Jazz Pharmaceuticals : to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 25, 2020

02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that it will report its 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, after the close of the financial markets.  Company management will host a live audio webcast immediately following the announcement at 4:30 p.m. EST/9:30 p.m. GMT to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide a business and financial update and guidance for 2020 financial results.

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.  Please connect to the website prior to the start of the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least one week.

Audio webcast/conference call:
U.S. Dial-In Number:  +1 855 353 7924
International Dial-In Number: +1 503 343 6056
Passcode: 9837779

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 3, 2020 and accessible through one of the following telephone numbers, using the passcode below:

Replay U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 855 859 2056
Replay International Dial-In Number:  +1 404 537 3406
Passcode: 9837779

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), a global biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with limited or no options. As a leader in sleep medicine, with an R&D expansion into neuroscience, and a growing hematology/oncology portfolio, Jazz has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates in development, and is focused on transforming biopharmaceutical discoveries into novel medicines. Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Sunosi® (solriamfetol), Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Defitelio® (defibrotide sodium), Erwinaze® (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) and Vyxeos® (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Sunosi, Defitelio® (defibrotide), Erwinase® and Vyxeos® liposomal 44 mg/100 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/medicines. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:

Investors: 

Media:

Kathee Littrell

Jacqueline Kirby

Vice President, Investor Relations

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations

Ireland, +353 1 634 7887

Ireland, +353 1 697 2141

U.S., +1 650 496 2717

U.S., +1 215 867 4910

 

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-report-2019-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-on-february-25-2020-301003165.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc


© PRNewswire 2020
