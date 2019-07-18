Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JB Hunt Transport Services    JBHT

JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES

(JBHT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

JB Hunt Transport Services : J. B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.26 (twenty-six cents) per common share, payable to stockholders of record on August 2, 2019. The dividend will be paid on August 16, 2019.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport focuses on providing safe and reliable transportation services to a diverse group of customers throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company provides capacity-oriented solutions centered on delivering customer value and industry-leading service. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES
01:11pJB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : J. B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payme..
BU
07/17HUNT J B TRANSPORT SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/16Industrials Up After Production Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 157 M
EBIT 2019 829 M
Net income 2019 584 M
Debt 2019 1 266 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 10 439 M
Chart JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES
Duration : Period :
JB Hunt Transport Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 104,95  $
Last Close Price 97,77  $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
David G. Mee CFO, Secretary, EVP-Finance & Administration
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James L. Robo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES5.08%10 439
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE24.38%12 433
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.16.67%4 363
SANKYU INC.19.34%3 229
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC8.39%2 447
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.7.48%2 219
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About