Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JBG SMITH Properties    JBGS

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (JBGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JBG SMITH : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, announced today that it will report results for the third quarter of 2018 on November 7, 2018, after the market closes.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises approximately 20 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. Our emphasis on placemaking is designed to drive synergies across the portfolio and create amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. Our future development pipeline includes over 17.2 million square feet of potential development density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
10:33pJBG SMITH : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
BU
09/24JBG SMITH : Announces Sale of Executive Tower to Exan Capital
BU
09/20JBG SMITH : Achieves 4-Star Rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Be..
BU
09/04JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Appoints Carey Goldberg as Executive Vice President, Huma..
BU
08/10JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/09JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/09JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/09JBG SMITH : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/02JBG SMITH : Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09JBG SMITH Properties misses by $0.02 
08/02JBG SMITH Properties declares $0.225 dividend 
06/08REIT SPIN MAGIC : SWAN Or Ugly Duckling? 
06/07REIT SPIN MAGIC : So Much For The Big Mac REIT 
06/06JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (JBGS) PRESENTS : 2018 Investor Conference - Slideshow 
Chart JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
JBG SMITH Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target -6,7%
Managers
NameTitle
W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David P. Paul President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven Roth Chairman
Stephen W. Theriot Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raj Patel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES4.92%4 385
BOSTON PROPERTIES-7.60%18 554
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-4.57%8 338
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.17.60%8 003
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.77%7 064
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-5.87%5 052
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.