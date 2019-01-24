Log in
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (JBGS)
JBG SMITH : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

01/24/2019 | 04:31pm EST

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, announced today that it will report results for the fourth quarter of 2018 on February 26, 2019, after the market closes.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises approximately 19 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. Our emphasis on placemaking is designed to drive synergies across the portfolio and create amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. Our future development pipeline includes over 19 million square feet of potential development density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.


© Business Wire 2019
