Warsaw Stock Exchange
Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A.
JSW

JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.

(JSW)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 04/16
13.62 PLN   -1.38%
Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : #stayathomeafterwork

04/17/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Remember that the restrictions regarding travel, shopping and visiting parks and forests are still in force. Work in the mining industry cannot be done remotely - therefore we encourage you to be cautious and follow your common sense also after work.

This is because mines cannot shut down, among other things due to mining and geological conditions. After decisions made by the Crisis Management Team, numerous restrictions were introduced at JSW SA forbidding entry of outsiders to the company's premises, temperature measurements for employees starting their shift using, among other things, thermovision cameras, a three-shift work system and disinfection of key areas in individual units. Nevertheless, this is not sufficient. - Safety relies mainly on employees, so I am imploring you to take care of yourselves, because this is the only way to save the jobs and health of all of us. Responsible conduct after hours protects us against infection at work - says Artur Dyczko, Vice-President of the JSW Management Board for Technical and Operational Matters, who is heading the Crisis Management Team.

JSW SA promotes this positive attitude with hashtag #stayathomeafterwork (#popracyzostańwdomu). In the Company's social media you can find films marked with this hashtag.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 13:07:01 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 8 106 M
EBIT 2020 -448 M
Net income 2020 -452 M
Finance 2020 687 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,49x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 1 599 M
Chart JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,28  PLN
Last Close Price 13,62  PLN
Spread / Highest target 194%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wlodzimierz Herezniak CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Halina Buk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Radoslaw Zalozinski Vice President-Financial Matters
Artur Dyczko Vice President-Technical Matters
Roman Liszka Director-Automation & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPÓLKA WEGLOWA S.A.-1.66%381
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.71%43 463
GLENCORE-44.07%21 631
COAL INDIA LIMITED1.94%11 837
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.53%10 244
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.29%6 222
