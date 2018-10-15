JB Hunt Transport Services : Q3 2018 Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Contact: David G. Mee 615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive Executive Vice President, Finance/Administration Lowell, Arkansas 72745 and Chief Financial Officer (NASDAQ: JBHT) (479) 820-8363 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2018 AND

SCHEDULES CONFERENCE CALL

▪ Third Quarter 2018 Revenue: $2.21 billion; up 20% ▪ Third Quarter 2018 Operating Income: $174.7 million; up 6% ▪ Third Quarter 2018 EPS: $1.19 vs. 91 cents

LOWELL, Ark., October 15, 2018 - J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced third quarter 2018 net earnings of $131.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.19 vs. third quarter 2017 net earnings of $100.4 million, or 91 cents per diluted share. Included in the current quarter results are the pre-announced after-tax charges of $31.1 million or 28 cents per share.

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $2.21 billion, compared with $1.84 billion for the third quarter 2017. A revenue per load increase of 15% in Intermodal (JBI), a 15% increase in revenue producing trucks and an increase of 7% in asset productivity in Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), a 41% increase in load growth in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and a 19% increase in rates per loaded mile in Truck (JBT). Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 17% vs. the comparable quarter 2017.

Operating income for the current quarter totaled $174.7 million vs. $165 million for the third quarter 2017.

Operating income increased from third quarter 2017 primarily from customer rate increases partially offset by increases in driver wages and recruiting costs, higher than normal implementation expenses for new long term DCS contracts, increased rail purchase transportation and third party dray rates, increased technology spend on new applications and legacy operating systems as well as the $39 million in pre-announced charges reflected in increased rail purchase transportation expense, insurance and claims costs and bad debt expense.

Interest expense in the current quarter increased primarily from higher debt balances, higher interest rates, and costs to refinance our revolving line of credit compared to third quarter 2017. The effective income tax rate for the current quarter is 20.4%, which includes discrete tax benefits related to vesting of equity compensation awards and the statute expiration of uncertain tax positions. The tax rate was 35.9% in the third quarter 2017. We expect our 2018 annual tax rate to be approximately 24%.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

▪ Third Quarter 2018 Segment Revenue: $1.22 billion; up 16% ▪ Third Quarter 2018 Operating Income: $120.3 million; up 10%

Overall volumes increased 1% over the same period in 2017. The Eastern network realized load growth of 9.5% while Transcontinental loads declined 5% compared to the third quarter 2017. The network disruption caused from five major derailments in our national intermodal network and the service disruption from hurricane Florence combined to limit our ability to handle approximately 4,000 loads in the current period. Revenue increased 16% reflecting the 1% volume growth and an approximate 15% increase in revenue per load, which is the combination of changes in customer rate, freight mix and fuel surcharges. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharges increased approximately 12% compared to third quarter 2017.

Operating income increased 10% over prior year. Benefits from customer rate increases were partially offset by increased costs to attract, place and retain drivers; increases in costs from inefficiencies due to rail congestion including additional third-party dray expense; $18.3 million of the pre-announced increase in rail purchase transportation costs; $8.6 million of the pre-announced charge to insurance and claims expense; and $0.4 million of the pre-announced charge due to a customer bankruptcy. The current period ended with approximately 93,000 units of trailing capacity and 5,600 power units assigned to the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

▪ Third Quarter 2018 Segment Revenue: $543 million; up 24%

▪ Third Quarter 2018 Operating Income: $35.0 million; down 18%

DCS revenue increased 24% during the current quarter over the same period in 2017. Productivity (revenue per truck per week) increased by approximately 7% vs. 2017. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased approximately 4% from a year ago primarily from customer rate increases, improved integration of assets between customer accounts and increased customer supply chain fluidity. Included in the DCS revenue growth, Final Mile Services (FMS) recorded an increase in revenue of $23 million (including approximately $10.3 million from the July 2017 acquisition) compared to the third quarter 2017. A net additional 1,261 revenue producing trucks, 598 net additions sequentially from second quarter 2018, were in the fleet by the end of the quarter. Approximately 42% of these additions represent private fleet conversions and 5% represent FMS versus traditional dedicated capacity services. Customer retention rates remain above 98%.

Operating income decreased by 18% from a year ago primarily from $8.4 million of the pre-announced charge to insurance and claims costs, approximately $4 million in implementation costs for new contracts in the early stages of operations, increased costs to expand the FMS network, increased driver wages and recruiting costs including the length of time to fill open trucks, and increased salaries and benefits costs.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

▪ Third Quarter 2018 Segment Revenue:

▪ Third Quarter 2018 Operating Income:

$346 million; up 28% $10.2 million; up 40%

ICS revenue increased 28% in the current quarter vs. the third quarter 2017. Volumes increased 41% while revenue per load decreased approximately 9% primarily due to an increased mix of contractual less-than-truckload volume compared to third quarter 2017. Total contractual volumes represented approximately 72% of total load volume and 49% of total revenue in the current period compared to 65% and 48%, respectively, in the third quarter 2017. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $151 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 compared to $137 million in the second quarter 2018.

Operating income increased 40% over the same period 2017 primarily from a higher gross profit margin percentage and improved operating leverage in branches open more than two years. Gross profit margin increased to 15.5% in the current quarter vs. 12.8% compared to the prior year. Improvements in gross profit margins were partially offset by $2.2 million of the pre-announced charge due to a customer bankruptcy and approximately $0.8 million of the pre-announced charge in insurance and claims costs, higher personnel costs, and increased technology development costs as the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 continues growth and adds additional functionality. Total location count decreased to 43 in the current period from 44 in 2017 as two locations were consolidated. ICS carrier base increased 26% and the employee count increased 26% vs. third quarter 2017.

Truck (JBT)

▪ Third Quarter 2018 Segment Revenue: $106 million; up 14%

▪ Third Quarter 2018 Operating Income: $9.2 million; up 61%

JBT revenue increased 14% from the same period in 2017. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge increased approximately 13%, primarily from a 19% increase in rates per loaded mile offset by a 5% decrease in length of haul compared to a year ago. Comparable contractual customer rates increased approximately 13% compared to the same period in 2017. At the end of the period, JBT operated 1,972 tractors compared to 2,040 a year ago.

Operating income increased 61% compared to third quarter 2017. Favorable changes from higher rates per loaded mile and lower equipment ownership costs were partially offset by $0.3 million of the pre-announced charge to insurance and claims expense, increased driver wages and independent contractor costs per mile, and higher driver and independent contractor recruiting costs compared to third quarter 2017.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At September 30, 2018, we had a total of $1.07 billion outstanding on various debt instruments compared to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2017 and $1.09 billion at December 31, 2017.

Our net capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 approximated $585 million compared to $315 million for the same period 2017. At September 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $7.6 million.

We purchased approximately 422,000 shares of our common stock during the third quarter 2018 for approximately $50 million. At September 30, 2018, we had approximately $421 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 approximated 109.2 million.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30

2018

Amount

% Of Revenue

Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues Fuel surcharge revenues

Total operating revenues

Operating expenses

Rents and purchased transportation Salaries, wages and employee benefits Fuel and fuel taxes

Depreciation and amortization Operating supplies and expenses

General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions Insurance and claims

Operating taxes and licenses Communication and utilities

Total operating expenses

Operating income

Net interest expense

Earnings before income taxes Income taxes

Net earnings

Average diluted shares outstanding

Diluted earnings per share

$

2017

Amount

% Of Revenue

1,936,653 273,107 2,209,760

1,125,386

495,350

117,976

108,801

79,225

42,449

45,594

13,203

7,088

2,035,072

174,688

9,961

164,727

33,617

$

100.0%

$

1,657,380 185,954

1,843,334

50.9% 947,145

22.4% 408,340

5.3% 87,006

4.9% 95,959

3.6% 67,578

1.9% 29,389

2.1% 26,463

0.7% 10,744

0.3% 5,738

92.1%

7.9%

0.5%

7.4%

1.5%

131,110

164,972 8.9%

8,310 0.4%

156,662 8.5%

56,277 3.1%

5.9%

$

110,235

$

1,678,362

100.0%

51.4%

22.2%

4.7%

5.2%

3.7%

1.6%

1.4%

0.6%

0.3%

91.1%

100,385

5.4%

110,628

1.19

$

0.91

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30

2018

Amount

% Of Revenue

Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues Fuel surcharge revenues

Total operating revenues

$

2017

Amount

% Of Revenue

5,523,974 773,058 6,297,032

$

4,670,200 529,208

100.0%

5,199,408

100.0%

Operating expenses

Rents and purchased transportation 3,163,443

Salaries, wages and employee benefits 1,410,942

Fuel and fuel taxes 341,398

Depreciation and amortization 321,807

Operating supplies and expenses 226,352

General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions 112,078

Insurance and claims 102,464

Operating taxes and licenses 37,025

Communication and utilities 23,241

Total operating expenses

5,738,750

Operating income 558,282

Net interest expense 28,969

Earnings before income taxes 529,313

Income taxes 128,409

Net earnings

Average diluted shares outstanding

Diluted earnings per share

$

50.2%

22.4%

5.4%

5.1%

3.6%

1.8%

1.6%

0.6%

0.4%

91.1%

8.9% 0.5% 8.4% 2.0%

400,904 110,591

$

6.4%

2,624,707

1,178,524

246,725

281,198

190,085

74,597

76,930

32,329

16,337

4,721,432

477,976 22,521 455,455 154,499

$

50.5%

22.7%

4.7%

5.4%

3.7%

1.4%

1.5%

0.6%

0.3%

90.8%

9.2% 0.4% 8.8% 3.0%

300,956 111,154

3.63

5.8%

$

2.71

Financial Information By Segment

(in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30

2018

Amount

% Of Total

Revenue

Intermodal

$

1,218,408

Dedicated 542,884

Integrated Capacity Solutions 345,830

Truck 105,685

Subtotal

Intersegment eliminations

Consolidated revenueOperating income

Intermodal Dedicated

Integrated Capacity Solutions Truck

Other (1)

Operating income

2,212,807

(3,047)

$

2,209,760

$

120,319

34,990

10,216

9,218

(55)

$

174,688

55% 24% 16% 5%

100% (0%)

100%

69%

20%

6%

5%

(0%)

100%

2017

Amount

% Of Total

$

1,048,187 437,521 269,451 92,632

1,847,791

(4,457)

$

1,843,334

$

109,130

42,867

7,291

5,713

(29)

$

164,972

57% 24% 14% 5%

100% (0%)

100%

66%

26%

4%

4%

(0%)

100%

Nine Months Ended September 30

2018

Amount

% Of Total

Revenue

Intermodal Dedicated

Integrated Capacity Solutions Truck

Subtotal

Intersegment eliminations

Consolidated revenueOperating income

Intermodal Dedicated

Integrated Capacity Solutions Truck

Other (1)

Operating income

(1) Includes corporate support activity

$

2017

Amount

% Of Total

3,453,180

1,567,346

989,230

299,644

6,309,400

(12,368)

$

55%

25%

15%

5%

100%

(0%)

6,297,032

$

100%

368,554

134,003

34,026

21,832

(133)

$

66%

24%

6%

4%

(0%)

558,282

100%

$

2,986,746

1,241,899

701,335

280,895

5,210,875

(11,467)

$

57%

24%

14%

5%

100%

(0%)

5,199,408

$

100%

314,105

136,195

11,520

16,216

(60)

$

66%

29%

2%

3%

(0%)

477,976

100%