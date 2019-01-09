Jason Industries, Inc. : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) (NASDAQ:JASNW) (the “Company” or
“Jason”) today announced that it has filed a universal shelf
registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(“SEC”). The registration statement is intended to provide Jason with
efficient access to the capital markets and increased financial
flexibility.
Once the shelf registration statement has been declared effective by the
SEC, subject to market conditions and other factors, Jason may from time
to time issue various types of securities, including common stock,
preferred stock, warrants, debt securities, subscription rights,
securities purchase contracts, units, or any combination of such
securities, up to an aggregate amount of $100 million, through one or
more methods of distribution. An offering under this registration
statement will be limited to one-third of Jason’s non-affiliate public
float within any 12-month period as long as Jason’s non-affiliate public
float remains below $75 million. Sales may be made from this
registration statement for up to three years from the date it is
declared effective by the SEC. The terms of any offering under the
registration statement will be established if and when the securities
are ever offered, and will be made solely by means of a prospectus and
an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering.
Brian Kobylinski, chairman and chief executive officer of Jason,
commented, “Like many public companies that file these types of
registration statements, we consider this filing to be a proactive step
to facilitate our future ability to raise public equity or debt capital
to potentially expand existing businesses, invest in growth
opportunities, fund potential acquisitions, or repay existing debt.”
The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been
filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities
may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the
registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About Jason Industries, Inc.
The Company is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing
leaders within the finishing, components, seating and automotive
acoustics markets, including Osborn (Richmond, Ind. and
Burgwald, Germany), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee,
Wis.), and Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.). Headquartered
in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,300 people in 13
countries. To learn more, please visit www.jasoninc.com.
