Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Current Report No. 59/2019

0
11/29/2019 | 10:28am EST

Execution of an agreement for coke supplies to LIBERTY GALATI S.A.

Body of the report:

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. ('JSW') hereby reports that on 29 November 2019, Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. with its registered office in Jastrzębie-Zdrój (acting in the Agreement as the 'Seller') and LIBERTY GALATI S.A. with its registered office in Romania (acting in the Agreement as the 'Purchaser') entered into a blast furnace coke and small fractions sales agreement ('Agreement').

The coke supplies are designated for the Romanian market.

The Agreement was executed for the term of 5 years from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2024.

The estimate value of the Agreement over its term is PLN 1.7 billion.

The terms of the Agreement, including the financial terms, correspond to the terms generally used in coke supply contracts.

The Agreement was classified by JSW as material due to its projected value and the level of diversification of the coke sales.

Legal basis: Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 15:27:06 UTC
