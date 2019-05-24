Jaywing : Intelligence win Search Campaign of the Year

Following on from the Prolific North Tech Awards in early May, Jaywing Intelligence has won at the Prolific North Awards. The creative use of our AI-powered PPC platform, Decision, to discover new audiences and boost revenue earned the Search Campaign of the Year accolade.

The collaboration with Domino's has demonstrated the merits of removing the human cognitive process from the decision-making process around PPC bidding and campaign timings, helping Domino's earn millions in additional revenue through PPC, for reduced investment. It was this strategy and the results that it produced which impressed the judges, enabling us to win against some tough competition.

The latest award win was closely followed by the news that Jaywing Intelligence has been shortlisted in the Best use of Data and PPC Campaign of the Year categories at the UK Digital Growth Awards, which celebrate excellence in UX, CRO and search to drive growth and results. Winners will be announced on 17th July.

If you'd like to find out more about what Decision has achieved for Domino's and how it could work for your brand, please email at hello@jaywing.com to organise a free demo.