Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC    JAZZ   IE00B4Q5ZN47

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC

(JAZZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DOJ : Three Pharma Cos to Pay $122.6 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 11:43am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that three pharmaceutical companies--Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck LLC and Alexion Pharmaceuticals--agreed to pay a total of $122.6 million to resolve allegations involving copay assistance foundations.

The Justice Department alleged the companies violated the False Claims Act by illegally paying the Medicare or Civilian Health and Medical Program copays for their own products through purportedly independent foundations that the companies used as conduits.

When a Medicare beneficiary obtains a prescription drug covered by Medicare, the beneficiary may be required to make a partial payment and under ChampVA, patients may be required to pay a copay for medications, the DOJ said. The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits a pharmaceutical company from offering or paying, directly or indirectly, any remuneration--which includes money or any other thing of value--to induce Medicare or ChampVA patients to purchase the company's drugs, which extends to the payment of patients' copay obligations, the DOJ said.

Lundbeck officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Alexion announced that it has finalized its settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve claims related to the company's support of independent charity patient assistance programs between 2010 and 2016," the pharmaceutical company said. Alexion said it will pay about $13 million under the terms of the agreement.

Jazz said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing it will pay the U.S. government $57.0 million, plus interest. Jazz said during 2018 it recorded $58.2 million related to this matter.

Jazz said it received DOJ subpoenas in 2016 and 2017 for documents related to Jazz's support of charitable organizations that provide financial assistance to Medicare patients.

Jazz and Lundbeck each entered five-year corporate integrity agreements. The agreements require the companies to implement measures, controls and monitoring to promote independence from any patient assistance programs to which they donate. In addition, the companies agreed to implement risk-assessment programs and obtain compliance-related certifications from company executives and board members.

Alexion wasn't required to enter into corporate integrity agreement because it made organizational changes, the DOJ said, including hiring a new eight-member executive leadership team and changing half of the members of its board.

"These enforcement actions make clear that the government will hold accountable drug companies that directly or indirectly pay illegal kickbacks," said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice's Civil Division.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS -0.25% 139.82 Delayed Quote.43.79%
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 1.12% 141.66 Delayed Quote.12.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
11:43aDOJ : Three Pharma Cos to Pay $122.6 Million to Resolve False Claims Act Allegat..
DJ
03/05JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcar..
PR
02/26JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Res..
PR
02/12JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Res..
PR
01/03JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : and Codiak BioSciences Announce Strategic Collaboration t..
PR
2018JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives New PDUFA Goal Date for Solriamfetol for Excessi..
PR
2018JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Ja..
PR
2018JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Share Repurchase Program Authorization Increase..
PR
2018J&J unit to pay $360 million to U.S. to resolve charity kickback probe
RE
2018JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 3 Clinical Tria..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 074 M
EBIT 2019 1 067 M
Net income 2019 497 M
Debt 2019 500 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,43
P/E ratio 2020 12,40
EV / Sales 2019 4,11x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Capitalization 8 028 M
Chart JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 172 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce C. Cozadd Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel N. Swisher President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew P. Young Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Treacy Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Paul L. Berns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC12.86%8 156
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD25.86%16 204
MERCK KGAA12.36%14 718
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD18.35%11 514
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD34.22%10 428
YUHAN CORP--.--%2 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About