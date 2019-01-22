JB Hunt Transport Services : Fortune Magazine Names J.B. Hunt One of the World's Most Admired Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, has been named by Fortune magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies for 2019, the ninth time the company has been included on the list.

“This recognition reflects the value and service level we provide our customers each day and our commitment to developing innovative solutions to meet their needs,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “We are honored to be included on Fortune’s list and to have earned the admiration of our peers and the overall business community.”

Three-hundred thirty companies in 52 industries were included in this year’s list. J.B. Hunt ranked sixth in the trucking, transportation, and logistics industry. To determine the rankings, Fortune and partner Korn Ferry surveyed some 3,750 top executives, directors, and financial analysts. Respondents were asked to identify companies with the strongest brand reputations based on the following nine attributes: ability to attract and retain talented people; quality of management; social responsibility to the community and the environment; innovativeness; quality of products or services; wise use of corporate assets; financial soundness; long-term investment value; and effectiveness in doing business globally.

The complete rankings are available on the Fortune website and in the February edition of the magazine now available on newsstands. J.B. Hunt received multiple recognitions in 2018, including being named to FreightWaves’ Freight.Tech 25, Inbound Logistics’ Top 10 3PL, the Fortune 500 list for the sixth consecutive year, and Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

