JAYWING PLC       GB00B1FPT107

JAYWING PLC
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 09/13
37.5 GBp   +0.67%
12:53pJAYWING : Intelligence win Search Campaign of the Year
PU
05/07JAYWING : Year-end Trading Statement
PU
2018JAYWING : Interim Results 2018/2019
PU
Jaywing : Intelligence win Search Campaign of the Year

05/24/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

Following on from the Prolific North Tech Awards in early May, Jaywing Intelligence has won at the Prolific North Awards. The creative use of our AI-powered PPC platform, Decision, to discover new audiences and boost revenue earned the Search Campaign of the Year accolade.

The collaboration with Domino's has demonstrated the merits of removing the human cognitive process from the decision-making process around PPC bidding and campaign timings, helping Domino's earn millions in additional revenue through PPC, for reduced investment. It was this strategy and the results that it produced which impressed the judges, enabling us to win against some tough competition.

The latest award win was closely followed by the news that Jaywing Intelligence has been shortlisted in the Best use of Data and PPC Campaign of the Year categories at the UK Digital Growth Awards, which celebrate excellence in UX, CRO and search to drive growth and results. Winners will be announced on 17th July.

If you'd like to find out more about what Decision has achieved for Domino's and how it could work for your brand, please email at hello@jaywing.com to organise a free demo.

Disclaimer

Jaywing plc published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 16:52:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 2,80 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,08
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 12,4 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Bernard Shaw Chief Executive Officer
James Martin Boddy Executive Chairman
Adrian Lingard Chief Operating Officer
Michael Sprot Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Andrew Robert Gardner Executive Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAYWING PLC11.94%16
OMNICOM GROUP8.93%17 435
WPP GROUP11.86%15 134
PUBLICIS GROUPE-0.86%13 063
INTERPUBLIC GROUP7.85%8 612
HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED14.72%6 248
