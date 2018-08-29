Log in
JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA (JSW)
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa : Americans recognize Polish technologies

08/29/2018 | 02:27pm CEST

A U.S. research institute is interested in cooperation in the area of unmanned aerial systems. JSW Innowacje and HAWK-e, members of the JSW Group, signed a letter of intent with Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS), a global leader in the BSP sector.

The arrangement pertains to cooperation in creating a Center of Excellence and implementing innovative solutions for the national airspace management system. Another area of cooperation should include testing of independent systems, exchange of experience in technology projects and solutions. Other important elements of cooperation will be the implementation of the FAA 'Technology Integration Program' and the inter-departmental program entitled 'Żwirko i Wigura'. The partners will cooperate in the performance of any 'Space Mining' projects. The Polish-American cooperation will contribute to the development of unmanned technologies for the mining sector.

The letter of intent was signed by: Daniel Ozon, President of the Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa and Tadeusz Wenecki and Agnieszka Hankus-Kubica, President and Vice-President of JSW Innowacje.

HAWK-e was represented by Karol Cheda, President and Bartosz Brzozowski, Vice-President. The Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS) was represented by Chris Walach, Director of the Institute.

The U.S.-based NIAS is a non-profit corporation, which leads the growth of the Nevada Autonomous Aerial Vehicle Industry through business teaming relationships, collaboration with primary research institutions, and helping enhance the Unmanned Aerial Systems industry knowledge base. On the other hand, JSW Innowacje is a JSW Group research and development company. The company pursues the goal of achieving the status of a leading innovation center for the mining industry on the European market.

NIAS representatives spent 5 days in Poland, learning about the projects conducted by JSW Innowacje and HAWK-e and visited a coke plant and a coal mine.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 12:26:08 UTC
