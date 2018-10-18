JB Hunt Transport Services : JBHT Announces Payment of Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Contact: David G. Mee 615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive EVP, Finance/Administration Lowell, Arkansas 72745 and Chief Financial Officer NASDAQ: JBHT (479) 820-8363 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

LOWELL, Ark., Oct. 18, 2018 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.24 (twenty-four cents) per common share, payable to stockholders of record on November 9, 2018. The dividend will be paid on November 16, 2018.

