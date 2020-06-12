UK Economy Shrank By 20.4% in April Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

By Jason Douglas and Paul Hannon



LONDON--The U.K. economy shrank by a fifth in April, highlighting the cost of nationwide coronavirus lockdowns on the world's advanced economies.

The U.K. economy shrank 20.4% in April compared with March, and was 24.5% smaller than the same month a year earlier, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

Industrial production fell 20.3% on month, led by manufacturing output, which fell almost a quarter as factories ground to a halt.

Output in the U.K.'s services sector, which accounts for around 80% of the economy, shrank 19% on month, as hotels, restaurants, theaters and other businesses closed their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K. is among only a handful of economies that report monthly national output data. The figures offer one of the first detailed glimpses at the cost of the coronavirus-induced shutdowns on a major economy. U.S. gross domestic product figures for the second quarter are due to be published July 30.

