JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA (JSW)
Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa : Internet broadcast of the results of the JSW Capital Group for the H1 2018

08/23/2018 | 06:02am EDT

The Management Board of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A. has the pleasure of inviting you to watch the Internet broadcast of the financial results of the JSW Capital Group for the H1 2018 which will take place on August 27, 2018 (Monday) at 12:00 p.m.

The webcast will be available on: Livingmedia

Recording of the conference will be also published on JSW website on place: Webcast

The meeting formula enables asking questions.

To enable proper reception of the broadcast, your computer should meet the following requirements:

- Adobe Flash Player version 10 or higher (download)

- Browser-enabled javascript

- Internet connection with a minimum actual bandwidth of 512 kbps.

Should you have any technical problems receiving our videoconference broadcast, please contact your network administrator: wsparcie@livingmedia.pl

Disclaimer

JSW - Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa SA published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 10:01:01 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 9 317 M
EBIT 2018 2 299 M
Net income 2018 1 923 M
Finance 2018 2 247 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,73
P/E ratio 2019 7,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
Capitalization 8 747 M
Technical analysis trends JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 91,4  PLN
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Ozon Chairman-Management Board
Robert Ostrowski Vice President-Financial Matters
Tomasz Sledz Head-Technical Matters
Antoni Malinowski Member-Supervisory Board
Eugeniusz Baron Secretary-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA SA-22.16%2 358
GLENCORE-21.03%56 530
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-23.65%49 797
COAL INDIA10.72%25 798
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-7.84%10 842
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-13.11%8 231
