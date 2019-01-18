Log in
JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA (JSW)
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa : Current Report No. 8/2019

01/18/2019 | 12:14pm EST

Body of the report:

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. ('JSW') hereby conveys an enclosure with information concerning the JSW Group's operating activity in Q4 2018 along with its commentary.

Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:13:03 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 9 418 M
EBIT 2018 2 383 M
Net income 2018 1 861 M
Finance 2018 2 438 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,07
P/E ratio 2019 5,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 7 672 M
Chart JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA
Duration : Period :
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 76,2  PLN
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ostrowski Vice President-Financial Matters
Tomasz Sledz Head-Technical Matters
Antoni Malinowski Member-Supervisory Board
Eugeniusz Baron Secretary-Supervisory Board
Artur Wojtków Vice Chairman-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA-2.59%2 038
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED2.73%52 840
GLENCORE-0.38%52 251
COAL INDIA-3.61%20 245
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD5.11%11 539
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.23%8 183
