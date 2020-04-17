Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa S A : #stayathomeafterwork

Remember that the restrictions regarding travel, shopping and visiting parks and forests are still in force. Work in the mining industry cannot be done remotely - therefore we encourage you to be cautious and follow your common sense also after work.

This is because mines cannot shut down, among other things due to mining and geological conditions. After decisions made by the Crisis Management Team, numerous restrictions were introduced at JSW SA forbidding entry of outsiders to the company's premises, temperature measurements for employees starting their shift using, among other things, thermovision cameras, a three-shift work system and disinfection of key areas in individual units. Nevertheless, this is not sufficient. - Safety relies mainly on employees, so I am imploring you to take care of yourselves, because this is the only way to save the jobs and health of all of us. Responsible conduct after hours protects us against infection at work - says Artur Dyczko, Vice-President of the JSW Management Board for Technical and Operational Matters, who is heading the Crisis Management Team.

JSW SA promotes this positive attitude with hashtag #stayathomeafterwork (#popracyzostańwdomu). In the Company's social media you can find films marked with this hashtag.