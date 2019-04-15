JB Hunt Transport Services : Q1 2019 Earnings

Log in
04/15/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Contact: David G. Mee

615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive

Executive Vice President, Finance/Administration

Lowell, Arkansas 72745

and Chief Financial Officer

(NASDAQ: JBHT)

(479) 820-8363

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. REPORTS REVENUES AND EARNINGS

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2019

§

First Quarter 2019

Revenue:

$2.09 billion; up 7%

§

First Quarter 2019

Operating Income:

$168 million; down 1%

§

First Quarter 2019

EPS:

$1.09 vs. $1.07

LOWELL, Ark., April 15, 2019 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced first quarter 2019 net earnings of $119.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.09 vs. first quarter 2018 net earnings of $118.1 million, or $1.07 per diluted share.

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $2.09 billion compared with $1.95 billion for the first quarter 2018. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 8% vs. first quarter 2018. Intermodal (JBI) revenue per load excluding fuel surcharges increased approximately 11% over first quarter 2018 levels partially offset by a 7% decline in volumes. Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) segment revenue increased by 22% over prior year primarily from additional customer contracts from a year ago and customer rate increases. Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) load growth was 15% partially offset by a 12% decrease in revenue per load over the same period in 2018. Truck (JBT) segment revenue increased 10% primarily from customer rate increases and a larger operating fleet compared to a year ago.

The operating revenue executed through the Marketplace for J.B Hunt 360° increased to $186 million in the first quarter 2019, vs. $96 million in the same period last year. ICS realized a 92% increase in revenue executed in the platform and JBI initiated the execution of third-party dray during the current period.

Operating income for the current quarter totaled $168 million vs. $169 million for the first quarter 2018. Benefits from higher customer rates and new customer contracts were offset by increased rail purchased transportation costs; lower intermodal network utilization; lower productivity in winter weather affected regions; higher driver and non-driver salaries, wages and benefits; higher Final Mile Services (FMS) network facilities costs; increased technology spend on the J.B. Hunt 360° platform and legacy system upgrades and increased equipment ownership and maintenance costs.

Net interest expense for the current quarter increased 43% from the same period in 2018 due to increased debt levels and higher effective interest rates on our debt.

The effective income tax rate decreased to 22.7% in the current quarter compared to 26.0% in the first quarter 2018 primarily from the favorable settlement of a state income tax audit. The annual tax rate for 2019 is estimated to be 24.0%.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

§

First Quarter 2019

Segment Revenue:

$1.09 billion; up 2%

§

First Quarter 2019

Operating Income:

$103 million; down 10%

JBI load volumes declined 7% from the same period 2018. Transcontinental loads declined 8% and the Eastern network load volume declined 7% compared to prior year. Volumes were affected by the expected rail lane closures and persistent severe winter weather events impacting Chicago operations. Combined, these events represented approximately one half of the volume decline. Revenue grew approximately 2% reflecting a 10% increase in revenue per load, which is determined by the combination of customer rates, fuel surcharges and freight mix and the 7% decline in volume. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharges increased approximately 11% year over year.

Operating income decreased 10% from prior year. Benefits from customer rate increases and the execution of approximately $12 million of third-party dray in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° were more than offset by increases in rail purchased transportation costs; reduced network utilization and lower dray efficiency created from weather interruptions in the upper Midwest and Chicago areas, increased driver wages and recruiting costs; and higher equipment ownership and maintenance costs compared to the same period in 2018. The current period ended with approximately 95,800 units of trailing capacity and 5,671 power units assigned to the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

§

First Quarter 2019

Segment Revenue:

$602 million; up 22%

§

First Quarter 2019

Operating Income:

$50 million; up 24%

DCS revenue increased 22% during the current quarter over the same period 2018. Productivity (revenue per truck per week) increased approximately 6% vs. 2018. Productivity excluding fuel surcharges increased approximately 4% primarily from customer rate increases and improved integration of assets between customer accounts. Included in the DCS revenue growth, Final Mile Services (FMS) recorded an increase in revenue of $26 million compared to first quarter 2018.

A net additional 1,644 revenue producing trucks, 440 net additions sequentially from fourth quarter 2018, were in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to prior year. Approximately 41% of these additions represent private fleet conversions and 9% represent FMS vs. traditional dedicated capacity fleets. Customer retention rates remain above 98%.

Operating income increased 24% from a year ago primarily from increased productivity and additional trucks under new customer contracts, partially offset by higher facilities rent and costs to expand the FMS network, increased driver wages and higher recruiting costs including the length of time to fill open trucks in certain geographic regions.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

First Quarter 2019

Segment Revenue:

$301 million; up 2%

First Quarter 2019

Operating Income:

$7 million; down 22%

ICS revenue increased approximately 2% vs. first quarter 2018. Volumes increased 15% while revenue per load decreased approximately 12% primarily due to customer mix changes and lower spot priced revenue per load compared to the same period a year ago. Contractual business represents approximately 68% of total load volume and 51% of total revenue in the current period compared to 67% and 44%, respectively, in first quarter 2018. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $186 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° compared to $96 million in first quarter 2018.

Operating income decreased 22% over the same period in 2018. Gross profit margin increased to 16.5% in the current quarter vs. 14.4% last year primarily due to an adequate supply of carrier capacity to accommodate the customer demand during the period. The increase in gross profit margin was partially offset by higher personnel costs and increased spending on technology to expand the capacity and functionality of the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360° compared to first quarter 2018. ICS carrier base increased 29% and employee count increased approximately 18% compared to first quarter 2018.

Truck (JBT)

§

First Quarter 2019

Segment Revenue:

$102 million; up 10%

§

First Quarter 2019

Operating Income:

$7 million; up 41%

JBT revenue increased 10% from the same quarter 2018. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge increased approximately 12% from first quarter 2018 primarily from customer rate increases and a 4% increase in load count. Volume was negatively impacted by the weather in the Midwest region by approximately 2,200 loads. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge increased 8% primarily from a 12% increase in rates per loaded mile and a 4% decrease in length of haul compared to the same period in 2018. At the end of the current quarter JBT operated 2,043 tractors compared to 1,926 in 2018.

Operating income for the current quarter increased 41% compared to first quarter 2018. Benefits from the higher revenue per load and lower equipment ownership costs were partially offset by higher driver and independent contractor costs per mile and higher recruiting costs per driver and independent contractor compared to first quarter 2018.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At March 31, 2019, we had a total of $1.28 billion outstanding on various debt instruments compared to $1 billion at March 31, 2018, and $1.15 billion at December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $52 million.

Our net capital expenditures for the first quarter 2019 approximated $212 million compared to $179 million for the first quarter 2018.

We did not purchase any shares of our common stock during the quarter. At March 31, 2019, we had approximately $371 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at March 31, 2019, approximated 108.7 million.

Conference Call Information:

The company will hold a conference call today at 4:00-5:00 p.m. CT to discuss the quarterly earnings. The call-in number for participants is (866) 439-5964 and a replay of the call will be posted on its website herelater this evening.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31

2019

2018

% Of

Amount Revenue

% Of

Amount Revenue

Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues

$

1,855,341

$

1,712,934

Fuel surcharge revenues

234,286

235,311

Total operating revenues

2,089,627

100.0%

1,948,245

100.0%

Operating expenses

Rents and purchased transportation

999,889

47.9%

964,892

49.5%

Salaries, wages and employee benefits

516,326

24.7%

450,265

23.1%

Depreciation and amortization

119,930

5.7%

105,583

5.4%

Fuel and fuel taxes

112,125

5.4%

107,881

5.5%

Operating supplies and expenses

78,172

3.7%

70,681

3.6%

General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions

45,038

2.2%

32,326

1.7%

Insurance and claims

28,994

1.4%

28,499

1.5%

Operating taxes and licenses

13,160

0.6%

11,588

0.6%

Communication and utilities

8,198

0.4%

7,749

0.4%

Total operating expenses

1,921,832

92.0%

1,779,464

91.3%

Operating income

167,795

8.0%

168,781

8.7%

Net interest expense

13,033

0.6%

9,152

0.5%

Earnings before income taxes

154,762

7.4%

159,629

8.2%

Income taxes

35,161

1.7%

41,487

2.1%

Net earnings

$

119,601

5.7%

$

118,142

6.1%

Average diluted shares outstanding

109,664

110,863

Diluted earnings per share

$

$

1.09

1.07

Financial Information By Segment

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31

2019

% Of

AmountTotal

2018

% Of

AmountTotal

Revenue

Intermodal

$

1,088,099

52%

$

1,070,264

55%

Dedicated

601,912

29%

494,480

25%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

300,811

14%

296,105

15%

Truck

101,852

5%

92,718

5%

Subtotal

2,092,674

100%

1,953,567

100%

Intersegment eliminations

(3,047)

(0%)

(5,322)

(0%)

Consolidated revenue

$

2,089,627

100%

$

1,948,245

100%

Operating income

Intermodal

$

103,317

62%

$

114,242

68%

Dedicated

50,245

30%

40,562

24%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

6,964

4%

8,876

5%

Truck

7,239

4%

5,130

3%

Other (1)

30

0%

(29)

(0%)

Operating income

$

167,795

100%

$

168,781

100%

(1) Includes corporate support activity

Operating Statistics by Segment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31

2019

2018

Intermodal

Loads

459,924

495,764

Average length of haul

1,652

1,661

Revenue per load

$

2,366

$

2,159

Average tractors during the period *

5,660

5,494

Tractors (end of period)

Company-owned

5,005

4,763

Independent contractor

666

682

Total tractors

5,671

5,445

Net change in trailing equipment during the period

910

883

Trailing equipment (end of period)

95,812

89,493

Average effective trailing equipment usage

83,229

87,265

Dedicated

Loads

825,174

688,350

Average length of haul

173

182

Revenue per truck per week**

$

4,589

$

4,340

Average trucks during the period***

10,334

8,839

Trucks (end of period)

Company-owned

10,054

8,383

Independent contractor

33

52

Customer-owned (Dedicated operated)

468

476

Total trucks

10,555

8,911

Trailing equipment (end of period)

27,613

26,514

Average effective trailing equipment usage

27,597

27,069

Integrated Capacity Solutions

Loads

288,933

251,521

Revenue per load

$

1,041

$

1,177

Gross profit margin

16.5%

14.4%

Employee count (end of period)

1,147

971

Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)

77,300

59,800

Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360°:

Approximate carrier tractor count (end of period)

585,400

368,600

Revenue (millions)

$

186.5

$

96.4

Truck

Loads

84,929

81,499

Average length of haul

436

453

Loaded miles (000)

36,968

36,925

Total miles (000)

45,697

43,845

Average nonpaid empty miles per load

102.9

84.9

Revenue per tractor per week**

$

3,888

$

3,775

Average tractors during the period *

2,074

1,943

Tractors (end of period)

Company-owned

1,035

1,267

Independent contractor

1,008

659

Total tractors

2,043

1,926

Trailers (end of period)

6,785

7,036

Average effective trailing equipment usage

6,585

6,560

*Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors

**Using weighted workdays

***Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 20:07:01 UTC
