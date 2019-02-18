J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Completes Acquisition of Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest
supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today the
completion of its acquisition of Cory 1st Choice Home Delivery. The
transaction, announced January 9, was closed and became effective
February 15.
“Cory’s customer-first mentality and focus on the consumer experience
have made it one of the best in the furniture business,” said Nick
Hobbs, executive vice president and president of Dedicated Contract
Services at J.B. Hunt. “Those values very much align with ours, and we
are proud to welcome Cory to the J.B. Hunt family.”
Cory’s home delivery services will be integrated with J.B. Hunt Final
Mile Services, a division of the company’s Dedicated Contract Services
business unit. Final Mile operates one of the largest nationwide,
commingled cross-dock operations and has the ability to serve 100% of
the contiguous United States. With the Cory acquisition, Final Mile has
grown to include 100 locations and over 3.1 million square feet of
warehouse and facilities space. More information, including quotes from
leadership, is available in the initial
purchase announcement.
