JASON INDUSTRIES INC
Jason Industries : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Teleconference Details

02/08/2019

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN, JASNW) (the "Company" or "Jason Industries") today announced the Company will release its fourth quarter 2018 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Jason Industries will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The participant passcode for the live call and the replay is 13642137. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 12, 2019.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.jasoninc.com. The online replay will be available on the website immediately following the call.

To learn more about Jason Industries, please visit our website, investors.jasoninc.com.

About Jason Industries, Inc.

The Company is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the finishing, components, seating and automotive acoustics markets, including Osborn (Richmond, Ind. and Burgwald, Germany), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), and Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,300 people in 13 countries. To learn more, please visit www.jasoninc.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 614 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,10x
Capitalization 57,3 M
Chart JASON INDUSTRIES INC
Duration : Period :
Jason Industries Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASON INDUSTRIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian K. Kobylinski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chad Paris Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
John Rutledge Independent Director
Edgar G. Hotard Independent Director
James P. Heffernan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASON INDUSTRIES INC52.55%57
3M COMPANY6.31%115 223
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL12.13%109 674
SIEMENS-4.71%89 419
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY38.31%87 503
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.56%49 228
