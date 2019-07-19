Log in
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 07/18
42.58 PLN   -0.70%
09:20aJASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA : Current Report No. 51/2019
PU
07/03JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA : Current Report No. 43/2019
PU
06/26JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA : Current Report No. 39/2019
PU
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa : Current Report No. 51/2019

07/19/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Body of the report:

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. ('JSW') hereby conveys an enclosure with information concerning the JSW Group's operating activity in Q2 2019 along with its commentary.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 9 951 M
EBIT 2019 1 511 M
Net income 2019 1 187 M
Finance 2019 2 868 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 5,00x
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 4 999 M
Chart JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA
Duration : Period :
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 65,40  PLN
Last Close Price 42,58  PLN
Spread / Highest target 217%
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ostrowski Vice President-Financial Matters
Tomasz Sledz Head-Technical Matters
Antoni Malinowski Member-Supervisory Board
Eugeniusz Baron Secretary-Supervisory Board
Artur Wojtków Vice Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA-36.52%1 318
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.57%52 445
GLENCORE-7.45%45 469
COAL INDIA-8.49%19 857
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD18.95%12 863
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-0.22%7 811
