JBG SMITH : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality,
mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, announced today that
it will report results for the third quarter of 2018 on November 7,
2018, after the market closes.
About JBG SMITH
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and
develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and
around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises
approximately 20 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily
and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. Our emphasis on
placemaking is designed to drive synergies across the portfolio and
create amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. Our future development
pipeline includes over 17.2 million square feet of potential development
density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.
