J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : to Participate in the 11th Annual Global Transportation and the 2018 Buckingham Industrials Conferences

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) today announced the company will participate in these upcoming conferences:

The 11 th Annual Global Transportation Conference: Thursday, September 6, 2018, The Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts.

Annual Global Transportation Conference: Thursday, September 6, 2018, The Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts. The 2018 Buckingham Industrials Conference: Thursday, September 20, 2018, The Lexington Hotel, New York, New York.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005138/en/