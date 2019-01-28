Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JBG SMITH Properties    JBGS

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (JBGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

JBG SMITH : Announces Agreement to Ground Lease 1700 M Street to Skanska

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:52pm EST

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the sale of a 99-year term leasehold interest in 1700 M Street to Skanska. 1700 M Street is a 34,000 square foot development site located in the CBD submarket of Washington, DC. JBG SMITH will retain the fee ownership of the land.

“We continue to make progress on our capital recycling goals with the sale of a leasehold interest in 1700 M Street,” said JBG SMITH CEO, Matt Kelly. “The ground lease structure allows us to convert land immediately into an attractive income stream that is accretive to our long-term NAV and creates balance sheet capacity for future investment opportunities.”

Drew Flood, Bill Collins, and Paul Collins of Cushman and Wakefield represented JBG SMITH in the transaction.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises approximately 19 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. With a focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH drives synergies across the portfolio and creates amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. JBG SMITH’s future development pipeline includes over 19 million square feet of potential development density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
04:52pJBG SMITH : Announces Agreement to Ground Lease 1700 M Street to Skanska
BU
01/24JBG SMITH : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
BU
01/17JBG SMITH : Reports Taxable Composition of 2018 Dividends
BU
01/15JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : PBS Extends Lease with JBG SMITH to Stay in National Land..
BU
01/08JBG SMITH : Announces Sale of the Warner Building to CBRE Global Investors
BU
2018JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : WeWork Signs Lease for Over 83,000 Square-Feet at CEB Tow..
BU
2018JBG SMITH : Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share and a Speci..
BU
2018JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Signs Leases with CBRE and Beveridge & Diamond at 1900 N ..
BU
2018JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
2018AMAZON COM : Primed to Deliver a Real-Estate Boom
DJ
More news
Chart JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
JBG SMITH Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 35,0 $
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
Managers
NameTitle
W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David P. Paul President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven Roth Chairman
Stephen W. Theriot Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raj Patel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES9.14%4 594
BOSTON PROPERTIES9.71%19 070
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.1.60%9 007
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP9.89%8 521
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.43%8 053
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.12.84%7 609
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.