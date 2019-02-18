J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Completes Acquisition of Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery. The transaction, announced January 9, was closed and became effective February 15.

“Cory’s customer-first mentality and focus on the consumer experience have made it one of the best in the furniture business,” said Nick Hobbs, executive vice president and president of Dedicated Contract Services at J.B. Hunt. “Those values very much align with ours, and we are proud to welcome Cory to the J.B. Hunt family.”

Cory’s home delivery services will be integrated with J.B. Hunt Final Mile Services, a division of the company’s Dedicated Contract Services business unit. Final Mile operates one of the largest nationwide, commingled cross-dock operations and has the ability to serve 100% of the contiguous United States. With the Cory acquisition, Final Mile has grown to include 100 locations and over 3.1 million square feet of warehouse and facilities space. More information, including quotes from leadership, is available in the initial purchase announcement.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

