News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : to Participate in the 11th Annual Global Transportation and the 2018 Buckingham Industrials Conferences

08/23/2018 | 03:06pm CEST

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) today announced the company will participate in these upcoming conferences:

  • The 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference: Thursday, September 6, 2018, The Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts.
  • The 2018 Buckingham Industrials Conference: Thursday, September 20, 2018, The Lexington Hotel, New York, New York.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 607 M
EBIT 2018 845 M
Net income 2018 598 M
Debt 2018 931 M
Yield 2018 0,77%
P/E ratio 2018 22,94
P/E ratio 2019 19,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 13 548 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 134 $
Spread / Average Target 8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
David G. Mee CFO, Secretary, EVP-Finance & Administration
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James L. Robo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES7.76%13 548
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE13.71%12 265
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.11.10%4 752
SANKYU INC.14.92%3 327
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO LTD0.00%3 300
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC45.86%3 196
