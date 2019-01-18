Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa : Current Report No. 8/2019

Body of the report:
The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. ('JSW') hereby conveys an enclosure with information concerning the JSW Group's operating activity in Q4 2018 along with its commentary.
Legal basis: Article 17 Section 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
Disclaimer
JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 17:13:03 UTC