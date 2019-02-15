Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa : Current Report No. 12/2019

Body of the report:

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. ('JSW') hereby reports that on 15 February 2019 an agreement ('Agreement') was entered into by and between Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. with its registered office in Jastrzębie-Zdrój (acting in the Agreement as the 'Seller') and voestalpine Rohstoffbeschaffungs GmbH and Importkohle GmbH with its registered office in Linz, Austria (acting in the Agreement as the 'Buyer') for the sale of blast furnace coke for Austrian market.

The contracts are valid for the period from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2024.

The estimated value of the Agreements during their validity is PLN 2.1 billion.

The criterion for recognizing the concluded Agreements as significant for JSW is the significant projected value of the Contracts, the extension and significant increase in the scale of cooperation with the strategic recipient of coke from JSW.

The remaining terms of the Agreements, including financial terms, do not differ from the terms commonly used for this type of contracts.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.