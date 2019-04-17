Log in
JAXON MINING INC

(JAX)
Jaxon Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

04/17/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2019) - Jaxon Mining Inc. (TSXV: JAX) (FSE: OU31) (OTC: JXMNF) ("Jaxon" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $250,000.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.075 per share. The warrants will have an expiry date of two years from the date of issue.

This financing is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. A finder's fee commensurate with regulatory policies may be paid if applicable.

Proceeds raised will be used for exploration of the Company's Red Springs project in the 2019 season.

About Jaxon Mining Inc.

Jaxon is a precious and base metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The Company is currently focused on advancing its Red Springs project in north-central British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
JAXON MINING INC.

"John King Burns"

John King Burns, Chairman

For Capital Markets, call 778-938-4459, for Investor Relations 604-558-2630 or 1-888-280-8128 and for Corporate enquiries 604-398-5394. Visit us at www.jaxonmining.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither TSX Venture exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44160


© Newsfilecorp 2019
Managers
NameTitle
John King Burns Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ying Ting Guo Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Alain Voisin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Laurence Gilbert Stephenson Independent Director
James P. Lavigne Independent Director
