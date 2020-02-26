Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A.    JSW   PLJSW0000015

JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.

(JSW)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : Exchange of experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 06:28am EST

Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa and JSW Group companies: JSW IT Systems, JSW Innowacje and Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Szybów, were distinguished during the School of Underground Mining. The three-day session of the School was held in Krakow from 24 to 26 February.

Meetings of specialists from the mining industry - coal companies, entrepreneurs from mining support firms and the academic community are a tradition already: this year's meeting in Krakow was the 29th edition of the School of Underground Mining. The School is a series of lectures, discussions and technical visits associated with a broadly defined operation of mines. However this year the debate was devoted not only to coal and power industries, but also the acquisition of methane and IT solutions for the mining industry.

The key point of SEP 2020 was the discussion panel held in the Juliusz Słowacki Theater in Krakow entitled 'Poland needs coal - for how long and why?'. The panelists emphasized the increase in demand for electricity, which is directly related to the need to improve productivity of mines and the need to invest in modern solutions for the mining industry. JSW is the leader in this field. - You need to have a resource base ready, which we are expanding, and secured funding for capital expenditures - without that, there is no mining - Artur Dyczko, the JSW Vice-President for Technical and Operational Matters, emphasized during the debate.

During the final gala, which was also held at the theater, Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa, JSW Innowacje and Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Szybów received distinctions. The awards were handed out in the 'Safe Mine 2019' competition organized by the State Mining Authority, the School of Underground Mining and the Prof. Wacław Cybulski Safe Mining Foundation. The runner up award - after the victorious Marcel Section (KWK ROW) of Polska Grupa Górnicza - was given to the Jastrzębie Section of the Bzie-Jastrzębie Mine, which was tied with the Sośnica Mine in Gliwice.

Przedsiębiorstwo Budowy Szybów was also celebrating during this year's edition of the School. The company has been operating within the structures of the JSW Group for a year and, in the Juliusz Słowacki Theater in Krakow, it commenced the celebration of the 75th anniversary of its operation.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 11:25:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA
06:28aJASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Exchange of experience
PU
02/24JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : JSW SiG as a safety buffer for the Group
PU
02/18JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Communication system purchased for rescue worke..
PU
01/17JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Current Report No. 4/2020
PU
2019JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Current Report No. 59/2019
PU
2019JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Ca..
PU
2019JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Return of the plough
PU
2019JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A. : 3rd quarter results
CO
2019JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S A : Management of Knurów-Szczygłowice Coal Min..
PU
2019Poland plans new coal mines despite EU's call for carbon neutrality
RE
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 8 895 M
EBIT 2019 823 M
Net income 2019 447 M
Finance 2019 1 528 M
Yield 2019 11,9%
P/E ratio 2019 3,60x
P/E ratio 2020 -7,20x
EV / Sales2019 0,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 1 680 M
Chart JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,94  PLN
Last Close Price 14,31  PLN
Spread / Highest target 180%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wlodzimierz Herezniak CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Zalozinski Vice President-Financial Matters
Artur Dyczko Vice President-Technical Matters
Roman Liszka Director-Automation & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.-4.84%425
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%44 171
GLENCORE-11.43%35 782
COAL INDIA LIMITED-17.15%15 024
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-12.57%10 863
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.38%7 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group