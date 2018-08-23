Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the H1 2018

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. has the pleasure of inviting you to watch the Internet broadcast of the financial results of the JSW Capital Group for the H1 2018 which will take place on August 27, 2018 (Monday) at 12:00 p.m.

The webcast will be available on: Livingmedia

Recording of the conference will be also published on JSW website on place: Webcast

The meeting formula enables asking questions.

To enable proper reception of the broadcast, your computer should meet the following requirements:

- Adobe Flash Player version 10 or higher (download)

- Browser-enabled javascript

- Internet connection with a minimum actual bandwidth of 512 kbps.

Should you have any technical problems receiving our videoconference broadcast, please contact your network administrator: wsparcie@livingmedia.pl