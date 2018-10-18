J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Announces Payment of Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that
its Board of Directors has declared the regular quarterly dividend on
its common stock of $0.24 (twenty-four cents) per common share, payable
to stockholders of record on November 9, 2018. The dividend will be paid
on November 16, 2018.
About J.B. Hunt
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a
Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply
chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America.
Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies
technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer,
adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt
services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload,
less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B.
Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker
symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more
information, visit www.jbhunt.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005785/en/