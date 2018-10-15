Jaxon Mining Inc. Announces Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2018) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: OU31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. John King Burns as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Burns has served as Chairman and Lead Director of the Company's board of directors since June of 2017. He will continue to serve as Chairman.

The Company has received the resignation of outgoing President and CEO, Mr. Jason Cubitt. Mr. Cubitt will also be resigning from the Company's board of directors. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Cubitt for his contributions to the Company; having guided the acquisition of an enviable land package in two of Canada's most metallogenic districts.

The Company will be nominating additional independent directors, one of whom will serve as Lead Director. It is the Company's intention to have these nominees seated by the end of 2018.

About Jaxon Mining Inc.

Jaxon is a precious and base metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The Company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the More Creek Project (consolidating the Wishbone and Foremore properties) in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

For Head of Capital Markets for Jaxon Mining Inc., please call 778-938-4459, for Investor Relations enquiries, please call 604-609-6152, and for Corporate enquiries, please call 604-608-0400, or Toll free: 1-877-608-0007.

This news release may contain forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither TSX Venture exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.