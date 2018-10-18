Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  JB Hunt Transport Services    JBHT

JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES (JBHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/18 08:03:03 pm
109.925 USD   -2.03%
07:30pJ.B. HUNT TRANS : Announces Payment of Dividend
BU
07:28pJB HUNT TRANSPO : JBHT Announces Payment of Dividend
PU
10/16JB HUNT TRANSPO : Q3 2018 Earnings Call Replay
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JB Hunt Transport Services : JBHT Announces Payment of Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:28pm CEST

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Contact:

David G. Mee

615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive

EVP, Finance/Administration

Lowell, Arkansas 72745

and Chief Financial Officer

NASDAQ: JBHT

(479) 820-8363

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND

LOWELL, Ark., Oct. 18, 2018 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.24 (twenty-four cents) per common share, payable to stockholders of record on November 9, 2018. The dividend will be paid on November 16, 2018.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 17:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES
07:30pJ.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces Payment of Dividend
BU
07:28pJB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JBHT Announces Payment of Dividend
PU
10/16JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Q3 2018 Earnings Call Replay
PU
10/15JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : Q3 2018 Earnings
PU
10/15J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter 2018..
BU
10/15JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : 3rd quarter results
CO
10/12HUNT J B TRANSPORT SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
10/11J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC : quaterly earnings release
10/10J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces Arbitration Update and Other Thir..
BU
10/10JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JBHT Announces Arbitration Update and Other Third Q..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/16J.B. HUNT : Good Earnings Support A Higher Share Price 
10/16J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
10/16JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) CEO John Roberts on Q3 2018 Results -.. 
10/15J.B. Hunt Transport lower after earnings 
10/15J.B. Hunt Transport Services beats by $0.07, misses on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 615 M
EBIT 2018 827 M
Net income 2018 585 M
Debt 2018 999 M
Yield 2018 0,86%
P/E ratio 2018 21,37
P/E ratio 2019 17,38
EV / Sales 2018 1,54x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 12 268 M
Chart JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES
Duration : Period :
JB Hunt Transport Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 132 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
David G. Mee CFO, Secretary, EVP-Finance & Administration
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
James L. Robo Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES-3.00%12 268
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE3.82%11 120
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.2.67%4 422
SANKYU INC.20.81%3 410
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC31.95%2 974
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO LTD0.00%2 845
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.