Jaywing : October 2019 Notice of General Meeting

8 October 2019

Jaywing plc

('Jaywing' or the 'Company')

Notice of General Meeting

The Company announces that, further to the publication of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 ('Accounts') on 30 September 2019 and the Company's announcement on 2 October 2019, in securing the outcome referred to in that announcement the Company was not able to provide shareholders with an appropriate period between the publication of the Accounts and its Annual General meeting. Accordingly, the Company announces that, in addition to the recently held Annual General Meeting, it will hold a further General Meeting at the offices of Fieldfisher LLP, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, on Friday 25 October 2019 at 11.00 am to give shareholders the opportunity to discuss the Accounts.

A letter has been posted to shareholders convening the meeting, which is also available to view on the Company's website: https://investors.jaywing.com

