Jason Industries, Inc. : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) (NASDAQ:JASNW) (the “Company” or “Jason”) today announced that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The registration statement is intended to provide Jason with efficient access to the capital markets and increased financial flexibility.

Once the shelf registration statement has been declared effective by the SEC, subject to market conditions and other factors, Jason may from time to time issue various types of securities, including common stock, preferred stock, warrants, debt securities, subscription rights, securities purchase contracts, units, or any combination of such securities, up to an aggregate amount of $100 million, through one or more methods of distribution. An offering under this registration statement will be limited to one-third of Jason’s non-affiliate public float within any 12-month period as long as Jason’s non-affiliate public float remains below $75 million. Sales may be made from this registration statement for up to three years from the date it is declared effective by the SEC. The terms of any offering under the registration statement will be established if and when the securities are ever offered, and will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering.

Brian Kobylinski, chairman and chief executive officer of Jason, commented, “Like many public companies that file these types of registration statements, we consider this filing to be a proactive step to facilitate our future ability to raise public equity or debt capital to potentially expand existing businesses, invest in growth opportunities, fund potential acquisitions, or repay existing debt.”

The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Jason Industries, Inc.

The Company is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the finishing, components, seating and automotive acoustics markets, including Osborn (Richmond, Ind. and Burgwald, Germany), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), and Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,300 people in 13 countries. To learn more, please visit www.jasoninc.com.

