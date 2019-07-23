Log in
Jason Industries : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Teleconference Details

07/23/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN, JASNW) (the "Company" or "Jason Industries") today announced the Company will release its second quarter 2019 results before the market opens on Monday, August 12, 2019. Jason Industries will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 am (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The participant passcode for the live call and the replay is 13642137. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 19, 2019.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.jasoninc.com. The online replay will be available on the website immediately following the call.

To learn more about Jason Industries, please visit our website, investors.jasoninc.com.

About Jason Industries, Inc.

The Company is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the finishing, components, seating and automotive acoustics markets, including Osborn (Richmond, Ind. and Burgwald, Germany), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), and Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 3,600 people in 13 countries. To learn more, please visit www.jasoninc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
