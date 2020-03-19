Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Emergency response team monitors the situation in JSW on an ongoing basis

Log in
03/19/2020 | 11:13am EDT

Extraordinary prevention and protection measures have been taken in Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa to prevent the dissemination of coronavirus. A special e-mail account has been set up to enable employees to share their comments.

The procedures that are being implemented by the Company permit the safe operation of mines in the current extraordinary situation of an epidemic hazard.

A special e-mail account has been set up at [email protected]jsw.pl to enable JSW employees to send their comments and suggestions regarding preventive actions taken by the Company and its day-to-day operation in these unusual circumstances.

- Let me put it in no uncertain terms: we are fully aware of the severe inconvenience of the prevention measures that have been applied. I want to assure you that we make every effort to improve the situation. We count on the understanding and support of our co-workers. I am sure that empathy, mutual support and solidarity in this difficult situation will allow us to survive this hard time - said Artur Dyczko, Vice-President of the JSW S.A. Management Board for Technical and Operational Matters and head of the emergency response team.

Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa responded quickly to information about the spread of coronavirus and deployed specific measures to prevent infected people from entering the workplace. These measures include measurement of body temperature of employees entering the Company's facilities, use of disinfectants and prohibition of access by outsiders. Last weekend, a decision was also made to suspend mining operations on non-business days, except for work necessary to maintain the mines.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 15:12:03 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 8 895 M
EBIT 2019 906 M
Net income 2019 447 M
Finance 2019 1 528 M
Yield 2019 12,9%
P/E ratio 2019 3,33x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
Capitalization 1 556 M
Chart JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,51  PLN
Last Close Price 13,25  PLN
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wlodzimierz Herezniak CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Zalozinski Vice President-Financial Matters
Artur Dyczko Vice President-Technical Matters
Roman Liszka Director-Automation & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.16.50%372
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-5.97%41 835
GLENCORE-45.23%20 035
COAL INDIA LIMITED-31.37%11 966
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-20.69%9 810
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-4.55%6 461
