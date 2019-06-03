Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JB Hunt Transport Services    JBHT

JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES

(JBHT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JB Hunt Transport Services : Carrier 360 Introduces I'm Not Driving Mode

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 06:09pm EDT

These days, when a carrier looks for their next load they often turn to their phone. But rather than making a call, freight carriers search digital load boards and view assignments from mobile apps. We're committed to helping carriers improve everyday operations and find the right load at the right time, so we take feedback seriously. With that in mind, we've addressed carrier comments and introduced the new I'm Not Driving mode.

Feedback about a Carrier 360 safety feature that detected when a mobile device was in motion brought about this change. When motion was detected, the feature locked the app, preventing use of the app while the carrier was driving. This feature also impacted a passenger's device, which made it difficult for carriers to use the app when riding as a passenger.

The new feature allows carriers who aren't behind the wheel can now search and book loads, upload documents, and view Carrier 360 Perks while in motion after confirming they are not driving. Non-Admin users can request I'm Not Driving mode, which then sends an in-app notification and email to all Admins.

Here's how to set up users:

To ensure the best experience based on each person's day-to-day work, Carrier 360 offers four access levels. Users with Admin access can turn on or off I'm Not Driving mode for all users under that company's DOT.

Admin
Manage users, place offers, book loads, assign drivers to loads, complete check calls, create invoices, upload documents, view payment status, manage rewards

Invoice
Place offers, book loads, assign drivers to loads, complete check calls, create invoices, upload documents, view payment status, view rewards

Book
Place offers, book loads, assign drivers to loads, complete check calls, upload documents, view available rewards

Drive
View assigned loads, complete check calls, upload documents, view available rewards

To ensure user levels are set up correctly, sign in to Carrier 360 and follow these steps:

  1. Select Manage Users
  2. Choose Edit or Add User to update
  3. Select the appropriate Security Access
  4. Click Save

Need help? Contact us at (833) 211-4392, Monday - Friday from 7 am - 5 pm, or email us.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on Carrier 360!
Send us your comments or submit a review:

Review on GooglePlay Review on iTunes Send Us Feedback Directly

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 22:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES
06:09pJB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Carrier 360 Introduces I'm Not Driving Mode
PU
06/02WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Struggles of transport stocks transmit caution to market
RE
05/20JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Looking Ahead to Roadcheck Week
PU
05/16JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JBHT Named to Fortune 500 List for 7th Consecutive ..
PU
05/16J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Named to Fortune 500 List for Seventh Conse..
BU
05/15JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : BOA Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industria..
PU
05/14JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : BOA Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industria..
PU
05/08JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces 360box..
AQ
05/06JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JBHT Announces 360box, a New Trailer Pool and Drop-..
PU
05/06J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces 360box, a New Trailer Pool and Dr..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 305 M
EBIT 2019 872 M
Net income 2019 626 M
Debt 2019 1 143 M
Yield 2019 1,21%
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
P/E ratio 2020 13,13
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
Capitalization 9 258 M
Chart JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES
Duration : Period :
JB Hunt Transport Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 110 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
David G. Mee CFO, Secretary, EVP-Finance & Administration
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James L. Robo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES-8.49%9 258
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE7.25%10 721
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.0.61%3 866
SANKYU INC.13.75%3 312
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC16.71%2 576
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO LTD-8.88%2 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About