Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Emergency response team monitors the situation in JSW on an ongoing basis

Extraordinary prevention and protection measures have been taken in Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa to prevent the dissemination of coronavirus. A special e-mail account has been set up to enable employees to share their comments.

The procedures that are being implemented by the Company permit the safe operation of mines in the current extraordinary situation of an epidemic hazard.

A special e-mail account has been set up at [email protected]jsw.pl to enable JSW employees to send their comments and suggestions regarding preventive actions taken by the Company and its day-to-day operation in these unusual circumstances.

- Let me put it in no uncertain terms: we are fully aware of the severe inconvenience of the prevention measures that have been applied. I want to assure you that we make every effort to improve the situation. We count on the understanding and support of our co-workers. I am sure that empathy, mutual support and solidarity in this difficult situation will allow us to survive this hard time - said Artur Dyczko, Vice-President of the JSW S.A. Management Board for Technical and Operational Matters and head of the emergency response team.

Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa responded quickly to information about the spread of coronavirus and deployed specific measures to prevent infected people from entering the workplace. These measures include measurement of body temperature of employees entering the Company's facilities, use of disinfectants and prohibition of access by outsiders. Last weekend, a decision was also made to suspend mining operations on non-business days, except for work necessary to maintain the mines.