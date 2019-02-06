JB Hunt Transport Services : JBHT to Participate in the Barclays 2019 Industrial Select and the Citi 2019 Global Industrial Conferences

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Contact: David G. Mee 615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive EVP, Finance/Administration Lowell, Arkansas 72745 and Chief Financial Officer (NASDAQ: JBHT) (479) 820-8363 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BARCLAYS 2019 INDUSTRIAL SELECT

AND THE CITI 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL CONFERENCES

LOWELL, Ark., February 6, 2019 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) today announced the company will present to the investor community at these upcoming conferences:

• Barclays 2019 Industrial Select Conference: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida.

• Citi 2019 Global Industrials Conference: Thursday, February 21, 2019, The Miami Beach EDITION Hotel, South Miami Beach, Florida.

Conference information presented will be available on the company's website, www.jbhunt.com, following each event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500, S&P 500, and NASDAQ-100 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.