Jason Industries : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Teleconference Details

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN, JASNW) (the "Company" or "Jason
Industries") today announced the Company will release its fourth quarter
2018 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Jason
Industries will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at
10:00 am (Eastern Time) that day.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic)
or 1-201-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available
approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing
1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The
participant passcode for the live call and the replay is 13642137. The
telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on
March 12, 2019.
Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous
webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investor Relations
section of the Company's website at investors.jasoninc.com.
The online replay will be available on the website immediately following
the call.
About Jason Industries, Inc.
The Company is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing
leaders within the finishing, components, seating and automotive
acoustics markets, including Osborn (Richmond, Ind. and
Burgwald, Germany), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee,
Wis.), and Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.). Headquartered
in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,300 people in 13
countries. To learn more, please visit www.jasoninc.com.
