JBG SMITH : Announces Agreement to Ground Lease 1700 M Street to Skanska

JBG SMITH (NYSE:
JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use
properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the sale of a
99-year term leasehold interest in 1700 M Street to Skanska. 1700 M
Street is a 34,000 square foot development site located in the CBD
submarket of Washington, DC. JBG SMITH will retain the fee ownership of
the land.
“We continue to make progress on our capital recycling goals with the
sale of a leasehold interest in 1700 M Street,” said JBG SMITH CEO, Matt
Kelly. “The ground lease structure allows us to convert land immediately
into an attractive income stream that is accretive to our long-term NAV
and creates balance sheet capacity for future investment opportunities.”
Drew Flood, Bill Collins, and Paul Collins of Cushman and Wakefield
represented JBG SMITH in the transaction.
About JBG SMITH
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and
develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and
around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises
approximately 19 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily
and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. With a focus on
placemaking, JBG SMITH drives synergies across the portfolio and creates
amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. JBG SMITH’s future development
pipeline includes over 19 million square feet of potential development
density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.
