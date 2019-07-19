Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa : Current Report No. 51/2019

Body of the report:

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. ('JSW') hereby conveys an enclosure with information concerning the JSW Group's operating activity in Q2 2019 along with its commentary.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.