutdowns on a major economy. U.S. gross domestic product figures for the second quarter are due to be published July 30.

Write to Jason Douglas at Jason.Douglas@wsj.com and Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 24 368 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2020 492 M 4,59 M 4,59 M
Net cash 2020 1 975 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,35x
Yield 2020 2,51%
Capitalization 6 598 M 61,9 M 61,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart JASON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Jason Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiko Ota Chairman & President
Shigeyuki Saito MD, GM-Administration & Finance Manager
Shigeo Kamijo Director
Yukihiko Seno Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Hitoo Yamada Director, GM-Planning & Manager-Corporate Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASON CO., LTD.41.48%62
WALMART INC.1.05%343 119
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.63%35 873
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.85%32 014
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.82%22 523
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED30.87%20 445
