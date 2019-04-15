Log in
JB Hunt Transport Services : Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

04/15/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

J.B. HUNT

Q1 2019PresentedRESULTSby

DISCLOSURE

This presentation and discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on J.B. Hunt's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to J.B. Hunt's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DISTINCT & COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES

Intermodal (JBI)

Largest, 100% 53' high-cube container fleet Largest drayage fleet in North America

Priority loading and unloading at major rail terminals

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

Fleet creation, conversion, and augmentation

Design & implementation of value-driven supply chain solutions On-site management

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

Non-asset based offering of dry van, flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and LTL services.

40- and 20-foot box domestic and international containers and international intermodal services

Services to all 50 States, Canada, and Mexico

Truckload (JBT)

One of the largest capacity networks in North America Instant tracking via the Internet

GPS trailer tracking

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

1Q 2019 Revenue Mix

5%

14%

JBI

DCS

52% ICS JBT

29%

Percentage of 1Q 2019 Operating Income

by Business Segment

62%

30%

4%4%

JBI

DCS

ICS

JBT

1Q 2019 RESULTS VS. 1Q 2018

OVERVIEW

1Q 2019 Revenue:

$2.09 billion; up 7%

1Q 2019 Revenue, excl FSC:

$1.86 billion; up 8%

1Q 2019 Operating Income:

$168 million; down 1%

1Q 2019 EPS:

$1.09 vs. $1.07; up 2%

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

Intermodal (JBI)

Revenue: $1.09 billion; up 2%

Operating Income: $103 million; down 10%

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

Revenue: $602 million; up 22%

Operating Income: $50 million; up 24%

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

Revenue: $301 million; up 2%

Operating Income: $7 million; down 22%

Truckload (JBT)

Revenue: $102 million; up 10%

Operating Income: $7 million; up 41%

1Q RESULTS CONSOLIDATED

Revenue (in millions)

$10,000

Operating Income (in millions)

$800

$721

$716

$700

$681

$9,000

$8,000

$8,615

$632

$624

$600

$530

$577

$500

$444

$7,000

$7,190

$6,555

$400

$300

$6,000

$6,165 $6,188

$5,585

$200

$169

$168

$100

$5,055

$5,000

$4,527

$-

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

1Q 18

1Q 19

$4,000

$3,000

$2,000

$1,000

$-

$1,948 $2,090

Diluted EPS

$7.00

$6.00

$6.18

$5.00

$3.66

$3.81

$4.43

$4.00

$2.59

$2.87

$3.16

$3.00

$2.11

$2.00

$1.07

$1.09

$1.00

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

1Q 18

1Q 19

$-

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q 18 1Q 19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 20:07:01 UTC
