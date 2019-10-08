Log in
JAYWING PLC

JAYWING PLC

(JWNG)
  Report  
PU
10/02JAYWING : 2019 Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
10/02FURTHER RE : trading update and related party transactions
PU
News 
Jaywing : October 2019 Notice of General Meeting

Jaywing : October 2019 Notice of General Meeting

10/08/2019 | 10:50am EDT

8 October 2019

Jaywing plc

('Jaywing' or the 'Company')

Notice of General Meeting

The Company announces that, further to the publication of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 ('Accounts') on 30 September 2019 and the Company's announcement on 2 October 2019, in securing the outcome referred to in that announcement the Company was not able to provide shareholders with an appropriate period between the publication of the Accounts and its Annual General meeting. Accordingly, the Company announces that, in addition to the recently held Annual General Meeting, it will hold a further General Meeting at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, on Friday 25 October 2019 at 11.00 am to give shareholders the opportunity to discuss the Accounts.

A letter has been posted to shareholders convening the meeting, which is also available to view on the Company's website: https://investors.jaywing.com

Jaywing plc (www.jaywingplc.com)Michael Sprot (Company Secretary)

Tel: 0114 281 1200

Cenkos Securities plc

Nicholas Wells/Callum Davidson (Nominated Adviser)

Tel: 0207 397 8900

Disclaimer

Jaywing plc published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:49:02 UTC
