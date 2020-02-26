Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Exchange of experience

Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa and JSW Group companies: JSW IT Systems, JSW Innowacje and Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Szybów, were distinguished during the School of Underground Mining. The three-day session of the School was held in Krakow from 24 to 26 February.

Meetings of specialists from the mining industry - coal companies, entrepreneurs from mining support firms and the academic community are a tradition already: this year's meeting in Krakow was the 29th edition of the School of Underground Mining. The School is a series of lectures, discussions and technical visits associated with a broadly defined operation of mines. However this year the debate was devoted not only to coal and power industries, but also the acquisition of methane and IT solutions for the mining industry.

The key point of SEP 2020 was the discussion panel held in the Juliusz Słowacki Theater in Krakow entitled 'Poland needs coal - for how long and why?'. The panelists emphasized the increase in demand for electricity, which is directly related to the need to improve productivity of mines and the need to invest in modern solutions for the mining industry. JSW is the leader in this field. - You need to have a resource base ready, which we are expanding, and secured funding for capital expenditures - without that, there is no mining - Artur Dyczko, the JSW Vice-President for Technical and Operational Matters, emphasized during the debate.

During the final gala, which was also held at the theater, Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa, JSW Innowacje and Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Szybów received distinctions. The awards were handed out in the 'Safe Mine 2019' competition organized by the State Mining Authority, the School of Underground Mining and the Prof. Wacław Cybulski Safe Mining Foundation. The runner up award - after the victorious Marcel Section (KWK ROW) of Polska Grupa Górnicza - was given to the Jastrzębie Section of the Bzie-Jastrzębie Mine, which was tied with the Sośnica Mine in Gliwice.

Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Szybów was also celebrating during this year's edition of the School. The company has been operating within the structures of the JSW Group for a year and, in the Juliusz Słowacki Theater in Krakow, it commenced the celebration of the 75th anniversary of its operation.