JB Hunt Transport Services : J.B. Hunt Teams up with Industry Leaders SiriusXM, Pilot Flying J, and Goodyear to Launch Large-Scale Rewards Program for Carriers

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), by its subsidiary J.B.
Hunt Transport, Inc., has teamed up with SiriusXM, Pilot Flying J, and
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to create a rewards program for
Carrier 360 by J.B. Hunt, a component of the company’s technology
solution - J.B. Hunt 360°® - designed to help carriers save money, spend
more time driving, and have an overall better experience. The program is
part of the company’s ongoing effort to leverage experience and
technology to develop the most efficient transportation systems in North
America.
J.B. Hunt 360 Perks
J.B. Hunt 360 Perks™ will provide carriers and their drivers the
opportunity to receive fuel discounts, Pilot myRewards® points,
discounts on SiriusXM truck radios, and complimentary SiriusXM
subscriptions by purchasing diesel fuel at participating Pilot and
Flying J locations in the United States using a J.B. Hunt 360 fuel card.
They can also receive discounts on preventive maintenance, labor, parts,
and tires from Pilot Flying J Truck Care and discounts on Goodyear
products and services.
“Our company drivers and independent contractors, including third party
carriers and owner-operators, are a large part of J.B. Hunt’s continued
growth and success,” said John Roberts, president and CEO at J.B. Hunt.
“This program focuses on providing carriers and their drivers with great
opportunities to succeed. J.B. Hunt 360 Perks brings together J.B. Hunt,
a leader in the transportation industry, and three of the biggest names
in their respective trades to create what we believe is the best and
most comprehensive rewards program available. This program includes
discounts on brands and services carriers use every day.”
J.B. Hunt 360 Perks lives within Carrier 360, which allows carriers to
optimize their daily operations using machine learning and artificial
intelligence. For example, Carrier 360 provides load recommendations
based on predicted location, historical lane data, service levels, and
personal settings.
“Every improvement we make to Carrier 360 starts with listening to the
ongoing needs and interests of carriers,” added Shelley Simpson,
president of highway services and chief commercial officer at J.B. Hunt.
“Ultimately, we’re redefining the way carriers can do business by
helping them reduce wasted time and create operating efficiencies. Our
J.B. Hunt 360 Perks program is the next step in helping them improve
their bottom line.”
J.B. Hunt 360 Perks Rewards from SiriusXM, Pilot Flying J, and
Goodyear
SiriusXM, Pilot Flying J, and Goodyear have integrated their incentives
into Carrier 360, so participants can access their J.B. Hunt 360 Perks
account information, sign up for SiriusXM, view their Pilot myRewards®
account, and check out the latest offerings from Goodyear, all within
the platform. They can also use the app to complete fuel purchases,
which will earn them additional Pilot myRewards® points.
J.B. Hunt 360 Perks participants earn 18 cents off the credit price per
gallon of diesel fuel from participating Pilot and Flying J travel
center locations in the United States. Drivers for participating
carriers can earn up to five (5) Pilot myRewards® points for each gallon
of diesel fuel.
“Pilot Flying J is excited to enhance our long-standing collaboration
with J.B. Hunt to offer a wide variety of savings to carriers using
Carrier 360,” said Jimmy Haslam, chief executive officer for Pilot
Flying J. “J.B. Hunt and Pilot Flying J are bringing our like-minded
technologies and driver-centric philosophies together to expand our
mutual commitment to the trucking industry in innovative ways.”
J.B. Hunt 360 Perks participants also get discounted rates on SiriusXM
radios for their trucks and can earn complimentary access to SiriusXM’s
All Access subscription package when they fuel an average of 600 diesel
gallons every 30 days at participating Pilot and Flying J locations in
the United States. SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM’s most expansive
programming package, includes access to the SiriusXM mobile app, and
delivers the most comprehensive bundle of entertainment, sports, and
news programming available in a vehicle.
“We are excited to build upon our 15-plus year relationship with J.B.
Hunt by participating in the innovative and fast-growing J.B. Hunt 360
program,” said Joe Verbrugge, executive vice president and general
manager, emerging business, for SiriusXM. “Many of the earliest adopters
of SiriusXM were truck drivers, and they’ve stayed with us because we
deliver an easy-to-use, truly one-of-a-kind entertainment experience
available across North America. SiriusXM’s lineup of live sports,
commercial-free music, the exclusive 24/7 Road Dog Trucking channel, and
more, is never out of range.”
Goodyear will provide J.B. Hunt 360 Perks users with discounts and
pricing on tires, retreads, and other elements of its Total Solution, as
well as quarterly specials. Goodyear’s Total Solution consists of
trusted products, reliable services and fleet management tools – all
delivered by a nationwide network that encompasses more than 2,300
Goodyear Commercial Tire & Service Centers and authorized Goodyear
commercial tire dealer locations.
“Goodyear’s Total Solution is designed to help not only large fleets,
but also independent carriers lower their operating costs,” said Dave
Beasley, vice president of commercial tires at Goodyear. “We are excited
to give carriers using Carrier 360 access to Goodyear’s Total Solution,
as well as special pricing and discounts, through the J.B. Hunt 360
Perks program.”
In the future, Goodyear will also provide J.B. Hunt 360 Perks users with
a designated phone number that will connect them with 24/7
Goodyear-Fleet HQ Emergency Roadside Service, a Goodyear commercial tire
dealer locator within Carrier 360, a truck tire casing program, and
other benefits. To receive Goodyear benefits, participants will need to
have a Carrier 360 account and successfully complete a short online
application and enrollment process that can be accessed from the Perks
home page.
For more information about the program, download the J.B.
Hunt 360 Perks fact sheet or visit JBHunt.com/perks.
Digital Growth at J.B. Hunt
Carrier 360 is one application of the company’s overall technology
solution, J.B. Hunt 360, that addresses the need for efficiency, cost
savings, and visibility across the supply chain. Through J.B. Hunt 360,
businesses and carriers can engage in a marketplace for freight
matching, gain unprecedented visibility into their operations within the
supply chain, and access features that automate and streamline
day-to-day efforts.
Over the past year, digital transactions within J.B. Hunt 360 have grown
significantly. Offers submitted by carriers through Carrier 360
increased exponentially throughout 2017, and, of the total reported
Integrated Capacity Solutions revenue in Q1 and Q2 of 2018,
approximately $233 million was executed through the marketplace for J.B.
Hunt 360.
J.B. Hunt has a continued commitment to developing new solutions that
address the digitization of supply chain management. In 2017, the
company announced a five-year, $500 million investment dedicated to
creating disruptive technology and enhancing its operating systems and
infrastructure. The investment will help advance the ability to see
deeper within the supply chain, add new automation capabilities, and
draw top talent in technology, engineering, data science, and logistics.
About J.B. Hunt
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and
NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a
variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated,
multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to
create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency,
flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include
intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload,
flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport
Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and
is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt
Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more
information, visit www.jbhunt.com.
About Pilot Flying J
Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America,
is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a
smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying
J has more than 750 retail locations in 44 states, Roadside assistance
available at over 145 locations nationwide and growing as part of its
Truck Care program, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and
34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access
to more than 72,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more
than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel
lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot
Flying J is currently ranked No. 15 on Forbes' list of America's Largest
Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com/
for more information.
About SiriusXM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is the world's largest radio
company measured by revenue and has approximately 33.5 million
subscribers. SiriusXM creates and offers commercial-free music; premier
sports talk and live events; comedy; news; exclusive talk and
entertainment, and a wide-range of Latin music, sports and talk
programming. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car
company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online
at siriusxm.com.
SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide
and online at SiriusXM. SiriusXM also provides premium traffic, weather,
data and information services for subscribers through SiriusXM Traffic™,
SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic®, NavWeather™. SiriusXM delivers
weather, data and information services to aircraft and boats through
SiriusXM Aviation™ and SiriusXM Marine™. In addition, SiriusXM Music for
Business provides commercial-free music to a variety of businesses.
SiriusXM holds a minority interest in SiriusXM Canada which has
approximately 2.6 million subscribers. SiriusXM is also a leading
provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a
suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic
crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced
roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.
About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about
64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22
countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio,
and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products
and services that set the technology and performance standard for the
industry. Goodyear offers The Total Solution of trusted products, a
nationwide network, reliable services and fleet management tools to help
commercial trucking fleets lower their total cost of ownership. To learn
more, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com.
