JBG SMITH : Achieves 4-Star Rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

JBG SMITH (NYSE:
JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use
properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that it has
achieved a 4-star rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability
Benchmark (GRESB) in the 2018 Real Estate Assessment, ranking
second among 25 global participants with mixed-use office and
multifamily portfolios. In the first year participating in the GRESB
assessment, JBG SMITH outperformed the average score of other first year
participants by 26 points with a score of 82.
Each year GRESB assesses and benchmarks the environmental, social and
governance (ESG) performance of real assets worldwide and monitors the
sector’s progress toward global sustainability goals. GRESB assessments
are guided by what investors, and the industry, consider to be material
issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments.
These goals are aligned with international reporting frameworks such as
the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the Principles for Responsible
Investing (PRI).
"The strong first-year GRESB results posted by JBG SMITH clearly
demonstrate how a proactive approach yields positive results,” remarked
Dan Winters, GRESB Head of Americas. “Scoring above-average on each
GRESB aspect with 95%+ portfolio data coverage, JBG SMITH stormed into
the top 10 of North American REITs and is well-positioned to continue
its industry leadership."
In its first year as a public company, JBG SMITH has demonstrated a
commitment to ESG principles through transparency in management
practices and disclosure of key performance metrics. JBG SMITH’s
investment strategy focuses on alignment of long-term business plans
with sustainable development goals, positioning assets to meet market
demands for sustainability and achieving long-term targets for
conserving resources and reducing carbon emissions.
“We take our responsibility to contribute to the long-term
sustainability of our region seriously,” said JBG SMITH CEO, Matt Kelly.
“By investing in building efficiencies and community improvements, we
give our stakeholders confidence that we place real value on
environmental and social capital.”
Over the past year JBG SMITH was recognized as a Green Lease Leader by
the Department of Energy, partnered with the Federal City Council to
launch the Washington Housing Initiative, which will establish a
non-profit to acquire or build affordable housing in path of growth
neighborhoods, and made a public commitment to gender and ethnic
diversity on the Board of Trustees. Additionally, in May oversight of
environmental and social matters was added to the Board Corporate
Governance & Nominating Committee’s charter, demonstrating top down
leadership from the highest-levels of the organization.
About JBG SMITH
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and
develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and
around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises
approximately 20 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily
and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. With a focus on
placemaking, we drive synergies across the portfolio and create
amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. JBG SMITH’s future development
pipeline includes over 17.2 million square feet of potential development
density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.
About GRESB
GRESB is the global environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark
for real assets. Working in collaboration with the industry, GRESB
defines the standard for sustainability performance in real assets,
providing standardized and validated ESG data to more than 70
institutional investors – representing over USD 18 trillion in
institutional capital. In 2018 a record 903 property companies and funds
participated in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment, the Infrastructure
Assessment covered 75 funds and 280 assets, and 25 portfolios completed
the Debt Assessment.
Learn more at GRESB.com.
