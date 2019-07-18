JB Hunt Transport Services : J. B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.26 (twenty-six cents) per common share, payable to stockholders of record on August 2, 2019. The dividend will be paid on August 16, 2019.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport focuses on providing safe and reliable transportation services to a diverse group of customers throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company provides capacity-oriented solutions centered on delivering customer value and industry-leading service. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

