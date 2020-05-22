MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > JBG SMITH Properties JBGS JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (JBGS) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 05/21 04:10:00 pm 29.3 USD +0.69% 05:27a JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : 1Q20 Investor Package PU 05/05 JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05/05 JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news JBG SMITH Properties : 1Q20 Investor Package 0 05/22/2020 | 05:27am EDT Send by mail :

To Our Fellow Shareholders: First and foremost, we sincerely hope that all of you, your families, friends and colleagues are healthy and out of harm's way during this trying time. The impact of this terrible pandemic on our loved ones, our communities, and our economy is heart breaking. At the same time, we have seen this ordeal bring out the best in so many of our fellow citizens, especially those on the front lines. At JBG SMITH we are focused on ensuring the health and safety of our customers, our business partners, our team, and our community, where the collaboration and generosity on display has been both impressive and inspiring. How we behave in times of crisis defines who we are and what we have seen thus far gives us great hope that not only will we thrive again, but that we will come through this ordeal stronger than before. In keeping with our consistent focus on our key stakeholders, we have moved swiftly to help in a variety of ways. We are working with our local Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) to provide resources to enable customers to find and access federal, state, and local assistance, including the CARES Act, which provides forgivable loan funding for payroll, rent, utilities, and other critical expenses. We have expanded resources to ensure that a work-from-home format is available to all employees whose roles can be reasonably performed remotely and to be supportive of our employees who are now responsible for both home schooling children and caring for family members. In addition, we are contributing to a region- wide effort to establish a healthy workplace blueprint to facilitate a safe emergence from this pandemic. As a result of the prudent and disciplined capital allocation decisions we made over the past several years, we believe our company is in a strong position coming into this downturn. A high percentage of our revenues are derived from the government, government contractors and other credit tenants, including Amazon, as well as apartment renters working in these industries. While we do not know what the future holds, we have seen limited disruption in these sectors thus far. In fact, some of our tenants, such as Amazon and certain government agencies, appear poised for faster growth as a result of this crisis. This is not surprising since the Washington, DC region has consistently proven more resilient than the rest of the country in regional economic growth in every recession on record since the Great Depression. Moreover, since our formation in 2017, we have carefully positioned ourselves to manage through an expected downturn. We have low leverage levels, approximately $2 billion of liquidity, and limited near-term liabilities, with only 8% of our total debt coming due before the end of 2021. In addition, we believe that the capital allocation decisions we made over the past several years will allow us to weather this storm and grow our company over the longer term. We fully expect, and are prepared for, a prolonged recession and an extended recovery. As we noted in our second quarter 2018 letter - "who doth not answer to the rudder shall answer to the rock". We have kept our hand firmly on the wheel, we have kept a vigilant watch for the rocks, and we are well prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. For details regarding our financial and operating results, as well as cautionary disclosures about forward looking statements, please see our first quarter earnings release and supplemental information, which follow this letter. 1 COVID-19 Impact This section provides a summary of our region's response to the COVID-19 pandemic (including regulatory responses that are relevant to our business), as well as JBG SMITH's response to the crisis, and the early indicators of how our business is performing as a result of the ensuing economic fallout. Washington, DC - Maryland -Virginia Regional Response In general, our local elected officials have been proactive and responded relatively early. Since we operate in three separate jurisdictions that together comprise the Metropolitan DC area, it is important to understand some of the differences. Below is a table that summarizes the regional response as of the date of this letter: GREATER WASHINGTON AREA RESPONSE VIRGINIA WASHINGTON, DC MARYLAND (67% OF REVENUE) (27% OF REVENUE) (6% OF REVENUE) Stay-At-Home Through 6/10/20 Through 5/15/20 Until rescinded by Governor Order Construction Deemed essential and Deemed essential and remain Deemed essential and remain Projects remain open open open Suspension of multifamily Suspension of multifamily evictions and late fees for evictions and late fees for non- non-payment of rent Suspension of payment of rent Rent Payment / multifamily evictions and In Montgomery County, rent Tenants cap on late fees for non- Suspension of rent increases on increases on multifamily payment of rent new multifamily leases until 30 leases capped at 2.6% until days after emergency order is 180 days after the emergency lifted order is lifted JBG SMITH Response We are proud to be able to provide safe and secure spaces to live and work for all our stakeholders. We are even more proud of the JBG SMITH employees who are working harder than ever both at our properties and remotely to keep our business running and to serve our valued customers. The following summarizes the key measures we are taking for our employees and our customers during this crisis. Ensuring the Safety of Our Team Our corporate office moved to a work-from-home format on March 12th. Our teams connect daily via video conference, and the transition has been seamless. Like many of you, members of our team are now responsible for home schooling children and caring for family members while also carrying a full workload from home. To help address some of these burdens we reopened the enrollment period for our health plan and expanded access to mental health coverage. Most of our employees are front-line workers on site at our properties. In these field locations, we have implemented the following protocols: We have provided our non-essential field staff with technology to facilitate working from home. 2 Our centralized and remote Tenant Services and Security Center has allowed us to manage essential building functions remotely, including energy and work order management. This pre-existing system supported a differentiated service level to our tenants in normal times, but it has proven invaluable during this crisis.

pre-existing system supported a differentiated service level to our tenants in normal times, but it has proven invaluable during this crisis. Our field teams have been provided with personal protective equipment and additional training to maximize social distancing.

We have instituted enhanced cleaning measures in the normal course, and additional environmental sanitation protocols in the event of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 exposure.

COVID-19 exposure. We have implemented two alternative shifts of 14 days each to minimize exposure among building staff.

We have provided hazard pay to our front-line property workers while on site.

front-line property workers while on site. We have reduced certain operating expenses at our commercial properties due to lower population counts.

For construction projects, we are following the CDC recommended protocols for social distancing and cleaning, as well as working with our general contractors to ensure they are doing the same. Supporting the Health and Safety of our Customers In addition to these measures, we are actively developing protocols to safely manage building operations when stay-at- home orders are lifted and more of our tenants return to their offices. We intend to contribute our work on this front to a region-wide healthy workplace blueprint, including best practices on enhanced social distancing measures and cleaning protocols, as well as how commercial and residential landlords may be able to contribute to critical symptom tracking and testing, as well as contact tracing efforts. We are focused on enabling our customers to use their space, while supporting the health and safety of everyone working in our buildings. The financial health of our customers is also critically important to that of our own business. Although we fully expect to see additional pressure on rent collections as the crisis continues, to date, the vast majority of our customers have paid their rent. Nonetheless, we are working on a case-by-case basis with tenants demonstrating financial need to determine and structure appropriate short-term rent deferral or other measures to help them during this crisis. In addition, we are working with our local BIDs to provide resources to enable tenants to find, and access, applicable federal, state, and local assistance programs. Maintaining the Strength of our Company We do not know how long this pandemic will last or how long the recovery from the resultant downturn will take. As we always do, we are hoping for the best, but planning for the worst. We take great solace in what we have done over the past several years to prepare ourselves for the next downturn, and we believe that we are well positioned to manage through this crisis and to grow over the longer term. That said, there will be near-term costs to this crisis and its duration is unknown. Consequently, we have taken several additional measures to strengthen our ability to navigate the challenges that lie ahead. Our proforma cash balance as of March 31, 2020 was approximately $800 million at share. Subsequent to quarter end, we increased our cash balance through the following:

o A $300 million draw on our credit facility, leaving remaining availability of $500 million. o A $100 million draw on our Term Loan.

o Approximately $90 million in net proceeds from financing 1900 N Street and refinancing RTC West, both Operating commercial assets.

A $300 million draw on our credit facility, leaving remaining availability of $500 million. A $100 million draw on our Term Loan. Approximately $90 million in net proceeds from financing 1900 N Street and refinancing RTC West, both Operating commercial assets. We have approximately $715 million of estimated multifamily borrowing capacity from our Operating and Under Construction multifamily assets, of which approximately $440 million relates to our currently stabilized Operating multifamily assets. 3 In March, we received final entitlements for 1900 Crystal Drive. We intend to time the commencement of construction of this asset to coincide with an expected correction in construction costs. 1900 Crystal Drive remains a critical component of our National Landing placemaking efforts. We are continuing predevelopment work at 1900 Crystal Drive, but this strategy may have us starting vertical construction later than we had originally anticipated.

We have deferred approximately $73 million of discretionary 2020 capital expenditures at our Operating assets.

We adopted a share repurchase plan, and through quarter end, we limited our activity to modest levels to preserve liquidity in the early stages of the crisis.

We declared our first quarter dividend as anticipated, which was unchanged from the prior quarter. From where we sit today, we do not view the funds to pay our dividend as a necessary source of additional liquidity. With approximately $2 billion of liquidity, and limited near-term debt maturities and capital obligations, we find ourselves in a strong position to navigate this crisis. With only approximately $234 million in contractual tenant improvements and construction expenditures through the end of 2021 and 8% of our debt maturities over the same period, we are well positioned to focus on the long-term growth and expansion of our business during this period. Near-Term Financial Impact While we are always focused on the long term, we are sharing the following data on a one-time basis to provide investors with an early read on how the pandemic has impacted rent collections subsequent to quarter end. Investors should understand that these statistics are unaudited and preliminary, and we make no assurances that our experience to date will be indicative of future performance. The early returns on our business through April 30, 2020 are as follows: APRIL RENT COLLECTION OFFICE(1) RESIDENTIAL RETAIL % of Tenants that Paid Rent 97.0% 96.1% 47.0% (April 2020) Variance to Average 2019 % of Tenants (2.7%) (3.8%) (51.4%) that Paid Rent $ Paid / $ Unpaid $30.5M / $0.9M $10.2M / $0.4M $1.5M / $1.7M (1) Assumes government tenants who pay in arrears have paid. In addition, our commercial parking revenue was down 54% for the month of April compared to the average monthly first quarter revenue of $2.6 million. We also temporarily closed the Crystal City Marriott in National Landing, which produced $1.8 million of NOI in 2019. While substantially all accommodations to date have been structured as rent deferrals, we expect our rent collection rate will deteriorate the longer this crisis drags on. To the extent our confidence in rent collections declines, we expect to increase reserves and write-offs against both billed and deferred (straight-line) rent receivables. Given how early we are in this crisis, recent monthly rent collection data is not a meaningful indicator of long-term impact, other than as a measure of how many businesses in our region have been affected. We believe it will be significantly more meaningful to see how many impacted businesses survive this crisis, as that will dictate our ultimate ability to collect some or all of the rents deferred during this period, as well as the amount of capital that will be needed to re-tenant any prematurely vacated commercial space. 4 Although we anticipate supply chain and labor delays as a result of new job site procedures, as of the date of this letter, all our construction projects are active and on schedule, apart from 7900 Wisconsin Avenue, which is delayed by two quarters. Likewise, we are not aware of any material impact on the construction timeline for Amazon's new headquarters. For predevelopment projects that are in various stages of entitlement, many of these processes have slowed due to reduced or eliminated public meetings. Thankfully, we were able to obtain the entitlements associated with approximately 820,000 square feet in National Landing immediately prior to Virginia's stay-at-home order. We also expect that our ongoing asset sales efforts will be negatively impacted by the downturn. Fortunately, we were successful in executing over $1.6 billion of capital recycling transactions (including the Pen Place land that is under firm contract to Amazon) over the past two and a half years. However, our target of an additional $200 million of sales in 2020 will likely be more difficult to achieve. That said, we will continue with our marketing efforts as certain of these assets may still price at attractive levels. Where we can continue to transact at or above net asset value (NAV) or at pricing that is accretive relative to other uses of capital, we intend to do so. Finally, as we discuss below, for the same reason that this downturn will make it more difficult for us to sell assets at or above NAV, we believe it will likely usher in a period of more attractive acquisitions. Potential Long-Term Impact When we have more clarity on the length and severity of this downturn, we intend to update our long-term NOI bridge. Until that time, we believe it is prudent to withdraw our prior projections. While the short-term impact of this crisis is relatively easy to measure, the degree to which it will impact our business over the long term depends entirely on the severity and duration of the ensuing recession and the resultant scale of business failures in our market. Our cash planning and underwriting of future results assume the duration and scale of this contraction will be severe. Although we assume the worst when we make decisions, it does not mean we have a better crystal ball than others, and, hopefully, we will be proven wrong. That said, this "plan for the worst" approach is designed to ensure that we maintain our solid position in both defense (liquidity, tenant restructurings, and pricing our capital) and offense (growth assumptions and return expectations), and that we are well positioned to grow our company over the long term. Our planning for the worst does not necessarily mean that every variable will perform at its worst. For example, Amazon's public announcements regarding the acceleration of its hiring efforts would suggest that its space needs and growth plans may have increased. We also expect that we will grow in the coming years by eventually acquiring and building more income-producing assets, with a specific focus on multifamily. In the short term, we may see some co-working tenants fail and vacate space, and overall densification reverse until social distancing measures are behind us. Longer term, we expect that co-working will return, but in a diminished form and with fewer players. Likewise, we expect that densification will return and could even be enhanced with more widely adopted teleworking. In turn, however, that trend may drive demand for slightly more residential square footage, but not necessarily in close-in locations. While we continue to believe that consumers will demand well-amenitized, walkable urban places, a sustained increase in teleworking may make non-gateway cities with lower-cost housing more attractive. In bigger cities such as Washington, DC, those who can afford to drive and park will avoid mass transit for some period of time (likely driving higher parking revenue), but we believe that sustainability, cost, and convenience will ultimately drive a return to historic commuting patterns. Each of these considerations, as they always do, will factor heavily into our strategy in the coming years. Capital Allocation Will Drive Long-Term Impact Maximizing long-term NAV per share has always been, and remains, our primary goal. Over the past two and a half years pursuit of this goal drove us to recycle approximately $1.6 billion of assets, including non-income producing land sites and office assets that we believed were valued in excess of NAV. It also drove our aggressive effort to execute early blend- and-extend transactions with tenants facing near-term lease maturities, which reduced the number of renewal discussions necessary over the next several years. This goal has driven us to entitle land sites in our Future Development Pipeline, bringing them to a shovel-ready condition, so that we can monetize otherwise unproductive assets by preparing these sites for new development, ground lease or sale. 5 Our focus on long-term NAV per share growth also motivated us to issue equity last year at $42 per share, realizing net proceeds of approximately $472 million. At the same time, we have been disciplined buyers, investing only approximately $200 million in new acquisitions over the past two and a half years, of which $161 million was the like-kind-exchange of F1RST Residences for the Metropolitan Park land we sold to Amazon. In addition, as construction costs rose above long- term historical averages, we held new development starts to a high bar - limiting new construction over the past two years to only two new assets with a combined estimated total investment of less than $240 million, of which only approximately $76 million remains to be spent. Further, our asset-level borrowing strategy has been focused on preserving borrowing capacity on stabilized multifamily assets, which has proven to be uniquely valuable during periods of economic decline. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) agency lenders were one of the most active sources of capital, and we anticipate a similar dynamic during this downturn. Finally, we experienced fortunate timing with the early refinancings of several asset level loans, as well as our unsecured corporate revolving credit facility, which was recast in January with a new term through early 2025. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation has positioned us extremely well coming into the current downturn. We now expect to enter a period during which good value will be easier to find, thereby creating opportunities for us to be a more active acquirer and developer in the years ahead. Not knowing the depth and duration of the current downturn, we intend to "average in" the investment of our valuable liquidity over a potentially long period of attractive opportunity. We intend to seek out good long-term fundamental value, rooted in value relative to long-term replacement costs, and invest when and where we find it. Being prudent with our liquidity and mapping the severity of this downturn means that our investment activity will likely be more limited in the immediate term. As we experienced during the GFC, it may take time, possibly a year or more, before price adjustments for asset acquisitions and construction costs fully infiltrate the market. During that time some of our best opportunities may be share buybacks, but this must be balanced with our desire to maximize liquidity, especially in the early days of the downturn when visibility on the future is lowest. As we "average in" and pace ourselves, we will seek the optimal balance between preserving enough liquidity to be active investors over an extended period of time and not passing up objectively attractive near-term opportunities in the hopes that pricing may be more attractive later. Consequently, it is likely that some of our investments may later prove not to have been at the lowest price possible. That said, not knowing if we are at the absolute bottom is a poor excuse for not investing in obviously compelling opportunities. If we are buying at good fundamental values relative to long-term replacement cost, then those new investments will still prove to be an attractive allocation of our capital. Finally, the Washington DC metro area has historically proven to be more resilient than other gateway markets during downturns. We believe that our concentration in such a recession resilient market and the fact that a high percentage of the square footage in our commercial portfolio is leased to government, government contractors, and Amazon should soften much of the impact of any recession on our business. With a $2.7 trillion federal recovery package, we expect to see an increase in agency and contractor spending locally. In addition, we continue to see strong hiring from Amazon, and this crisis seems to be beneficial for many of its business lines from online shopping to cloud computing and grocery. The fact that Amazon is also hiring recently displaced workers during this downturn means that they may grow faster, not slower. For these reasons we remain confident in both the government and Amazon demand drivers in the DC metro area. Nonetheless, we remain cautious on the short-term outlook for our business as the longer-term impact of COVID-19 remains incredibly difficult to predict. Balance Sheet and Liquidity Maintaining prudent leverage levels, ample liquidity, and internal investment capacity are fundamental elements of maximizing long-term NAV per share. We have deliberately created the capacity and flexibility to position our company to be an active investor when market conditions are right. We primarily finance our business with non-recourse,asset-level financing, and our currently unencumbered multifamily assets can serve as a valuable source of potential liquidity, especially when other sources of capital are less attractive. 6 As noted earlier, including cash, undrawn capacity on our credit facility, and potential financings on our unencumbered multifamily Operating and Under Construction assets our total estimated liquidity is approximately $2 billion. Subsequent to March 31, 2020, to provide a substantially larger cash reserve, we drew an additional $300 million on our credit facility and the remaining $100 million on our Term Loan. These draws, in addition to the $90 million of net proceeds from financing two of our commercial assets, resulted in a proforma cash balance of approximately $800 million at share as of March 31, 2020. We have $500 million of remaining availability on our credit facility. Additionally, we have approximately $715 million of estimated multifamily borrowing capacity from our Operating and Under Construction multifamily assets, of which approximately $440 million is from our stabilized Operating multifamily assets. We are fortunate that we do not have immediate required uses for these funds, but they are an important component of our overall liquidity strategy and our expectation that we will be an active investor during this period. Based on current conditions, even in the most severe downside scenario, we believe we have sufficient liquidity to meet the required obligations for our operating portfolio, to continue funding our active Under Construction assets, and to continue pursuing strategic projects in our Future Development Pipeline while also maintaining ample capacity for net new investment. As of the date of this letter, we have only 8% of our loans maturing before the end of 2021. As of March 31, 2020, our debt maturities for 2020 totaled $213 million. Since the end of the first quarter, we have addressed approximately $200 million of this exposure, including the refinancing of the loan collateralizing RTC West which increased the loan to $117.3 million and generated additional net cash proceeds of approximately $20 million. Consistent with our strategy for sourcing attractively priced capital during a downturn, debt capital remains available from the government-sponsored entities (GSEs) for stabilized multifamily assets, and we understand that Fannie and Freddie are processing enormous volumes supported by recent stimulus measures. The GSEs have instituted LIBOR floors and spreads have widened, but borrowing costs remain attractive. As of March 31, 2020, our Net Debt/Total Enterprise Value was 27.8% and our Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA was 6.2x. Given that these leverage metrics include the debt incurred to date to develop our four Under Construction and five recently delivered assets, but not all of the estimated stabilized NOI from those assets, we believe Net Debt/Total Enterprise Value is the most meaningful measure to evaluate our leverage. As is the case for many of our REIT peers, our Net Debt/Total Enterprise Value has been significantly impacted by the decline in share prices due to the COVID-19 crisis. As such we view our current 27.8% ratio to be more reflective of equity market volatility than of leverage on underlying real estate values. While these NAVs will almost certainly be negatively impacted in the near-term, it is too early to measure the magnitude of this impact. Our long-term leverage targets remain unchanged at 25% to 35% Net Debt/Total Enterprise Value and between 6x and 7x Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA, with peak levels in the mid-8x's during periods of more active capital deployment. State of the Markets The latest cumulative estimate of regional unemployment claims exceeds 300,000 since the state of emergency was declared in mid-March. Nationally, the same Department of Labor data now reports unemployment claims of over 26 million - a level not seen since the Great Depression. To date, most of the job losses nationally and regionally have come from the retail and hospitality sectors, which together, make up approximately 18% of regional employment. It remains unclear how many other sectors will begin to see job losses as a result of the crisis, but we believe that retailers and hotels will not be the only impacted sectors, as a collapse in travel and consumer spending ripples through other industries. In prior recessions, the Washington, DC metro region was largely insulated relative to other gateway markets, shrinking only 1% on average versus an average reduction of 3% in other gateway markets. However, it is unclear the degree to which the current economic fallout will impact our market. On the office front, first quarter estimates from Avison Young show leasing volume down 40%, representing the slowest first quarter since 2000, with tour volume down 87%. Unsurprisingly, JLL reports that new transactions have been put almost entirely on hold unless driven by lease expirations or deals which were already in negotiation. First quarter vacancy for the DC metro region was not impacted with no change from the fourth quarter of 2019, according to JLL. We 7 should start to see the impact more clearly in the second quarter and beyond. While the long-term economic outlook remains uncertain, the Washington, DC office market has historically been relatively insulated during downturns, with an average rent decline of 8% in the past two recessions versus 34% in other gateway markets, according to JLL data. Rent recovery to pre-recession levels in DC in the last two recessions was also three times faster than rent recovery in other gateway markets, also according to JLL. Turning to multifamily, with tour volume down, renewals are likely to be prevalent - benefitting existing buildings even as new supply comes online, much of which will face significant near-term headwinds due to a slowdown in leasing velocity. Based on CBRE data, the DC metro region saw the lowest rent declines during the last downturn compared to other gateway markets, dropping just 2.3% from peak to trough over five quarters, and it took the DC region just two quarters to recover. The same data set shows an 11.4% decline in New York City over six quarters with six quarters of recovery. San Francisco experienced a 10.6% decline from peak to trough with six quarters needed for recovery. In nearly all markets, while rents were extremely variable, vacancy increased just 180 basis points nationally, suggesting that landlords cut rents rather than losing occupancy in the last downturn. Class B rent growth, which is largely tied to wage growth in service sector and other low to medium wage jobs, will likely start to demonstrate weakness as this sector faces the greatest economic stress in the near term. That said, all Class B buildings are not created equal, and we believe that distress will be heavily correlated with both the income and occupation of residents. Newly delivered buildings are also likely to face headwinds as they try to lease up in the face of restrictive "stay-at-home" guidance from authorities. As discussed below, we have three assets that were recently delivered into our operating portfolio and are still in lease up - West Half delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 900 W Street and 901 W Street (formerly collectively Atlantic Plumbing C) delivered in the first quarter of 2020. In the near term, we believe that the white collar sectors that drive leasing demand in brand new buildings will remain insulated from an employment perspective and could lead to pent-up demand if restrictions lift quickly and consumers in this demographic move to execute new leases before another potential lockdown. On the supply side, annual starts have been slowing since 2017 with approximately 6,000 units starting construction in 2019 compared to more than 8,000 in 2018, according to CoStar data and JBG SMITH estimates. By comparison, year-to-date construction starts are just over 2,000 units and additional starts for the year may be delayed or canceled. Across the investment sales market nationally, brokers saw deal flow drop to 50% of standard volumes by mid-March with re-pricings between 5% and 10% on deals in progress. Most deals that were firm or had committed financing are closing, but brokers have indicated that deal flow has nearly evaporated, at least temporarily. Similarly, lenders continue to close on committed deals, but CMBS and highly leveraged debt funds appear less likely to perform, according to broker commentary. The biggest open question in the investment sales market is whether prospective buyers will face liquidity constraints that hamper their ability to do deals even in what could be an opportunistic buying environment. Avison Young's early first quarter estimates put office sales activity in DC down year-over-year, with volume 38% lower in the first quarter of 2020 versus the first quarter of 2019, based solely on the slowdown in the latter half of March. On the multifamily front, CoStar reports first quarter 2020 sales volume of nearly $780 million. This was down from the approximately $1.5 billion of volume in the first quarter of 2019, which was an outlier driven by large portfolio transactions. The first quarters of 2017 and 2018 were approximately $820 million and $860 million respectively, putting 2020 volumes down only slightly from normal first quarter volumes. We expect sales activity from the second quarter and beyond to decline dramatically reflecting the environment brokers describe, apart from deals that are in progress, which may see pricing adjustments if they move forward. However, distressed selling has yet to appear given the relative lack of lender distress and the continued availability of debt and equity capital. That said, we expect to see this trend manifest in second and third quarter transaction volumes. 8 Financial and Operating Metrics For the three months ended March 31, 2020, we reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $42.9 million and Core FFO attributable to common shareholders of $52.1 million or $0.39 per share. Same store NOI increased 5.2%, and our operating portfolio ended the quarter at 89.8% leased and 87.5% occupied. For second generation leases, the rental rate mark-to-market was negative 0.7%. Operating Portfolio Given that COVID-19 did not significantly impact our operating portfolio until later in the first quarter, our assets performed in line with our expectations during this time period. Our same store NOI increased 5.2% across our operating portfolio during the first quarter. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our 11.1 million square foot operating commercial portfolio generated $250 million of annualized NOI and was 91.0% leased and 88.7% occupied. We completed 26 office lease transactions in our operating commercial portfolio totaling over 299,000 square feet, including 74,000 square feet of new leases and 225,000 square feet of renewals. For second-generation leases, the rental rate mark-to-market was negative 0.7%. This quarter, we added two new development assets to the recently delivered commercial operating portfolio -1900 N Street and 4747 Bethesda Avenue. These two assets were 83.4% leased in aggregate as of the end of the first quarter. Our operating multifamily portfolio, comprising approximately 5,583 units, generated $85 million of annualized NOI. Multifamily assets comprise 30.1% of our portfolio (based on square footage at share). As mentioned earlier, we have three assets that were recently delivered into the operating portfolio and are still in lease up - West Half was delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 900 W Street and 901 W Street (formerly collectively Atlantic Plumbing C) were delivered in the first quarter of 2020. Our operating multifamily portfolio was 87.0% leased and 84.5% occupied at the end of the first quarter. Excluding our recently delivered assets, our operating multifamily portfolio was 93.4% occupied at the end of the first quarter. Capital Allocation Acquisitions As we discussed earlier, we believe this downturn will present potentially attractive investment opportunities, and we intend to maintain discipline. We expect to complete the sale of the Pen Place land to Amazon in 2021, and we intend to complete a like-kind exchange acquisition for the proceeds from that sale. In March, we announced that our Board of Trustees authorized a share repurchase plan for up to $500 million of outstanding common shares. As of March 31, 2020, we had repurchased 1.4 million shares at an average price of $29.01, totaling $41.2 million. We evaluate share repurchases relative to other investment opportunities available to us, with additional consideration for the impact on our liquidity. Prudent capital allocation demands that we target the investment opportunities with the highest return which, at times, may be share buybacks. We have limited our share repurchase activity to a relatively low level until we have better visibility on the long-term impact of the COVID-19 crisis both on our operating business and on future investment opportunities. Dispositions In January, we completed the sale of the Metropolitan Park land to Amazon for approximately $155 million, $11 million above the estimated contract value due to the additional development density that was ultimately approved. As discussed earlier, given the impact of COVID-19 on the investment sales market, we believe our target of an additional $200 million of sales for 2020 will likely be more difficult to achieve. Where we can continue to transact at or above NAV or at pricing that is accretive relative to other uses of capital, we intend to do so. 9 Development Portfolio As of March 31, 2020, our development portfolio consisted of four assets totaling 883,000 square feet currently under construction and a Future Development Pipeline totaling 16.7 million square feet. Excluding the land at Pen Place held for sale to Amazon, our pipeline was 14.7 million square feet. Of the 883,000 square feet in our Under Construction portfolio, 503,000 square feet is multifamily and 380,000 square feet is commercial, the latter of which is 91.3% pre- leased. Under Construction Throughout our operating portfolio, we combine the amenity retail at the base of our office and multifamily buildings with the related asset. Accordingly, beginning next quarter, we will combine Central District Retail with 1770 Crystal Drive and 1550 Crystal Drive. During the first quarter we completed the core and shell of Central District Retail, ahead of schedule and under budget, and we are preparing to turn over spaces to tenants for their build-outs. While the asset is relatively small in square footage terms, it is important to our overall placemaking and repositioning strategy for National Landing. Central District Retail is 75.2% pre-leased to five tenants. At the end of the first quarter, our three remaining assets under construction all had guaranteed maximum price construction contracts in place. These three assets have weighted average estimated completion and stabilization dates of the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, with a projected NOI yield based on Estimated Total Project Cost of 6.3%. When stabilized, we expect these three assets to deliver $22.9 million of annualized NOI. Near-Term Development We did not have any assets in the Near-Term Development pipeline at the end of the first quarter. As a reminder, we only place assets into our Near-Term Development pipeline when they have completed the entitlement process and when we intend to commence construction within 12 to 18 months, subject to market conditions. We were fortunate to have obtained final entitlements for 1900 Crystal Drive in March. These entitlements secured development rights for approximately 820,000 square feet of multifamily and retail development, representing an increase of over 8% (approximately 65,000 square feet) in the square footage previously carried in our Future Development Pipeline. As noted earlier, while we are committed to building this asset as part of our National Landing repositioning, we intend to time our construction commencement to capture the benefit of an expected decline in construction costs. Earlier this year, we started demolition and enabling work at 1900 Crystal Drive to ensure that we are ready for construction start when market conditions and construction pricing warrant. We are continuing the entitlement and design of the approximately 2,100 units in the next tranche of multifamily development opportunities in National Landing, including 2000 and 2001 South Bell Street, 223 23rd Street, and 2525 Crystal Drive, all of which are within a ½ mile of Amazon's new headquarters. These opportunities will be subject to the same capital allocation discipline governing all new investment. Approval processes are expected to continue in Arlington County during the pandemic, and we expect these developments will receive final entitlements sometime in 2021. Future Development Pipeline As of March 31, 2020, our Future Development Pipeline comprises 16.7 million square feet, with an Estimated Total Investment per square foot of approximately $46.14. Excluding the land at Pen Place that is under firm contract to Amazon, our Future Development Pipeline was 14.7 million square feet. At the end of the first quarter, 54.1% of this pipeline was in National Landing, 20.7% was in DC, 15.5% was in Reston, and the remaining 9.7% was in other Virginia and Maryland submarkets. Our DC holdings are concentrated in the fast-growing emerging submarkets of Union Market and the Ballpark, and our Reston holdings include what we believe is one of the most attractive development sites on the Metro, adjacent to Reston Town Center. 10 Over the course of 2020, we expect to continue to advance the entitlement and design of approximately 10.2 million square feet, which represents approximately 70% of our Future Development Pipeline. This includes 6.5 million square feet in National Landing, representing approximately 93% of our Estimated Potential Development Density in the submarket. We continue to seek opportunities to monetize our Future Development Pipeline, either through internal development, land sales, ground lease structures, and in cases where continued control is important, recapitalizations with third-party capital. This is most applicable to opportunities where we can achieve mark-ups on our land, thereby preserving our own capital capacity for other, higher-return opportunities. Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services Business Revenue from our third-party asset management and real estate services business was $15.2 million in the first quarter, primarily driven by $5.5 million in property management fees, $2.8 million in development fees, and $2.6 million in asset management fees. The portion of total revenues associated with the JBG Legacy Funds was $5.4 million (approximately 35.4% of total third-party revenue). The JBG Legacy Funds continued to focus on disposing of assets in accordance with their underlying business plans. We expect the fees from retaining management and leasing of sold assets, the Amazon- related fees that we expect to continue to receive, fee income associated with the Washington Housing Initiative, and other third-party fee income streams to offset the wind down of the JBG Legacy Fund business over time. Environmental, Social, and Governance In April we released our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report, which highlights accomplishments, key performance metrics, and our ESG management strategy. We believe that strong environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and corporate governance practices are essential to maximizing long-term NAV per share. We achieved overall reductions in both energy usage and carbon emissions across our portfolio in 2019. In addition, we continue to take advantage of opportunities to make our operating assets more efficient users of energy and water, and we carefully examine the impacts of our development strategy. That said, we recognize that new development can foster challenging growth dynamics, with social equity at the forefront. We strive to work alongside community members, leaders, local governments and the federal government to appropriately respond to these challenges. By aligning our business and governance practices with the principles of sustainable growth, responsible project development, and high-performance operations, we demonstrate our commitment to the long-term sustainability of our portfolio and our region. We urge you to access our annual sustainability report by visiting our website at https://www.jbgsmith.com/about/sustainability Earlier this year we amended our Bylaws to provide for majority voting in uncontested elections of Trustees. This conforms to the "majority rule" standard underpinning many of our other governance provisions. We are pleased to report that our Annual Meeting of Shareholders resulted in the election of all Trustee nominees, including one new Trustee, Alisa Mall, Managing Director, Investments, at the Carnegie Corporation of New York. In her role at Carnegie, she is primarily responsible for the management of the Corporation's real estate and natural resources portfolios. In addition, she oversees the Corporation's diversity and inclusion efforts. Furthermore, Alisa's addition to our Board moves us closer to our previously stated goal of diversity and gender balance by increasing the representation of women among the group to three members, putting JBG SMITH among the top quartile of all public REITs. While we still have work to do in this area, we are pleased to continue making progress. Finally, good governance is as much about aligned incentives and shared outcomes as anything else. Our management team and Board of Trustees are particularly well aligned with our fellow shareholders, as this group owns or represents approximately 8% of the equity of JBG SMITH. Our 2019 executive team's compensation was approximately 65% equity based, and our performance equity only pays out when our shareholders make money. At times like these, shareholder alignment matters more than ever. * * * 11 We are in the midst of a terrible crisis with an unknown time horizon. Unfortunately, this crisis is so pervasive that it impacts all of us, and none of us will emerge unscathed. We can only hope that the effects will be minimized by good decisions and decisive action across our communities. Our customers have never needed us more than they do now, and our team has responded with tremendous grit and resilience. We believe our disciplined approach to capital allocation leading up to this crisis has positioned us to weather this storm over the near term, and to capitalize on investment opportunities that will make us even stronger over the long term. Our nation's capital has consistently proven to be more resilient than the rest of the country in times of historic distress, and we believe that this time is no different. Our heavy concentration in Amazon's path of growth at a time like this is even more valuable. Finally, our robust liquidity position gives us the capacity both to withstand near-term headwinds and to make the most of investment opportunities that are likely to arise during this downturn. We wish you and your loved ones health and strength during these challenging times, and we appreciate your continued support of our team and our business. Now, more than ever, we will continue to work hard to maintain your trust and confidence. Thank you and stay healthy, W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer 12 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Earnings Release CONTACT Jaime Marcus SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications 333-3643 jmarcus@jbgsmith.com JBG SMITH ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS Bethesda, MD (May 5, 2020) - JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-growth, mixed- use properties in the Washington, DC market, today filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 and reported its financial results. Additional information regarding our results of operations, properties and tenants can be found in our First Quarter 2020 Investor Package, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jbgsmith.com. Additional information about the current and potential future impact of COVID-19 and the ensuing economic turmoil on us, as well as our response to it, can be found in our Management Letter in our First Quarter 2020 Investor Package. We encourage investors to consider the information presented here with the information in that document. First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Net income attributable to common shareholders was $42.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders was $36.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common shareholders was $52.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Operating Portfolio Highlights Annualized Net Operating Income ("NOI") for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $334.6 million, compared to $328.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, at our share.

The operating commercial portfolio was 91.0% leased and 88.7% occupied as of March 31, 2020, compared to 91.4% and 88.2% as of December 31, 2019, at our share.

The operating multifamily portfolio was 87.0% leased and 84.5% occupied as of March 31, 2020, compared to 89.5% and 87.2% as of December 31, 2019, at our share. The decreases are due in part to the movement of 901 W Street and 900 W Street (formerly collectively referred to as Atlantic Plumbing C and renamed during the quarter) into our recently delivered operating assets during the quarter. The in-service operating multifamily 1 portfolio was 95.2% leased and 93.4% occupied as of March 31, 2020, and 95.1% leased and 93.3% occupied as of December 31, 2019. Executed approximately 299,000 square feet of office leases at our share in the first quarter, comprising approximately 48,000 square feet of new leases and approximately 251,000 square feet of second generation leases, which generated a 4.1% rental rate increase on a GAAP basis and a 0.7% rental rate decrease on a cash basis.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("SSNOI") at our share increased 5.2% to $78.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $74.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in SSNOI for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is largely attributable to the burn off of rent abatements from early blend-and-extend leases and increased occupancy. The reported same store pools as of March 31, 2020 include only the assets that were in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared. Development Portfolio Highlights Under Construction As of March 31, 2020, there were four assets under construction (two commercial assets and two multifamily assets), consisting of approximately 380,000 square feet and 577 units, both at our share.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we completed Central District Retail ahead of schedule and below budget. Near-Term Development As of March 31, 2020, there were no assets in near-term development. Future Development Pipeline As of March 31, 2020, there were 37 future development assets consisting of 16.7 million square feet of estimated potential density at our share, including the 2.1 million square feet held for sale to Amazon.com ("Amazon"). Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services Business For the three months ended March 31, 2020, revenue from third-party real estate services, including reimbursements, was $29.7 million. Excluding reimbursements and service revenue from our interests in consolidated and unconsolidated real estate ventures, revenue from our third-party asset management and real estate services business was $15.2 million, primarily driven by $5.5 million of property management fees, $2.8 million of development fees, $2.6 million of asset management fees, $1.7 million of leasing fees and $1.5 million of other service revenue. Balance Sheet We had $1.8 billion of debt ($2.1 billion including our share of debt of unconsolidated real estate ventures) as of March 31, 2020. Of the $2.1 billion of debt at our share, approximately 72% was fixed-rate and rate caps were in place for approximately 56% of our floating rate debt.

fixed-rate and rate caps were in place for approximately 56% of our floating rate debt. The weighted average interest rate of our debt at share was 3.66% as of March 31, 2020. 2 As of March 31, 2020, our total enterprise value was approximately $6.5 billion, comprising 147.9 million common shares and units valued at $4.7 billion and debt (net of premium / (discount) and deferred financing costs) at our share of $2.1 billion, less cash and cash equivalents at our share of $307.0 million.

As of March 31, 2020, we had $295.4 million of cash and cash equivalents ($307.0 million of cash and cash equivalents at our share), and $898.5 million of capacity under our credit facility. We have approximately $715.0 million of estimated multifamily borrowing capacity from our Operating and Under Construction multifamily assets, of which approximately $440.0 million relates to our stabilized Operating multifamily assets.

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA at our share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was 6.2x and our Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value was 27.8% as of March 31, 2020. Investing and Financing Activities Sold Metropolitan Park to Amazon for $155.0 million, which represented an $11.0 million increase over the previously estimated contract value resulting from an increase in the approved development density on the sites.

Amended our credit facility to extend the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to January 2025.

Entered into a mortgage loan with a principal balance of $175.0 million collateralized by 4747 Bethesda Avenue.

Repurchased and retired 1.4 million of our common shares for $41.2 million, an average purchase price of $29.01 per share. Subsequent to March 31, 2020: Drew an additional $300.0 million under our revolving credit facility.

Drew the remaining $100.0 million under our Tranche A-1 Term Loan.

A-1 Term Loan. Our real estate venture, which owns 1900 N Street, entered into a mortgage loan with a maximum principal balance of $160.0 million collateralized by the asset. The venture initially received proceeds from the mortgage loan of $134.5 million ($74.0 million at our share), with the additional $25.5 million available in the future.

Refinanced the mortgage loan collateralized by RTC-West, increasing the principal balance to $117.3 million from $97.1 million. Dividends On April 30, 2020, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share, which will be paid on May 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2020. Withdrawal of Estimated Guidance In light of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its long-term impact on our business, we are withdrawing the guidance contained in the estimated NOI bridge, which can be found most recently in our Investor Presentation from November 2019, and the potential estimated NAV impact from Amazon in National Landing, which can be found most recently in our Spring 2019 Investor Day presentation. 3 About JBG SMITH JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high- growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 20.8 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a robust future development pipeline encompassing 16.7 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the future results of JBG SMITH Properties ("JBG SMITH", the "Company", "we", "us", "our" or similar terms) may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximate", "hypothetical", "potential", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "would", "may" or similar expressions in this earnings release. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts us and our tenants depends on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also note the following forward-looking statements: the impact of COVID-19 and the ensuing economic turmoil on our Company, net operating income, same store net operating income, net asset value and stock price; the impact of disruptions to the credit and capital markets on our ability to access capital, including refinancing maturing debt; changes to the amount and manner in which tenants use space; whether we incur additional costs or make additional concessions or offer other incentives to existing or prospective tenants to reconfigure space; our annual dividend per share and dividend yield; annualized net operating income; in the case of our construction and near-term development assets, estimated square feet, estimated number of units and in the case of our future development assets, estimated potential development density; expected key Amazon transaction terms and timeframes for closing any Amazon transactions not yet closed; planned infrastructure and education improvements related to Amazon's additional headquarters; the economic impact of Amazon's additional headquarters on the DC region and National Landing; the impact of our role as developer, property manager and retail leasing agent in connection with Amazon's new headquarters; our development plans related to Amazon's additional headquarters; whether any of our tenants succeed in obtaining government assistance under the CARES Act and other programs and use any resulting proceeds to make lease payments owed to us; whether we can access agency debt secured by our currently-unencumbered multifamily 4 assets timely, on reasonable terms or at all; whether the delay in our planned 2020 discretionary operating asset capital expenditures will have any negative impact on our properties or our ability to generate revenue; and the allocation of capital to our share repurchase plan and any impact on our stock price. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include, among others: adverse economic conditions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, including in relation to COVID-19, the timing of and costs associated with development and property improvements, financing commitments, and general competitive factors. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof. Pro Rata Information We present certain financial information and metrics in this release "at JBG SMITH Share," which refers to our ownership percentage of consolidated and unconsolidated assets in real estate ventures (collectively, "real estate ventures") as applied to these financial measures and metrics. Financial information "at JBG SMITH Share" is calculated on an asset-by-asset basis by applying our percentage economic interest to each applicable line item of that asset's financial information. "At JBG SMITH Share" information, which we also refer to as being "at share," "our pro rata share" or "our share," is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Given that a substantial portion of our assets are held through real estate ventures, we believe this form of presentation, which presents our economic interests in the partially owned entities, provides investors valuable information regarding a significant component of our portfolio, its composition, performance and capitalization. We do not control the unconsolidated real estate ventures and do not have a legal claim to our co-venturers' share of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated real estate ventures generally allow each co-venturer to receive cash distributions to the extent there is available cash from operations. The amount of cash each investor receives is based upon specific provisions of each operating agreement and varies depending on certain factors including the amount of capital contributed by each investor and whether any investors are entitled to preferential distributions. With respect to any such third-party arrangement, we would not be in a position to exercise sole decision-making authority regarding the property, real estate venture or other entity, and may, under certain circumstances, be exposed to economic risks not present were a third-party not involved. We and our respective co-venturers may each have the right to trigger a buy-sell or forced sale arrangement, which could cause us to sell our interest, or acquire our co-venturers' interests, or to sell the underlying asset, either on unfavorable terms or at a time when we otherwise would not have initiated such a transaction. Our real estate ventures may be subject to debt, and the repayment or refinancing of such debt may require equity capital calls. To the extent our co-venturers do not meet 5 their obligations to us or our real estate ventures or they act inconsistent with the interests of the real estate venture, we may be adversely affected. Because of these limitations, the non-GAAP "at JBG SMITH Share" financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For these measures, we have provided an explanation of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated and why JBG SMITH's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding JBG SMITH's financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in this earnings release. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to "at share" financial information, the following non-GAAP measures are included in this release: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") and Adjusted EBITDA Management uses EBITDA and EBITDAre, non-GAAP financial measures, as supplemental operating performance measures and believes they help investors and lenders meaningfully evaluate and compare our operating performance from period-to-period by removing from our operating results the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt and the impact of our interest rate swaps) and certain non- cash expenses (primarily depreciation and amortization on our assets). EBITDAre is computed in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines EBITDAre as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, gains on sales of real estate and impairment losses of real estate, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated real estate ventures. These supplemental measures may help investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and service debt and to make capital expenditures. EBITDA and EBITDAre are not substitutes for net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. "Adjusted EBITDA," a non-GAAP financial measure, represents EBITDAre adjusted for items we believe are not representative of ongoing operating results, such as transaction and other costs, gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt, distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures, gain on the bargain purchase of a business, lease liability adjustments and share-based compensation expense related to the Formation Transaction and special equity awards. We believe that adjusting such items not considered part of our comparable operations, provides a meaningful measure to evaluate and compare our performance from period-to- period. Because EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, we use EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP financial measures. Additionally, we believe that users of these measures should consider EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with net income (loss) and other GAAP measures in understanding our operating results. 6 Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Core FFO and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure computed in accordance with the definition established by NAREIT in the NAREIT FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement issued in 2018. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, including our share of such adjustments for unconsolidated real estate ventures. "Core FFO" represents FFO adjusted to exclude items (net of tax) which we believe are not representative of ongoing operating results, such as transaction and other costs, gains (or losses) on extinguishment of debt, gain on the bargain purchase of a business, distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures, share-based compensation expense related to the Formation Transaction and special equity awards, lease liability adjustments, amortization of the management contracts intangible and the mark-to-market of derivative instruments. "FAD" is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents FFO less recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures, net deferred rent activity, third-party lease liability assumption payments, recurring share-based compensation expense, accretion of acquired below-market leases, net of amortization of acquired above-market leases, amortization of debt issuance costs and other non-cash income and charges. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure that management believes provides useful information as it relates to our ability to fund dividends. We believe FFO, Core FFO and FAD are meaningful non-GAAP financial measures useful in comparing our levered operating performance from period-to-period and as compared to similar real estate companies because these non-GAAP measures exclude real estate depreciation and amortization expense and other non-comparable income and expenses, which implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time rather than fluctuating based on market conditions. FFO, Core FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO, Core FFO and FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Annualized NOI "NOI" is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses to assess a segment's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income attributable to common shareholders. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only property related revenue (which includes base rent, tenant reimbursements and other operating revenue, net of free rent and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities) less operating expenses and ground rent, if applicable. NOI also excludes deferred rent, related party management fees, interest expense, and certain other non-cash adjustments, including the accretion of acquired below-market leases and amortization of acquired above-market leases and below-market ground lease intangibles. Management uses NOI as a supplemental performance measure for our assets and believes it provides useful information to investors because it reflects only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the asset level, excluding non-cash items. In addition, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful 7 starting point for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. However, because NOI excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our assets that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our assets, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact the financial performance of our assets, the utility of NOI as a measure of the operating performance of our assets is limited. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define these measures differently. We believe that to facilitate a clear understanding of our operating results, NOI should be examined in conjunction with net income attributable to common shareholders as presented in our financial statements. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to common shareholders as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make distributions. Annualized NOI, for all assets except Crystal City Marriott, represents NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2020 multiplied by four. Due to seasonality in the hospitality business, annualized NOI for Crystal City Marriott represents the trailing 12-month NOI as of March 31, 2020. Management believes Annualized NOI provides useful information in understanding our financial performance over a 12-month period, however, investors and other users are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to our calculation of Annualized NOI. Actual NOI for any 12-month period will depend on a number of factors beyond our ability to control or predict, including general capital markets and economic conditions, any bankruptcy, insolvency, default or other failure to pay rent by one or more of our tenants and the destruction of one or more of our assets due to terrorist attack, natural disaster or other casualty, among others. We do not undertake any obligation to update our calculation to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this earnings release. There can be no assurance that the annualized NOI shown will reflect our actual results of operations over any 12-month period. Same Store and Non-Same Store "Same store" refers to the pool of assets that were in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared, except for assets for which significant redevelopment, renovation, or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared. "Non-same store" refers to all operating assets excluded from the same store pool. Definitions GAAP "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. In-Service ''In-service'' refers to commercial or multifamily assets that are at or above 90% leased or have been operating and collecting rent for more than 12 months as of March 31, 2020. Formation Transaction "Formation Transaction" refers collectively to the spin-off on July 17, 2017 of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Vornado Realty Trust's Washington, DC segment, which operated as Vornado / Charles E. Smith, and the acquisition of the management business and certain assets and liabilities of The JBG Companies. 8 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) in thousands March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land and improvements $ 1,281,375 $ 1,240,455 Buildings and improvements 3,985,055 3,880,973 Construction in progress, including land 585,103 654,091 5,851,533 5,775,519 Less accumulated depreciation (1,155,114) (1,119,571) Real estate, net 4,696,419 4,655,948 Cash and cash equivalents 295,442 126,413 Restricted cash 18,577 16,103 Tenant and other receivables, net 56,036 52,941 Deferred rent receivable, net 174,728 169,721 Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures 542,983 543,026 Other assets, net 281,752 253,687 Assets held for sale 73,876 168,412 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,139,813 $ 5,986,251 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 1,294,806 $ 1,125,777 Revolving credit facility 200,000 200,000 Unsecured term loans, net 297,466 297,295 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 124,811 157,702 Other liabilities, net 228,323 206,042 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 213 - Total liabilities 2,145,619 1,986,816 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 503,040 612,758 Total equity 3,491,154 3,386,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 6,139,813 $ 5,986,251 Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 9 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 REVENUE Property rentals $ 120,380 $ 119,413 Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements 29,716 27,691 Other revenue 8,011 8,095 Total revenue 158,107 155,199 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 48,489 48,719 Property operating 34,503 32,174 Real estate taxes 18,199 17,235 General and administrative: Corporate and other 13,176 12,314 Third-party real estate services 28,814 28,066 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 9,441 11,131 Transaction and other costs 5,309 4,895 Total expenses 157,931 154,534 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net (2,692) 3,601 Interest and other income, net 907 951 Interest expense (12,005) (17,174) Gain on sale of real estate 59,477 39,033 Loss on extinguishment of debt (33) - Total other income (expense) 45,654 26,411 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT 45,830 27,076 Income tax benefit 2,345 1,172 NET INCOME 48,175 28,248 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (5,250) (3,387) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 42,925 $ 24,861 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.20 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING : Basic 134,542 122,573 Diluted 135,429 123,423 Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 10 EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 48,175 $ 28,248 Depreciation and amortization expense 48,489 48,719 Interest expense (1) 12,005 17,174 Income tax benefit (2,345) (1,172) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 10,837 7,806 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate ventures 3 (1) EBITDA $ 117,164 $ 100,774 Gain on sale of real estate (59,477) (39,033) EBITDAre $ 57,687 $ 61,741 Transaction and other costs (2) 5,309 4,895 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests 33 - Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 9,441 11,131 Earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (3) 374 (6,441) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 718 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,562 $ 71,326 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (4) 6.2 x 7.1 x March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) Consolidated indebtedness (5) $ 1,784,353 $ 2,128,803 Unconsolidated indebtedness (5) 339,227 303,397 Total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness 2,123,580 2,432,200 Less: cash and cash equivalents 306,988 405,646 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) $ 1,816,592 $ 2,026,554 Note: All EBITDA measures as shown above are attributable to operating partnership common units. Interest expense includes the amortization of deferred financing costs and the ineffective portion of any interest rate swaps or caps, net of capitalized interest. Includes fees and expenses incurred for demolition costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Formation Transaction (including amounts incurred for transition services provided by our former parent, integration costs and severance costs), pursuit costs related to other completed, potential and pursued transactions, as well as other expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, includes a charitable commitment to the Washington Housing Conservancy, a non-profit that will acquire and own affordable workforce housing in the Washington DC metropolitan region. As of June 30, 2018, we suspended the equity method of accounting for our investment in the real estate venture that owns 1101 17th Street as our investment had been reduced to zero and we did not have an obligation to provide further financial support to the venture. All subsequent distributions from the venture have been recognized as income, which will continue until our share of unrecorded earnings and contributions exceed the cumulative excess distributions previously recognized. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is annualized by multiplying by four. Net of premium/discount and deferred financing costs. 11 FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 FFO and Core FFO Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 42,925 $ 24,861 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,250 3,387 Net income 48,175 28,248 Gain on sale of real estate (59,477) (39,033) Real estate depreciation and amortization 45,662 46,035 Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate ventures 6,882 4,653 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate ventures 3 (1) FFO Attributable to Operating Partnership Common Units $ 41,245 $ 39,902 FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,497) (4,783) FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 36,748 $ 35,119 FFO attributable to the operating partnership common units $ 41,245 $ 39,902 Transaction and other costs, net of tax (1) 5,166 4,626 Gain from mark-to-market on derivative instruments (47) (476) Loss on extinguishment of debt 33 - Earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (2) 374 (6,441) Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 9,441 11,131 Amortization of management contracts intangible, net of tax 1,143 1,287 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 1,176 227 Core FFO Attributable to Operating Partnership Common Units $ 58,531 $ 50,256 Core FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (6,382) (6,024) Core FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 52,149 $ 44,232 FFO per diluted common share $ 0.27 $ 0.28 Core FFO per diluted common share $ 0.39 $ 0.36 Weighted average diluted shares 135,429 123,423 See footnotes on page 13. 12 FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 FAD Core FFO attributable to the operating partnership common units $ 58,531 $ 50,256 Recurring capital expenditures and second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions (9,805) (22,297) Straight-line and other rent adjustments (3) (5,237) (6,808) Third-party lease liability assumption payments (1,460) (1,136) Share-based compensation expense 7,730 5,330 Amortization of debt issuance costs 622 970 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 194 (87) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 1,254 912 FAD available to the Operating Partnership Common Units (A) $ 51,829 $ 27,140 Distributions to common shareholders and unitholders (4) (B) $ 34,011 $ 31,284 FAD Payout Ratio (B÷A) (5) 65.6 % 115.3 % Capital Expenditures Maintenance and recurring capital expenditures $ 2,558 $ 5,495 Share of maintenance and recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures 149 88 Second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 6,943 16,155 Share of second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real 155 559 estate ventures Recurring capital expenditures and second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 9,805 22,297 First generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 11,847 6,197 Share of first generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real 770 233 estate ventures Non-recurring capital expenditures 6,187 6,722 Share of non-recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated joint ventures 102 - Non-recurring capital expenditures 18,906 13,152 Total JBG SMITH Share of Capital Expenditures $ 28,711 $ 35,449 Includes fees and expenses incurred for demolition costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Formation Transaction (including amounts incurred for transition services provided by our former parent, integration costs and severance costs), pursuit costs related to other completed, potential and pursued transactions, as well as other expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, includes a charitable commitment to the Washington Housing Conservancy, a non-profit that will acquire and own affordable workforce housing in the Washington DC metropolitan region. As of June 30, 2018, we suspended the equity method of accounting for our investment in the real estate venture that owns 1101 17th Street as our investment had been reduced to zero and we did not have an obligation to provide further financial support to the venture. All subsequent distributions from the venture have been recognized as income, which will continue until our share of unrecorded earnings and contributions exceed the cumulative excess distributions previously recognized. Includes straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. The distribution for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes a special dividend of $0.10 per common share that was paid in January 2019. The FAD payout ratio on a quarterly basis is not necessarily indicative of an amount for the full year due to fluctuation in timing of capital expenditures, the commencement of new leases and the seasonality of our operations . 13 NOI RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 42,925 $ 24,861 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 48,489 48,719 General and administrative expense: Corporate and other 13,176 12,314 Third-party real estate services 28,814 28,066 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 9,441 11,131 Transaction and other costs 5,309 4,895 Interest expense 12,005 17,174 Loss on extinguishment of debt 33 - Income tax benefit (2,345) (1,172) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,250 3,387 Less: Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements 29,716 27,691 Other revenue (1) 1,630 1,640 Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net (2,692) 3,601 Interest and other income, net 907 951 Gain on sale of real estate 59,477 39,033 Consolidated NOI 74,059 76,459 NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate ventures at our share 8,588 5,155 Non-cash rent adjustments (2) (3,545) (6,808) Other adjustments (3) 2,834 3,325 Total adjustments 7,877 1,672 NOI $ 81,936 $ 78,131 Less: out-of-service NOI loss (4) (1,427) (1,195) Operating Portfolio NOI $ 83,363 $ 79,326 Non-same store NOI (5) 4,851 4,725 Same store NOI (6) $ 78,512 $ 74,601 Change in same store NOI 5.2 % Number of properties in same store pool 54 Excludes parking revenue of $6.4 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. Adjustment to exclude straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. Adjustment to include other revenue and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities related to operating properties and to exclude commercial lease termination revenue and allocated corporate general and administrative expenses to operating properties. Includes the results of our Under Construction assets and Future Development Pipeline. Includes the results of properties that were not in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared and properties for which significant redevelopment, renovation or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared. Includes the results of the properties that are owned, operated and in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared except for properties that are being phased out of service for future development. 14 TABLE OF CONTENTS MARCH 31, 2020 Table of Contents Page Overview Disclosures 3-5 Company Profile 6-7 Financial Highlights 8 Financial Highlights - Trends 9-10 Portfolio Overview 11 Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 12 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 13 Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures - Balance Sheet and Operating Information 14 Other Tangible Assets and Liabilities 15 EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 16 FFO, Core FFO and FAD (Non-GAAP) 17-18 Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services Business (Non-GAAP) 19 Pro Rata Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses (Non-GAAP) 20 Operating Assets 21 Summary & Same Store NOI (Non-GAAP) 22 Summary NOI (Non-GAAP) 23 Summary NOI - Commercial (Non-GAAP) 24 Summary NOI - Multifamily (Non-GAAP) 25 NOI Reconciliations (Non-GAAP) 26 Leasing Activity Leasing Activity - Office 27 Net Effective Rent - Office 28 Lease Expirations 29 Signed But Not Yet Commenced Leases 30 Tenant Concentration 31 Industry Diversity 32 Property Data Portfolio Summary 33 Property Tables: Commercial 34-37 Multifamily 38-40 Under Construction 41 Future Development 42 Disposition Activity 43 Debt Debt Summary 44 Debt by Instrument 45-46 Real Estate Ventures Consolidated Real Estate Ventures 47 Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures 48-49 Definitions 50-54 Appendices - Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 55-58 Page 2 DISCLOSURES MARCH 31, 2020 Disclosures Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the future results of JBG SMITH Properties ("JBG SMITH", the "Company", "we", "us", "our" or similar terms) may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximate", "hypothetical", "potential", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "would", "may" or similar expressions in this earnings release. Currently, one of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which the COVID- 19 pandemic impacts us and our tenants depends on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also note the following forward-looking statements: the impact of COVID-19 and the ensuing economic turmoil on our Company, net operating income, same store net operating income, net asset value and stock price; the impact of disruptions to the credit and capital markets on our ability to access capital, including refinancing maturing debt; potential net operating income growth and the assumptions on which such growth is premised, our estimated future leverage (Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt/Total Enterprise Value) profile, the potential effect of Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") on job and growth in the Washington, DC metropolitan area and National Landing; changes to the amount and manner in which tenants use space; whether we incur additional costs or make additional concessions or offer other incentives to existing or prospective tenants to reconfigure space; whether the Washington, D.C. region will be more resilient than to other parts of the country in any recession resulting from COVID-19; our anticipated dispositions and the ability to identify associated like-kind exchanges; our annual dividend per share and dividend yield; annualized net operating income; adjusted annualized net operating income; expected key Amazon transaction terms and timeframes for closing any Amazon transactions not yet closed; planned infrastructure and education improvements related to Amazon's additional headquarters; the economic impact of Amazon's additional headquarters on the DC region and National Landing; the impact of our role as developer, property manager and retail leasing agent in connection with Amazon's new headquarters; our development plans related to Amazon's additional headquarters; the impact on our net asset value of the Amazon transactions; in the case of any further Amazon lease transactions and our new development opportunities in National Landing, the total square feet to be leased to Amazon and the expected net effective rent; whether any of our tenants succeed in obtaining government assistance under the CARES Act and other programs and use any resulting proceeds to make lease payments owed to us; whether we can access agency debt secured by our currently-unencumbered multifamily assets timely, on reasonable terms or at all; whether the delay in our planned 2020 discretionary operating asset capital expenditures will have any negative impact on our properties or our ability to generate revenue; the allocation of capital to our share repurchase plan and any impact on our stock price; the length of time development assets that have recently been moved to operating assets (1900 N Street, 4747 Bethesda, West Half, 901 W Street and 900 W Street) will take to stabilize; in the case of our construction and near-term development assets, estimated square feet, estimated number of units, estimated construction start, occupancy stabilization dates, estimated incremental investment, projected NOI yield, the estimated completion date, estimated stabilization date, estimated incremental investment, estimated total investment, projected NOI yield, weighted average projected NOI yield, NOI yield or estimated total project cost, estimated total NOI weighted average completion date, weighted average stabilization date and estimated incremental investment, intended type of asset use and potential tenants, and estimated stabilized NOI; whether our Under Construction assets will deliver the annualized NOI that we anticipate; the timing of any correction to construction costs and our plans to commence construction at 1900 Crystal Drive and any other such projects; and in the case of our future development opportunities, estimated commercial SF/multifamily units to be replaced, estimated remaining acquisition cost, estimated capitalized cost, estimated total investment, estimated potential development density and the potential for delays in the entitlement process, including the approximately 10.1 million square feet of entitlement that we expect to complete in 2020. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include, among others: adverse economic conditions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, including in relation to COVID-19, the timing of and costs associated with development and property improvements, financing commitments, and general competitive factors. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof. Page 3 DISCLOSURES MARCH 31, 2020 Withdrawal of Estimated Guidance In light of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its long-term impact on our business, we are withdrawing the guidance contained in the estimated NOI bridge, which can be found most recently in our Investor Presentation from November 2019, and the potential estimated NAV impact from Amazon in National Landing, which can be found most recently in our Spring 2019 Investor Day presentation. Organization and Basis of Presentation JBG SMITH Properties ("JBG SMITH") was organized as a Maryland real estate investment trust ("REIT") for the purpose of receiving, via the spin-off on July 17, 2017 (the "Separation"), substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Vornado Realty Trust's Washington, D.C. segment. On July 18, 2017, JBG SMITH acquired the management business and certain assets and liabilities of The JBG Companies ("JBG") (the "Combination"). The Separation and the Combination are collectively referred to as the "Formation Transaction." The information contained in this Investor Package does not purport to disclose all items required by the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is unaudited information, unless otherwise indicated. Pro Rata Information We present certain financial information and metrics in this Investor Package "at JBG SMITH Share," which refers to our ownership percentage of consolidated and unconsolidated assets in real estate ventures (collectively, "real estate ventures") as applied to these financial measures and metrics. Financial information "at JBG SMITH Share" is calculated on an asset-by- asset basis by applying our percentage economic interest to each applicable line item of that asset's financial information. "At JBG SMITH Share" information, which we also refer to as being "at share," "our pro rata share" or "our share," is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Given that a substantial portion of our assets are held through real estate ventures, we believe this form of presentation, which presents our economic interests in the partially owned entities, provides investors valuable information regarding a significant component of our portfolio, its composition, performance and capitalization. We do not control the unconsolidated real estate ventures and do not have a legal claim to our co-venturers' share of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated real estate ventures generally allow each co-venturer to receive cash distributions to the extent there is available cash from operations. The amount of cash each investor receives is based upon specific provisions of each operating agreement and varies depending on certain factors including the amount of capital contributed by each investor and whether any investors are entitled to preferential distributions. With respect to any such third-party arrangement, we would not be in a position to exercise sole decision-making authority regarding the property, real estate venture or other entity, and may, under certain circumstances, be exposed to economic risks not present were a third-party not involved. We and our respective co-venturers may each have the right to trigger a buy-sell or forced sale arrangement, which could cause us to sell our interest, or acquire our co-venturers' interests, or to sell the underlying asset, either on unfavorable terms or at a time when we otherwise would not have initiated such a transaction. Our real estate ventures may be subject to debt, and the repayment or refinancing of such debt may require equity capital calls. To the extent our co-venturers do not meet their obligations to us or our real estate ventures or they act inconsistent with the interests of the real estate venture, we may be adversely affected. Because of these limitations, the non-GAAP "at JBG SMITH Share" financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under GAAP. Definitions See pages 50-54 for definitions of terms used in this Investor Package. Information herein with respect to the proposed transaction with Amazon is based on executed leases and purchase and sale agreements between us and Amazon. Closing under these agreements is subject to customary closing conditions. Non-GAAP Measures This Investor Package includes non-GAAP measures. For these measures, we have provided an explanation of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated and why our management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in this Investor Package. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Page 4 DISCLOSURES MARCH 31, 2020 In addition to "at share" financial information, the following non-GAAP measures are included in this Investor Package: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA")

EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre")

Adjusted EBITDA

Funds from Operations ("FFO")

Core FFO

Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD")

Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services Business

Asset Management and Real Estate Services Business Net Operating Income ("NOI")

Annualized NOI

Adjusted Annualized NOI

Estimated Stabilized NOI

Projected NOI Yield

Same Store NOI

Adjusted Consolidated and Unconsolidated Indebtedness

Net Debt

Pro Rata Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses Page 5 COMPANY PROFILE MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Company Profile Company Overview JBG SMITH is real estate investment trust that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growthmixed-use properties concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. We own and operate a portfolio of high-growth commercial and multifamily assets, many of which are amenitized with ancillary retail. Our portfolio reflects our longstanding strategy of owning and operating assets within the Metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area that have high barriers to entry and key urban amenities, including being within walking distance of a Metro station. Our revenues are derived primarily from leases with commercial and multifamily tenants, including fixed rents and reimbursements from tenants for certain expenses such as real estate taxes, property operating expenses, and repairs and maintenance. In addition to our portfolio, we have a third-party asset management and real estate services business that provides fee-based real estate services to third parties, our real estate ventures and the legacy funds formerly organized by JBG ("JBG Legacy Funds"). Q1 2020 Financial Results Net income attributable to common shareholders was $42.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.

FFO attributable to common shareholders was $36.7 million, or $0.27 per diluted share.

Core FFO attributable to common shareholders was $52.1 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Q1 2020 to Q4 2019 Comparison Below are the key highlights regarding quarter over quarter changes in the JBG SMITH portfolio. Operating Assets Annualized NOI for the operating portfolio for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $334.6 million, compared to $328.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, at our share.

The operating commercial portfolio was 91.0% leased and 88.7% occupied as of March 31, 2020, compared to 91.4% and 88.2% as of December 31, 2019, at our share.

The operating multifamily portfolio was 87.0% leased and 84.5% occupied as of March 31, 2020, compared to 89.5% and 87.2% as of December 31, 2019, at our share. The decreases are due in part to the movement of 901 W Street and 900 W Street (formerly collectively referred to as Atlantic Plumbing C and renamed during the quarter) into our recently delivered operating assets during the quarter. The in-service operating multifamily portfolio was 95.2% leased and 93.4% occupied as of March 31, 2020, and 95.1% leased and 93.3% occupied as of December 31, 2019.

in-service operating multifamily portfolio was 95.2% leased and 93.4% occupied as of March 31, 2020, and 95.1% leased and 93.3% occupied as of December 31, 2019. Same store NOI at our share increased 5.2% to $78.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $74.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in same store NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2020 is largely attributable to the burn off of rent abatements from early blend-and-extend leases and increased occupancy. The reported same store pools as of March 31, 2020 include only the assets that were in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared. See page 53 for the definition of same store. Under Construction As of March 31, 2020, there were four assets under construction (two commercial assets and two multifamily assets), consisting of approximately 380,000 square feet and 577 units, both at our share.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we completed Central District Retail ahead of schedule and below budget. Near-Term Development As of March 31, 2020, there were no assets in near-term development Page 6 COMPANY PROFILE MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Company Overview Future Development As of March 31, 2020, there were 37 future development assets consisting of 16.7 million square feet of estimated potential density at our share, including the 2.1 million square feet held for sale to Amazon. Investing and Financing Activities In January 2020, sold Metropolitan Park to Amazon for $155.0 million, which represents an $11.0 million increase over the previously estimated contract value resulting from an increase in the approved development density on the sites.

Amended our credit facility to extend the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to January 2025.

Entered into a mortgage loan with a principal balance of $175.0 million collateralized by 4747 Bethesda Avenue.

Repurchased and retired 1.4 million of our common shares for $41.2 million, an average purchase price of $29.01 per share. Subsequent to March 31, 2020: Drew an additional $300.0 million under our revolving credit facility.

Drew the remaining $100.0 million under our Tranche A-1 Term Loan.

A-1 Term Loan. Our real estate venture, which owns 1900 N Street, entered into a mortgage loan with a maximum principal balance of $160.0 million collateralized by the asset. The venture initially received proceeds from the mortgage loan of $134.5 million ($74.0 million at our share), with the additional $25.5 million available in the future.

Refinanced the mortgage loan collateralized by RTC-West, increasing the principal balance to $117.3 million from $97.1 million. Executive Officers Company Snapshot as of March 31, 2020 W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer and Trustee Exchange/ticker NYSE: JBGS David P. Paul President and Chief Operating Officer Insider ownership (1) approximately 8 % Stephen W. Theriot Chief Financial Officer Indicated annual dividend per share $ 0.90 Kevin P. Reynolds Chief Development Officer Dividend yield 2.8 % Steven A. Museles Chief Legal Officer M. Moina Banerjee Executive Vice President, Head of Capital Markets Total Enterprise Value (dollars in billions, except share price) Common share price $ 31.83 Common shares and common limited partnership units ("OP Units") 147.89 outstanding (in millions) Total market capitalization $ 4.71 Total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness at JBG SMITH share 2.12 Less: cash and cash equivalents at JBG SMITH share (0.31) Net debt $ 1.82 Total Enterprise Value $ 6.52 Net Debt / Total Enterprise Value 27.8 % Represents the percentage of all outstanding common shares of JBG SMITH and OP Units owned or represented by the Company's trustees and executive officers as of March 31, 2020 assuming that all the vested long-term incentive partnership units ("LTIP Units") owned by trustees and executive officers were redeemed for common shares. Page 7 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Financial Highlights dollars in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Summary Financial Results Total revenue $ 158,107 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 42,925 Per diluted common share $ 0.32 Operating portfolio NOI $ 83,363 FFO (1) $ 41,245 Per operating partnership common unit $ 0.27 Core FFO (1) $ 58,531 Per operating partnership common unit $ 0.39 FAD (1) $ 51,829 FAD payout ratio 65.6 % EBITDA (1) $ 117,164 EBITDAre (1) $ 57,687 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 73,562 Net debt / total enterprise value 27.8 % Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA 6.2 x March 31, 2020 Debt Summary and Key Ratios (at JBG SMITH Share) Total consolidated indebtedness (2) $ 1,784,353 Total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness (2) $ 2,123,580 Weighted average interest rates: Variable rate debt 2.74 % Fixed rate debt 4.03 % Total debt 3.66 % Cash and cash equivalents $ 306,988 Attributable to operating partnership common units, which include units owned by JBG SMITH. Net of premium/discount and deferred financing costs. Page 8 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - TRENDS MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Financial Highlights - Trends Three Months Ended dollars in thousands, except per share data, at JBG SMITH share Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Commercial NOI $ 62,112 $ 61,999 $ 57,840 $ 59,735 $ 59,304 Multifamily NOI 21,251 20,601 20,436 20,569 20,357 Operating portfolio NOI $ 83,363 $ 82,600 $ 78,276 $ 80,304 $ 79,661 Total annualized NOI $ 334,594 $ 328,207 $ 313,224 $ 322,026 $ 321,583 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 42,925 $ 34,390 $ 9,360 $ (3,040) $ 24,861 Per diluted common share $ 0.32 $ 0.25 $ 0.06 $ (0.03) $ 0.20 FFO (1) $ 41,245 $ 34,228 $ 51,321 $ 44,445 $ 39,902 Per operating partnership common unit $ 0.27 $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Core FFO (1) $ 58,531 $ 59,362 $ 66,053 $ 61,437 $ 50,256 Per operating partnership common unit $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.36 FAD (1) (2) $ 51,829 $ 28,790 $ 46,232 $ 37,520 $ 27,140 FAD payout ratio 65.6 % 118.1 % 73.6 % 90.6 % 115.3 % EBITDA (1) $ 117,164 $ 109,962 $ 77,073 $ 66,178 $ 100,774 EBITDAre (1) $ 57,687 $ 52,092 $ 68,985 $ 65,843 $ 61,741 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 73,562 $ 77,582 $ 82,419 $ 79,997 $ 71,326 Net debt / total enterprise value (3) 27.8 % 22.5 % 22.9 % 22.2 % 26.3 % Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA (3) 6.2 x 5.8x 5.3x 5.2x 7.1x Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Number of Operating Assets Commercial 44 44 45 46 45 Multifamily 20 18 16 16 16 Total 64 62 61 62 61 Operating Portfolio % Leased Commercial (4) 91.0 % 91.4 % 90.2 % 90.3 % 90.2 % Multifamily (5) 87.0 % 89.5 % 96.5 % 98.0 % 97.0 % Weighted Average 89.8 % 90.8 % 91.9 % 92.3 % 92.0 % Operating Portfolio % Occupied (6) Commercial (4) 88.7 % 88.2 % 86.8 % 86.0 % 85.6 % Multifamily (5) 84.5 % 87.2 % 94.9 % 95.0 % 94.8 % Weighted Average 87.5 % 87.9 % 89.0 % 88.4 % 88.1 % See footnotes on page 10. Page 9 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - TRENDS MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Footnotes Note: See appendices for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their respective comparable GAAP financial measures. Attributable to operating partnership common units, which include units owned by JBG SMITH. Q4 2019 was impacted by increases in recurring capital expenditures, which is consistent with historical seasonality trends. Q4 2019 calculated using closing share price as of February 21, 2020. In Q2 2019, we closed an underwritten public offering of 11.5 million common shares that generated net proceeds of $472.8 million. Crystal City Marriott and 1700 M Street are excluded from the percent leased and the percent occupied metrics. Includes recently delivered assets. In-service assets were 95.2% leased and 93.4% occupied as of Q1 2020, and 95.1% leased and 93.3% occupied as of Q4 2019. Percent occupied excludes occupied retail square feet. Page 10 PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Portfolio Overview 100% Share At JBG SMITH Share Annualized Rent per Annualized Square Foot/ Number of Square Feet/ Square Feet/ % Rent Monthly Rent Annualized NOI Assets Units Units Leased % Occupied (in thousands) Per Unit (1) (in thousands) Operating Commercial (2) In-service 42 12,720,015 10,692,718 91.3 % 89.4 % $ 411,535 $ 44.60 $ $ 250,630 Recently delivered 2 569,255 448,189 83.4 % 75.0 % 21,764 63.41 $ (1,040) Total / weighted average 44 13,289,270 11,140,907 91.0 % 88.7 % $ 433,299 $ 45.28 $ 249,590 Multifamily In-service 17 6,646 4,862 95.2 % 93.4 % $ 126,988 $ 2,209 $ 86,820 Recently delivered 3 721 721 31.5 % 24.7 % 7,135 2,267 (1,816) Total / weighted average 20 7,367 5,583 87.0 % 84.5 % $ 134,123 $ 2,211 $ 85,004 Operating - In-Service 59 12,720,015 SF/ 10,692,718 SF/ 92.4 % 90.5 % $ 538,523 $44.60 per SF/ $ 337,450 6,646 Units 4,862 Units $2,209 per unit Operating - Recently Delivered 5 569,255 SF/ 448,189 SF/ 53.4 % 46.8 % $ 28,899 $63.41 per SF/ $ (2,856) 721 Units 721 Units $2,267 per unit Operating - Total / Weighted Average 64 13,289,270 SF/ 11,140,907 SF/ 89.8 % 87.5 % $ 567,422 $45.28 per SF/ $ 334,594 7,367 Units 5,583 Units $2,211 per unit Development (3) Under Construction Commercial 2 380,397 380,397 91.3 % Multifamily 2 755 577 N/A Development - Total 4 380,397 SF/ 380,397 SF/ 91.3 % 755 Units 577 Units Future Development 37 19,986,900 16,733,000 For commercial assets, represents annualized office rent divided by occupied office square feet; annualized retail rent and retail square feet are excluded from this metric. For multifamily assets, represents monthly multifamily rent divided by occupied units; retail rent is excluded from this metric. Crystal City Marriott and 1700 M Street are excluded from annualized rent per square foot metrics. Occupied square footage may differ from leased square footage because leased square footage includes leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced. Crystal City Marriott and 1700 M Street are excluded from percent leased, percent occupied, annualized rent, and annualized rent per square foot metrics. Refer to pages 41-42 for detail on Under Construction assets and Future Development pipeline. Page 11 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets in thousands March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land and improvements $ 1,281,375 $ 1,240,455 Buildings and improvements 3,985,055 3,880,973 Construction in progress, including land 585,103 654,091 5,851,533 5,775,519 Less accumulated depreciation (1,155,114) (1,119,571) Real estate, net 4,696,419 4,655,948 Cash and cash equivalents 295,442 126,413 Restricted cash 18,577 16,103 Tenant and other receivables, net 56,036 52,941 Deferred rent receivable, net 174,728 169,721 Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures 542,983 543,026 Other assets, net 281,752 253,687 Assets held for sale 73,876 168,412 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,139,813 $ 5,986,251 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 1,294,806 $ 1,125,777 Revolving credit facility 200,000 200,000 Unsecured term loans, net 297,466 297,295 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 124,811 157,702 Other liabilities, net 228,323 206,042 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 213 - Total liabilities 2,145,619 1,986,816 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 503,040 612,758 Total equity 3,491,154 3,386,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 6,139,813 $ 5,986,251 Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Page 12 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 REVENUE Property rentals $ 120,380 $ 119,413 Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements 29,716 27,691 Other revenue 8,011 8,095 Total revenue 158,107 155,199 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 48,489 48,719 Property operating 34,503 32,174 Real estate taxes 18,199 17,235 General and administrative: Corporate and other 13,176 12,314 Third-party real estate services 28,814 28,066 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 9,441 11,131 Transaction and other costs 5,309 4,895 Total expenses 157,931 154,534 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net (2,692) 3,601 Interest and other income, net 907 951 Interest expense (12,005) (17,174) Gain on sale of real estate 59,477 39,033 Loss on extinguishment of debt (33) - Total other income (expense) 45,654 26,411 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT 45,830 27,076 Income tax benefit 2,345 1,172 NET INCOME 48,175 28,248 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (5,250) (3,387) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 42,925 $ 24,861 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.20 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 134,542 122,573 Diluted 135,429 123,423 Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Page 13 UNCONSOLIDATED REAL ESTATE VENTURES MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Unconsolidated Real Estate Ventures in thousands, at JBG SMITH share BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION March 31, 2020 Total real estate, at cost $ 866,863 Less accumulated depreciation (47,295) Real estate, net 819,568 Cash and cash equivalents 11,581 Other assets, net 94,311 Total assets $ 925,460 Borrowings, net $ 339,227 Other liabilities, net 57,752 Total liabilities $ 396,979 OPERATING INFORMATION Total revenue Expenses: Depreciation and amortization Property operating Real estate taxes Total expenses Other income (expense): Interest expense Interest and other income, net Net loss Earnings and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture Other Loss from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 $20,449 6,860 9,564 2,424 18,848 (3,957) 82 $(2,274) (374) (44) $(2,692) Page 14 OTHER TANGIBLE ASSETS AND LIABILITIES MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Other Tangible Assets and Liabilities in thousands, at JBG SMITH share March 31, 2020 Other Tangible Assets, Net (1) (2) Restricted cash $ 23,793 Tenant and other receivables, net 60,996 Other assets, net 27,323 Total Other Tangible Assets, Net $ 112,112 Other Tangible Liabilities, Net (2) (3) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 149,009 Other liabilities, net 180,163 Total Other Tangible Liabilities, Net $ 329,172 (1) Excludes cash and cash equivalents. (2) Excludes assets held for sale and liabilities related to assets held for sale. (3) Excludes debt. Page 15 EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 48,175 $ 28,248 Depreciation and amortization expense 48,489 48,719 Interest expense (1) 12,005 17,174 Income tax benefit (2,345) (1,172) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 10,837 7,806 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate ventures 3 (1) EBITDA $ 117,164 $ 100,774 Gain on sale of real estate (59,477) (39,033) - - EBITDAre $ 57,687 $ 61,741 Transaction and other costs (2) 5,309 4,895 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests 33 - Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 9,441 11,131 Earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (3) 374 (6,441) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 718 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 73,562 $ 71,326 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (4) 6.2 x 7.1 x March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) Consolidated indebtedness (5) $ 1,784,353 $ 2,128,803 Unconsolidated indebtedness (5) 339,227 303,397 Total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness 2,123,580 2,432,200 Less: cash and cash equivalents 306,988 405,646 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) $ 1,816,592 $ 2,026,554 Note: All EBITDA measures as shown above are attributable to operating partnership common units. Interest expense includes the amortization of deferred financing costs and the ineffective portion of any interest rate swaps or caps, net of capitalized interest. Includes fees and expenses incurred for demolition costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Formation Transaction (including amounts incurred for transition services provided by our former parent, integration costs and severance costs), pursuit costs related to other completed, potential and pursued transactions, as well as other expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, includes a charitable commitment to the Washington Housing Conservancy, a non-profit that will acquire and own affordable workforce housing in the Washington DC metropolitan region. As of June 30, 2018, we suspended the equity method of accounting for our investment in the real estate venture that owns 1101 17th Street as our investment had been reduced to zero and we did not have an obligation to provide further financial support to the venture. All subsequent distributions from the venture have been recognized as income, which will continue until our share of unrecorded earnings and contributions exceed the cumulative excess distributions previously recognized. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 is annualized by multiplying by four. Net of premium/discount and deferred financing costs. Page 16 FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD (NON-GAAP) MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) FFO, Core FFO and FAD in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 FFO and Core FFO Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 42,925 $ 24,861 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,250 3,387 Net income 48,175 28,248 Gain on sale of real estate (59,477) (39,033) Real estate depreciation and amortization 45,662 46,035 Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate ventures 6,882 4,653 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate ventures 3 (1) FFO Attributable to Operating Partnership Common Units $ 41,245 $ 39,902 FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,497) (4,783) FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 36,748 $ 35,119 FFO attributable to the operating partnership common units $ 41,245 $ 39,902 Transaction and other costs, net of tax (1) 5,166 4,626 (Gain) loss from mark-to-market on derivative instruments (47) (476) Loss on extinguishment of debt 33 - Earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (2) 374 (6,441) Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 9,441 11,131 Amortization of management contracts intangible, net of tax 1,143 1,287 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 1,176 227 Core FFO Attributable to Operating Partnership Common Units $ 58,531 $ 50,256 Core FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (6,382) (6,024) Core FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 52,149 $ 44,232 FFO per diluted common share $ 0.27 0.28 Core FFO per diluted common share $ 0.39 0.36 Weighted average diluted shares 135,429 123,423 FAD Core FFO attributable to the operating partnership common units $ 58,531 $ 50,256 Recurring capital expenditures and second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions (9,805) (22,297) Straight-line and other rent adjustments (3) (5,237) (6,808) Third-party lease liability assumption payments (1,460) (1,136) Share-based compensation expense 7,730 5,330 Amortization of debt issuance costs 622 970 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 194 (87) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 1,254 912 FAD available to the Operating Partnership Common Units (A) $ 51,829 $ 27,140 Distributions to common shareholders and unitholders (4) (B) $ 34,011 $ 31,284 FAD Payout Ratio (B÷A) (5) 65.6 % 115.3 % See footnotes on page 18. Page 17 FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD (NON-GAAP) MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Capital Expenditures Maintenance and recurring capital expenditures $ 2,558 $ 5,495 Share of maintenance and recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures 149 88 Second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 6,943 16,155 Share of second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures 155 559 Recurring capital expenditures and second generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 9,805 22,297 First generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 11,847 6,197 Share of first generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures 770 233 Non-recurring capital expenditures 6,187 6,722 Share of non-recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated joint ventures 102 - Non-recurring capital expenditures 18,906 13,152 Total JBG SMITH Share of Capital Expenditures $ 28,711 $ 35,449 Includes fees and expenses incurred for demolition costs, fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Formation Transaction (including amounts incurred for transition services provided by our former parent, integration costs and severance costs), pursuit costs related to other completed, potential and pursued transactions, as well as other expenses. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, includes a charitable commitment to the Washington Housing Conservancy, a non-profit that will acquire and own affordable workforce housing in the Washington DC metropolitan region. As of June 30, 2018, we suspended the equity method of accounting for our investment in the real estate venture that owns 1101 17th Street as our investment had been reduced to zero and we did not have an obligation to provide further financial support to the venture. All subsequent distributions from the venture have been recognized as income, which will continue until our share of unrecorded earnings and contributions exceed the cumulative excess distributions previously recognized. Includes straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. The distribution for the three months ended March 31, 2019 excludes a special dividend of $0.10 per common share that was paid in January 2019. The FAD payout ratio on a quarterly basis is not necessarily indicative of an amount for the full year due to fluctuation in timing of capital expenditures, the commencement of new leases and the seasonality of our operations . Page 18 THIRD-PARTY ASSET MANAGEMENT AND REAL ESTATE SERVICES BUSINESS MARCH 31, 2020 (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) Third-Party Asset Mgmt and Real Estate Services Business dollars in thousands, at JBG SMITH share Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Source of Revenue Third-Party JBG SMITH JBG Legacy Management JV Partner (1) Funds Total Service Revenue Property management fees $ 3,085 $ 1,236 $ 1,217 $ 5,538 Asset management fees - 540 2,100 2,640 Leasing fees 1,065 546 136 1,747 Development fees 1,607 108 1,099 2,814 Construction management fees 381 80 523 984 Other service revenue 749 419 310 1,478 Total Revenue (2) $ 6,887 $ 2,929 $ 5,385 $ 15,201 Pro Rata adjusted general and administrative expense: third-party real estate services (3) (13,751) Total Services Revenue Less Allocated General and Administrative Expenses (4) $ 1,450 Service revenues from joint ventures are calculated on an asset-by-asset basis by applying our real estate venture partners' respective economic interests to the fees we earned from each consolidated and unconsolidated real estate venture. Included in "Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements" in our consolidated statement of operations are $13.7 million of reimbursement revenue and $1.0 million of service revenue from our economic interest in consolidated and unconsolidated real estate ventures that are excluded from this table. Our personnel perform services for wholly owned properties and properties we manage on behalf of third parties, real estate ventures and JBG Legacy Funds.

We allocate personnel and other costs to wholly owned properties (included in "Property operating expenses" and "General and administrative expense: corporate and other" in our consolidated

statement of operations) and to properties owned by the third parties, real estate ventures and JBG Legacy Funds (included in "General and administrative expense: third-party real estate services" in our consolidated statement of operations) using estimates of the time spent performing services related to properties in the respective portfolios and other allocation methodologies.

Allocated general and administrative expenses related to real estate ventures are calculated on an asset-by-asset basis by applying our real estate venture partners' respective economic interests to the total general and administrative expenses allocated to each asset. See "pro rata adjusted general and administrative expenses" on the next page for a reconciliation of "G&A: third-party real estate services" to "Pro Rata adjusted general and administrative expense: third-party real estate services." Services revenue, excluding reimbursement revenue and service revenue from our economic interest in consolidated and unconsolidated real estate ventures, less allocated general and administrative expenses. Management uses this measure as a supplemental performance measure for its third-party asset management and real estate services business and believes it provides useful information to investors because it reflects only those revenue and expense items incurred by the Company and can be used to assess the profitability of the third-party asset management and real estate services business. Page 19 PRO RATA ADJUSTED GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES MARCH 31, 2020 (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) Pro Rata Adjusted G&A dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Adjustments (1) Per Statement Pro Rata of Operations A B C Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses Corporate and other $ 13,176 $ - $ - $ 1,315 $ 14,491 Third-party real estate services 28,814 - (13,748) (1,315) 13,751 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction 9,441 (9,441) - - - and special equity awards Total $ 51,431 $ (9,441) $ (13,748) $ - $ 28,242 Adjustments:

A - Removes share-based compensation related to the Formation Transaction and special equity awards.

B - Removes $13.7 million of G&A expenses reimbursed by third-party owners of real estate we manage related to revenue which has been excluded from Service Revenue on page 19. Revenue from reimbursements is included in "Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements" in our consolidated statement of operations.

C - Reflects an adjustment to allocate our share of G&A expenses of unconsolidated real estate ventures from "Third-party real estate services" to "Corporate and other" and our consolidated real estate venture partners' share of G&A expenses from "Corporate and other" to "Third-party real estate services." Page 20 OPERATING ASSETS MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Operating Assets dollars in thousands, at JBG SMITH share Plus: Signed Plus: Lease Up But Not Yet of Recently Adjusted Q1 2020 Annualized Commenced Delivered Annualized % Occupied NOI NOI Leases Assets (1) NOI Commercial (2) DC 87.4 % $ 13,714 $ 54,856 $ 4,368 $ - $ 59,224 VA 89.1 % 46,286 186,286 20,036 - 206,322 MD 88.4 % 2,112 8,448 1,184 - 9,632 Total / weighted average 88.7 % $ 62,112 $ 249,590 $ 25,588 $ - $ 275,178 Multifamily DC 69.8 % $ 7,431 $ 29,724 $ 2,992 $ 11,685 $ 44,401 VA 93.8 % 12,108 48,432 - - 48,432 MD 96.1 % 1,712 6,848 - - 6,848 Total / weighted average 84.5 % $ 21,251 $ 85,004 $ 2,992 $ 11,685 $ 99,681 Total / Weighted Average 87.5 % $ 83,363 $ 334,594 $ 28,580 $ 11,685 $ 374,859 Incremental multifamily revenue of a recently delivered multifamily asset calculated as the product of units available for occupancy up to 95.0% occupancy and the weighted average monthly market rent per unit as of March 31, 2020, multiplied by 12. Excludes potential revenue from vacant retail space in recently delivered multifamily assets and 900 W Street. Crystal City Marriott and 1700 M Street are excluded from the percent occupied metric. Page 21 SUMMARY & SAME STORE NOI (NON-GAAP) MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Summary & Same Store NOI dollars in thousands 100% Share At JBG SMITH Share NOI for the Three Months Ended March 31, Number of Square Feet/ Square Feet/ % % Assets Units Units Leased (1) Occupied (1) 2020 2019 % Change Same Store (2) DC 14 2,526,512 SF/ 1,813,709 SF/ 93.3 % 92.1 % $ 17,618 $ 17,205 2.4 % 1,541 Units 857 Units VA 32 9,146,307 SF/ 7,992,957 SF/ 91.8 % 90.0 % 56,494 53,562 5.5 % 3,202 Units 2,891 Units MD 8 543,075 SF/ 491,702 SF/ 94.4 % 92.6 % 4,400 3,834 14.8 % 1,287 Units 498 Units Total / weighted average 54 12,215,894 SF/ 10,298,368 SF/ 92.3 % 90.5 % $ 78,512 $ 74,601 5.2 % 6,030 Units 4,246 Units Non-Same Store DC 7 484,253 SF/ 253,416 SF/ 62.9 % 55.2 % $ 3,527 $ 1,407 150.7 % 1,337 Units 1,337 Units VA 2 288,903 SF 288,903 SF 99.4 % 100.0 % 1,900 3,349 (43.3)% MD 1 300,220 SF 300,220 SF 87.9 % 86.4 % (576) (31) 1,758.1 % Total / weighted average 10 1,073,376 SF/ 842,539 SF/ 72.2 % 66.7 % $ 4,851 $ 4,725 2.7 % 1,337 Units 1,337 Units Total Operating Portfolio DC 21 3,010,765 SF/ 2,067,125 SF/ 83.0 % 79.0 % $ 21,145 $ 18,612 13.6 % 2,878 Units 2,194 Units VA 34 9,435,210 SF/ 8,281,860 SF/ 92.0 % 90.3 % 58,394 56,911 2.6 % 3,202 Units 2,891 Units MD 9 843,295 SF/ 791,922 SF/ 92.8 % 91.0 % 3,824 3,803 0.6 % 1,287 Units 498 Units Operating Portfolio - 64 13,289,270 SF/ 11,140,907 SF/ 89.8 % 87.5 % $ 83,363 $ 79,326 5.1 % Total / Weighted Average 7,367 Units 5,583 Units Crystal City Marriott and 1700 M Street are excluded from the percent leased and percent occupied metrics. Same store refers to the pool of assets that were in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared, except for assets for which significant redevelopment, renovation, or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared. Page 22 SUMMARY NOI (NON-GAAP) MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Summary NOI dollars in thousands NOI for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 at JBG SMITH Share Consolidated Unconsolidated Commercial Multifamily Total Number of operating assets 45 19 44 20 64 Property rentals (1) $ 105,948 $ 12,984 $ 87,011 $ 31,921 $ 118,932 Tenant expense reimbursement 6,059 1,236 6,385 910 7,295 Other revenue 13,726 1,226 12,062 2,890 14,952 Total revenue 125,733 15,446 105,458 35,721 141,179 Operating expenses (50,642) (6,816) (42,993) (14,465) (57,458) Ground rent expense (316) (42) (353) (5) (358) Total expenses (50,958) (6,858) (43,346) (14,470) (57,816) NOI (1) $ 74,775 $ 8,588 $ 62,112 $ 21,251 $ 83,363 Annualized NOI $ 300,242 $ 34,352 $ 249,590 $ 85,004 $ 334,594 Additional Information Free rent (at 100% share) $ 8,382 $ 3,339 $ 11,173 $ 548 $ 11,721 Free rent (at JBG SMITH share) $ 8,382 $ 1,450 $ 9,382 $ 450 $ 9,832 Annualized free rent (at JBG SMITH share) (2) $ 33,528 $ 5,800 $ 37,528 $ 1,800 $ 39,328 Payments associated with assumed lease liabilities (at 100% share) $ 1,460 $ - $ 1,460 $ - $ 1,460 Payments associated with assumed lease liabilities (at JBG SMITH share) $ 1,460 $ - $ 1,460 $ - $ 1,460 Annualized payments associated with assumed lease liabilities (at JBG SMITH share) (3) $ 5,840 $ - $ 5,840 $ - $ 5,840 % occupied (at JBG SMITH share) (4) 87.5 % 87.0 % 88.7 % 84.5 % 87.5 % Annualized base rent of signed leases, not commenced (at 100% share) (5) $ 24,371 $ 7,902 $ 29,289 $ 2,984 $ 32,273 Annualized base rent of signed leases, not commenced (at JBG SMITH share) (5) $ 24,392 $ 4,188 $ 25,588 $ 2,992 $ 28,580 Property rentals excludes straight-line rent adjustments, and other GAAP adjustments, and include payments associated with assumed lease liabilities. NOI excludes approximately $4.5 million of related party management fees at JBG SMITH's share. See definition of NOI on page 52. Represents JBG SMITH's share of free rent for the three months ended March 31, 2020 multiplied by four. Represents JBG SMITH's share of payments associated with assumed lease liabilities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 multiplied by four. Crystal City Marriott and 1700 M Street are excluded from the percent occupied metric. Represents monthly base rent before free rent and straight-line rent adjustments, plus estimated tenant reimbursements for the month in which the lease commences, multiplied by 12. Triple net leases are converted to a gross basis by adding estimated tenant reimbursements to monthly base rent. Includes only leases for office and retail spaces that were vacant as of March 31, 2020. Page 23 SUMMARY NOI - COMMERCIAL (NON-GAAP) MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Summary NOI - Commercial dollars in thousands NOI for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 at JBG SMITH Share Consolidated Unconsolidated DC VA MD Total Number of operating assets 31 13 11 29 4 44 Property rentals (1) $ 76,294 $ 10,717 $ 20,036 $ 62,791 $ 4,184 $ 87,011 Tenant expense reimbursement 5,175 1,210 2,865 3,379 141 6,385 Other revenue 11,028 1,034 1,558 9,724 780 12,062 Total revenue 92,497 12,961 24,459 75,894 5,105 105,458 Operating expenses (37,045) (5,948) (10,575) (29,658) (2,760) (42,993) Ground rent expense (316) (37) (170) 50 (233) (353) Total expenses (37,361) (5,985) (10,745) (29,608) (2,993) (43,346) NOI (1) $ 55,136 $ 6,976 $ 13,714 $ 46,286 $ 2,112 $ 62,112 Annualized NOI $ 221,686 $ 27,904 $ 54,856 $ 186,286 $ 8,448 $ 249,590 Additional Information Free rent (at 100% share) $ 7,956 $ 3,217 $ 1,892 $ 5,744 $ 3,537 $ 11,173 Free rent (at JBG SMITH share) $ 7,956 $ 1,426 $ 1,092 $ 4,792 $ 3,498 $ 9,382 Annualized free rent (at JBG SMITH share) (2) $ 31,824 $ 5,704 $ 4,368 $ 19,168 $ 13,992 $ 37,528 Payments associated with assumed lease liabilities (at 100% share) $ 1,460 $ - $ - $ 1,460 $ - $ 1,460 Payments associated with assumed lease liabilities (at JBG SMITH share) $ 1,460 $ - $ - $ 1,460 $ - $ 1,460 Annualized payments associated with assumed lease liabilities (at JBG SMITH share) (3) $ 5,840 $ - $ - $ 5,840 $ - $ 5,840 % occupied (at JBG SMITH share) (4) 89.2 % 84.8 % 87.4 % 89.1 % 88.4 % 88.7 % Annualized base rent of signed leases, not commenced (at 100% share) (5) $ 21,387 $ 7,902 $ 7,888 $ 20,216 $ 1,185 $ 29,289 Annualized base rent of signed leases, not commenced (at JBG SMITH share) (5) $ 21,400 $ 4,188 $ 4,368 $ 20,036 $ 1,184 $ 25,588 Property rentals excludes straight-line rent adjustments, and other GAAP adjustments, and include payments associated with assumed lease liabilities. NOI excludes approximately $3.3 million of related party management fees at JBG SMITH's share. See definition of NOI on page 52. Represents JBG SMITH's share of free rent for the three months ended March 31, 2020 multiplied by four. Represents JBG SMITH's share of payments associated with assumed lease liabilities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 multiplied by four. Crystal City Marriott and 1700 M Street are excluded from the percent occupied metric. Represents monthly base rent before free rent and straight-line rent adjustments, plus estimated tenant reimbursements for the month in which the lease commences, multiplied by 12. Triple net leases are converted to a gross basis by adding estimated tenant reimbursements to monthly base rent. Includes only leases for office and retail spaces that were vacant as of March 31, 2020. Page 24 SUMMARY NOI - MULTIFAMILY (NON-GAAP) MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Summary NOI - Multifamily dollars in thousands NOI for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 at JBG SMITH Share Consolidated Unconsolidated DC VA MD Total Number of operating assets 14 6 10 5 5 20 Property rentals (1) $ 29,654 $ 2,267 $ 12,436 $ 17,046 $ 2,439 $ 31,921 Tenant expense reimbursement 884 26 545 354 11 910 Other revenue 2,698 192 838 1,830 222 2,890 Total revenue 33,236 2,485 13,819 19,230 2,672 35,721 Operating expenses (13,597) (868) (6,388) (7,122) (955) (14,465) Ground rent expense - (5) - - (5) (5) Total expenses (13,597) (873) (6,388) (7,122) (960) (14,470) NOI (1) $ 19,639 $ 1,612 $ 7,431 $ 12,108 $ 1,712 $ 21,251 Annualized NOI $ 78,556 $ 6,448 $ 29,724 $ 48,432 $ 6,848 $ 85,004 Additional Information Free rent (at 100% share) $ 426 $ 122 $ 278 $ 227 $ 43 $ 548 Free rent (at JBG SMITH share) $ 426 $ 24 $ 236 $ 213 $ 1 $ 450 Annualized free rent (at JBG SMITH share) (2) $ 1,704 $ 96 $ 944 $ 852 $ 4 $ 1,800 Payments associated with assumed lease liabilities (at 100% share) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Payments associated with assumed lease liabilities (at JBG SMITH share) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Annualized payments associated with assumed lease liabilities (at JBG SMITH share) (3) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - % occupied (at JBG SMITH share) 83.8 % 96.0 % 69.8 % 93.8 % 96.1 % 84.5 % Annualized base rent of signed leases, not commenced (at 100% share) (4) $ 2,984 $ - $ 2,984 $ - $ - $ 2,984 Annualized base rent of signed leases, not commenced (at JBG SMITH share) (4) $ 2,992 $ - $ 2,992 $ - $ - $ 2,992 Property rentals excludes straight-line rent adjustments, and other GAAP adjustments, and include payments associated with assumed lease liabilities. NOI excludes approximately $1.2 million of related party management fees at JBG SMITH's share. See definition of NOI on page 52. Represents JBG SMITH's share of free rent for the three months ended March 31, 2020 multiplied by four. Represents JBG SMITH's share of payments associated with assumed lease liabilities for the three months ended March 31, 2020 multiplied by four. Represents monthly base rent before free rent and straight-line rent adjustments, plus estimated tenant reimbursements for the month in which the lease commences, multiplied by 12. Triple net leases are converted to a gross basis by adding estimated tenant reimbursements to monthly base rent. Includes only leases for office and retail spaces that were vacant as of March 31, 2020. Page 25 NOI RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) NOI Reconciliations dollars in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 42,925 $ 24,861 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 48,489 48,719 General and administrative expense: Corporate and other 13,176 12,314 Third-party real estate services 28,814 28,066 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 9,441 11,131 Transaction and other costs 5,309 4,895 Interest expense 12,005 17,174 Loss on extinguishment of debt 33 - Income tax benefit (2,345) (1,172) Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 5,250 3,387 Less: Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements 29,716 27,691 Other revenue (1) 1,630 1,640 Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net (2,692) 3,601 Interest and other income, net 907 951 Gain on sale of real estate 59,477 39,033 Consolidated NOI 74,059 76,459 NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate ventures at our share 8,588.0 5,155.0 Non-cash rent adjustments (2) (3,545) (6,808) Other adjustments (3) 2,834 3,325 Total adjustments 7,877 1,672 NOI $ 81,936 $ 78,131 Less: out-of-service NOI loss (4) (1,427) (1,195) Operating Portfolio NOI $ 83,363 $ 79,326 Non-same store NOI (5) 4,851 4,725 Same store NOI (6) $ 78,512 $ 74,601 Change in same store NOI 5.2 % Number of properties in same store pool 54 Excludes parking revenue of $6.4 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. Adjustment to exclude straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. Adjustment to include other revenue and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities related to operating properties and to exclude commercial lease termination revenue and allocated corporate general and administrative expenses to operating properties. Includes the results of our Under Construction assets and Future Development Pipeline. Includes the results of properties that were not in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared and properties for which significant redevelopment, renovation or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared. Includes the results of the properties that are owned, operated and in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared except for properties that are being phased out of service for future development . Page 26 LEASING ACTIVITY - OFFICE MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Leasing Activity - Office square feet in thousands Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Square feet leased: At 100% share 327 At JBG SMITH share 299 Initial rent (1) $ 45.09 Straight-line rent (2) $ 45.55 Weighted average lease term (years) 5.3 Weighted average free rent period (months) 3.8 Second generation space: Square feet 251 Cash basis: Initial rent (1) $ 44.00 Prior escalated rent $ 44.31 % change (0.7)% GAAP basis: Straight-line rent (2) $ 44.39 Prior straight-line rent $ 42.65 % change 4.1 % Tenant improvements: Per square foot $ 31.80 Per square foot per annum $ 5.99 % of initial rent 13.3 % Leasing commissions: Per square foot $ 9.90 Per square foot per annum $ 1.86 % of initial rent 4.1 % Note: At JBG SMITH share, unless otherwise indicated. The leasing activity and related statistics are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with GAAP. Second generation space represents square footage that was vacant for less than nine months. Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Triple net leases are converted to a gross basis by adding estimated tenant reimbursements to monthly base rent. Most leases include free rent and periodic step-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot but are included in the GAAP basis rent per square foot. Represents the GAAP basis weighted average rent per square foot that is recognized over the term of the respective leases, and includes the effect of free rent and fixed step-ups in rent. Page 27 NET EFFECTIVE RENT - OFFICE MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Net Effective Rent - Office square feet in thousands, dollars per square feet, at JBG SMITH Three Months Ended share Trailing Five March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Quarter Average Square feet 489 299 724 243 395 785 Weighted average lease term (years) 5.1 5.3 5.2 4.4 5.2 5.4 Initial rent (1) $ 45.50 $ 45.09 $ 46.61 $ 45.99 $ 44.82 $ 44.97 Base rent per annum (2) $ 49.69 $ 48.90 $ 51.09 $ 48.40 $ 50.73 $ 49.34 Tenant improvements per annum (6.25) (5.99) (5.59) (7.54) (4.80) (7.32) Leasing commissions per annum (1.19) (1.86) (1.15) (0.93) (1.22) (0.79) Free rent per annum (2.25) (2.65) (1.28) (3.02) (2.42) (1.89) Net Effective Rent $ 40.00 $ 38.40 $ 43.07 $ 36.91 $ 42.29 $ 39.34 DC Square feet 42 27 117 12 21 33 Initial rent (1) $ 57.32 $ 54.48 $ 50.16 $ 63.45 $ 65.10 $ 53.40 Net effective rent $ 52.49 $ 43.85 $ 48.03 $ 65.02 $ 66.17 $ 39.41 VA Square feet 422 267 579 211 338 717 Initial rent (1) $ 44.40 $ 44.35 $ 45.59 $ 44.63 $ 43.38 $ 44.03 Net effective rent $ 38.20 $ 37.56 $ 41.63 $ 34.66 $ 38.96 $ 38.18 MD Square feet 25 6 27 20 36 35 Initial rent (1) $ 48.21 $ 35.33 $ 52.98 $ 49.73 $ 46.62 $ 56.36 Net effective rent $ 42.87 $ 36.18 $ 44.86 $ 34.55 $ 40.22 $ 58.53 Note: Leasing activity and related statistics are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with GAAP. Represents the cash basis weighted average starting rent per square foot, which is generally indicative of market rents. Triple net leases are converted to a gross basis by adding estimated tenant reimbursements to monthly base rent. Most leases include free rent and periodic step-ups in rent which are not included in the initial cash basis rent per square foot. Represents the weighted average base rent before free rent, plus estimated tenant reimbursements recognized over the term of the respective leases, including the effect of fixed step-ups in rent, divided by square feet, and divided by years of lease term. Triple net leases are converted to a gross basis by adding estimated tenant reimbursements to base rent. Tenant reimbursements are estimated by escalating tenant reimbursements as of the respective reporting period, or management's estimate thereof, by 2.75% annually through the lease expiration year. Page 28 LEASE EXPIRATIONS MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Lease Expirations At JBG SMITH Share Estimated % of Annualized % of Annualized Total Annualized Rent Per Number Total Rent Annualized Rent Per Square Foot at Year of Lease Expiration of Leases Square Feet Square Feet (in thousands) Rent Square Foot Expiration (1) Month-to-Month 53 257,288 2.6 % $ 9,089 2.0 % $ 35.33 $ 35.33 2020 133 833,411 8.4 % 32,273 7.3 % 38.72 39.06 2021 121 907,069 9.1 % 44,178 9.9 % 48.70 49.77 2022 102 1,526,329 15.4 % 66,158 14.9 % 43.34 45.02 2023 95 579,116 5.8 % 25,447 5.7 % 43.94 46.83 2024 97 1,086,222 10.9 % 50,052 11.3 % 46.08 49.89 2025 87 669,606 6.7 % 28,051 6.3 % 41.89 47.24 2026 57 300,829 3.0 % 13,188 3.0 % 43.84 51.02 2027 49 462,586 4.7 % 20,760 4.7 % 44.88 52.66 2028 46 391,293 3.9 % 18,489 4.2 % 47.25 56.80 Thereafter 121 2,919,915 29.5 % 136,759 30.7 % 46.84 61.34 Total / Weighted Average 961 9,933,664 100.0 % $ 444,444 100.0 % $ 44.74 $ 51.29 Note: Includes all in-place leases as of March 31, 2020 for office and retail space within JBG SMITH's operating portfolio and assuming no exercise of renewal options or early termination rights. The weighted average remaining lease term for the entire portfolio is 6.1 years. Represents monthly base rent before free rent, plus tenant reimbursements, as of lease expiration multiplied by 12 and divided by square feet. Triple net leases are converted to a gross basis by adding tenant reimbursements to monthly base rent. Tenant reimbursements at lease expiration are estimated by escalating tenant reimbursements as of March 31, 2020, or management's estimate thereof, by 2.75% annually through the lease expiration year. Page 29 SIGNED BUT NOT YET COMMENCED LEASES MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Signed But Not Yet Commenced Leases dollars in thousands, at JBG SMITH share Total Annualized Estimated Estimated Rent (1) for the Quarter Ending Assets C/U (2) Rent (3) June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Commercial Operating C $ 21,400 $ 701 $ 1,919 $ 2,185 $ 2,268 $ 4,295 $ 5,350 Operating U 4,188 48 214 407 560 717 1,047 Under construction C 15,664 479 526 2,641 3,916 3,916 3,916 Total $ 41,252 $ 1,228 $ 2,659 $ 5,233 $ 6,744 $ 8,928 $ 10,313 Multifamily Operating C $ 2,992 $ 638 $ 748 $ 748 $ 748 $ 748 $ 748 Under construction C 1,388 343 347 347 347 347 347 Under construction U 500 24 36 125 125 125 125 Total $ 4,880 $ 1,005 $ 1,131 $ 1,220 $ 1,220 $ 1,220 $ 1,220 Total $ 46,132 $ 2,233 $ 3,790 $ 6,453 $ 7,964 $ 10,148 $ 11,533 Note: Includes only leases for office and retail spaces that were vacant as of March 31, 2020. Represents contractual monthly base rent before free rent, plus estimated tenant reimbursements for the month in which the lease is estimated to commence, multiplied by the applicable number of months for each quarter based on the lease's estimated commencement date. Triple net leases are converted to a gross basis by adding estimated tenant reimbursements to monthly base rent. "C" denotes a consolidated interest. "U" denotes an unconsolidated interest. Represents contractual monthly base rent before free rent, plus estimated tenant reimbursements for the month in which the lease is expected to commence, multiplied by 12. Triple net leases are converted to a gross basis by adding estimated tenant reimbursements to monthly base rent. Page 30 TENANT CONCENTRATION MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Tenant Concentration dollars in thousands At JBG SMITH Share % of Total % of Total Number of Annualized Annualized Tenant Leases Square Feet Square Feet Rent Rent 1 U.S. Government (GSA) 66 2,430,621 24.5 % $ 96,554 21.7 % 2 Family Health International 3 295,977 3.0 % 15,821 3.6 % 3 Amazon 3 326,300 3.3 % 13,716 3.1 % 4 Gartner, Inc 1 174,424 1.8 % 11,792 2.7 % 5 Lockheed Martin Corporation 2 232,598 2.3 % 10,947 2.5 % 6 Arlington County 2 235,779 2.4 % 9,913 2.2 % 7 WeWork (1) 2 163,918 1.7 % 8,509 1.9 % 8 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc 3 159,610 1.6 % 7,375 1.7 % 9 Greenberg Traurig LLP 1 101,602 1.0 % 7,199 1.6 % 10 Accenture LLP 2 116,736 1.2 % 6,852 1.5 % 11 Chemonics International 2 111,520 1.1 % 4,657 1.0 % 12 Evolent Health LLC 1 90,905 0.9 % 4,471 1.0 % 13 Public Broadcasting Service 1 140,885 1.4 % 4,452 1.0 % 14 Conservation International Foundation 1 86,981 0.9 % 4,160 0.9 % 15 U.S. Green Building Council 1 54,675 0.6 % 4,052 0.9 % 16 The International Justice Mission 1 74,833 0.8 % 3,949 0.9 % 17 Cushman & Wakefield U.S. Inc 1 58,641 0.6 % 3,823 0.9 % 18 Host Hotels & Resorts LP 1 55,009 0.6 % 3,768 0.8 % 19 The Urban Institute 1 68,620 0.7 % 3,604 0.8 % 20 DRS Tech Inc dba Finmeccanica 2 74,649 0.8 % 3,478 0.8 % Other (2) 864 4,879,381 48.8 % 215,352 48.5 % Total 961 9,933,664 100.0 % $ 444,444 100.0 % Note: Includes all in-place leases as of March 31, 2020 for office and retail space within JBG SMITH's operating portfolio. As signed but not yet commenced leases commence and tenants take occupancy, our tenant concentration will change. Excludes the WeLive lease at 2221 S. Clark Street. Includes JBG SMITH's lease for approximately 84,400 square feet. Page 31 INDUSTRY DIVERSITY MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Industry Diversity dollars in thousands At JBG SMITH Share Number of % of Total Annualized % of Total Industry Leases Square Feet Square Feet Rent Annualized Rent 1 Government 79 2,737,691 27.6 % $ 109,768 24.7 % 2 Government Contractors 85 1,603,197 16.1 % 74,388 16.7 % 3 Business Services 134 1,377,067 13.9 % 66,246 14.9 % 4 Member Organizations 74 918,835 9.2 % 45,010 10.1 % 5 Real Estate 54 703,864 7.1 % 33,953 7.6 % 6 Legal Services 39 311,677 3.1 % 18,215 4.1 % 7 Food and Beverage 120 255,965 2.6 % 14,793 3.3 % 8 Health Services 47 366,110 3.7 % 15,111 3.4 % 9 Communications 12 320,552 3.2 % 11,445 2.6 % 10 Educational Services 16 95,212 1.0 % 4,120 0.9 % Other 301 1,243,494 12.5 % 51,395 11.7 % Total 961 9,933,664 100.0 % $ 444,444 100.0 % Note: Includes all in-place leases as of March 31, 2020 for office and retail space within JBG SMITH's operating portfolio. Page 32 PORTFOLIO SUMMARY MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Portfolio Summary Potential Number Rentable Number of Development of Assets Square Feet Units (1) Density (2) Wholly Owned Operating 45 14,458,653 5,259 - Under construction 2 380,397 - - Future development 21 - - 15,979,200 Total 68 14,839,050 5,259 15,979,200 Real Estate Ventures Operating 19 5,278,019 2,108 - Under construction 2 695,117 755 - Future development 16 - - 4,007,700 Total 37 5,973,136 2,863 4,007,700 Total Portfolio 105 20,812,186 8,122 19,986,900 Total Portfolio (at JBG SMITH Share) 105 16,814,415 6,160 16,733,000 Note: At 100% share, unless otherwise indicated. For assets under construction, represents estimated number of units based on current design plans. Includes estimated potential office, multifamily and retail development density. Page 33 PROPERTY TABLE - COMMERCIAL MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Property Table - Commercial Office Annualized Retail Same Store (2): Annualized Rent Per Annualized % Q1 2019‑2020 / Year Built / Total Office Retail % Office % Retail % Rent Square Rent Per Commercial Assets Submarket Ownership C/U (1) YTD 2019 - 2020 Renovated Square Feet Square Feet Square Feet Leased Occupied Occupied (in thousands) Foot (3) Square Foot (4) DC Universal Buildings Uptown 100.0 % C Y / Y 1956 / 1990 659,842 568,734 91,108 97.4% 97.1% 99.6% $ 33,517 $ 51.56 $ 55.58 2101 L Street CBD 100.0 % C Y / Y 1975 / 2007 378,696 347,376 31,320 84.8% 84.1% 92.6% 21,443 67.77 56.37 1730 M Street (5) CBD 100.0 % C Y / Y 1964 / 1998 204,860 196,842 8,018 91.5% 87.3% 100.0% 8,665 48.11 49.98 1700 M Street CBD 100.0 % C Y / Y N/A 34,000 - - - - - - - - L'Enfant Plaza Office-East(5) Southwest 49.0 % U Y / Y 1972 / 2012 397,057 397,057 - 89.5% 89.5% - 17,656 49.70 - L'Enfant Plaza Office-North Southwest 49.0 % U Y / Y 1969 / 2014 298,382 278,908 19,474 94.8% 95.5% 85.9% 12,851 47.21 16.72 500 L'Enfant Plaza Southwest 49.0 % U N / N 2019 / N/A 215,218 215,218 - 96.1% 81.2% - 9,446 54.02 - L'Enfant Plaza Retail (5) Southwest 49.0 % U Y / Y 1968 / 2014 119,291 16,596 102,695 74.7% 100.0% 70.6% 4,608 36.62 55.14 The Foundry Georgetown 9.9 % U Y / Y 1973 / 2017 225,622 218,768 6,854 90.8% 86.6% 100.0% 9,535 48.82 41.37 1101 17th Street CBD 55.0 % U Y / Y 1964 / 1999 208,762 199,008 9,754 86.1% 84.8% 82.8% 9,319 51.82 70.52 VA Courthouse Plaza 1 and 2 (5) Clarendon/Courthouse 100.0 % C Y / Y 1989 / 2013 629,768 572,573 57,193 85.5% 82.0% 100.0% $ 22,252 $ 43.17 $ 34.50 2121 Crystal Drive National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1985 / 2006 505,349 505,349 - 81.8% 81.8% - 19,373 46.89 - 2345 Crystal Drive National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1988 / N/A 503,178 494,191 8,987 83.1% 82.8% 10.1% 19,222 46.93 10.96 2231 Crystal Drive National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1987 / 2009 468,262 416,335 51,927 85.6% 83.8% 100.0% 17,655 45.14 36.64 1550 Crystal Drive National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1980 / 2001 449,364 449,364 - 86.2% 86.2% - 15,568 40.18 - RTC-West(6) (7) Reston 100.0 % C Y / Y 1988 / 2014 472,534 432,509 40,025 93.7% 93.9% 91.9% 19,258 41.39 66.58 2011 Crystal Drive National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1984 / 2006 439,234 432,472 6,762 87.3% 87.9% - 16,681 43.88 - 2451 Crystal Drive National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1990 / N/A 401,535 389,845 11,690 88.5% 70.4% 95.5% 12,328 43.37 37.79 1235 S. Clark Street National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1981 / 2007 384,305 335,959 48,346 95.7% 95.1% 100.0% 14,278 41.57 20.68 241 18th Street S. National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1977 / 2013 360,055 333,565 26,490 96.0% 91.8% 91.5% 12,671 39.62 22.55 251 18th Street S. National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1975 / 2013 342,574 293,403 49,171 99.5% 96.8% 96.2% 13,659 42.17 35.56 1215 S. Clark Street National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1983 / 2002 336,159 333,546 2,613 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 10,971 32.62 34.35 201 12th Street S. National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1987 / N/A 329,607 318,482 11,125 98.5% 98.5% 100.0% 11,888 36.42 41.88 800 North Glebe Road Ballston 100.0 % C Y / Y 2012 / N/A 303,644 277,397 26,247 98.5% 100.0% 82.3% 15,708 52.81 48.98 2200 Crystal Drive National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1968 / 2006 283,608 283,608 - 82.8% 76.2% - 8,542 39.54 - 1901 South Bell Street National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1968 / 2008 276,987 275,063 1,924 93.3% 93.2% 100.0% 10,497 40.90 4.04 1225 S. Clark Street National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1982 / 2013 276,594 263,744 12,850 96.9% 96.8% 100.0% 9,900 37.76 20.39 Crystal City Marriott (345 Rooms) National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1968 / 2013 266,000 - - - - - - - - 2100 Crystal Drive National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1968 / 2006 249,281 249,281 - 100.0% 96.3% - 8,608 35.85 - Page 34 PROPERTY TABLE - COMMERCIAL MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Office Annualized Retail Same Store (2): Annualized Rent Per Annualized % Q1 2019‑2020 / Year Built / Total Office Retail % Office % Retail % Rent Square Rent Per Commercial Assets Submarket Ownership C/U (1) YTD 2019 - 2020 Renovated Square Feet Square Feet Square Feet Leased Occupied Occupied (in thousands) Foot (3) Square Foot (4) 1800 South Bell Street National Landing 100.0 % C N / N 1969 / 2007 215,463 190,984 24,479 99.2% 100.0% 93.0% $ 8,204 $ 42.32 $ 5.30 200 12th Street S. National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1985 / 2013 202,708 202,708 - 89.9% 89.9% - 8,159 44.78 - 2001 Richmond Highway (6) National Landing 100.0 % C N / N 1967 / N/A 73,440 73,440 - 100.0% 100.0% - 2,642 35.97 - Crystal City Shops at 2100 National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 1968 / 2006 59,574 - 59,574 88.2% - 88.2% 766 - 14.57 Crystal Drive Retail National Landing 100.0 % C Y / Y 2003 / N/A 56,965 - 56,965 87.9% - 87.9% 3,018 - 60.28 Central Place Tower (5) Rosslyn 50.0 % U Y / Y 2018 / N/A 552,590 524,690 27,900 94.1% 92.6% 100.0% 32,839 66.00 27.82 Stonebridge at Potomac Town Prince William County 10.0 % U Y / Y 2012 / N/A 503,613 - 503,613 94.8% - 94.8% 16,114 - 33.76 Center* Pickett Industrial Park Eisenhower Avenue 10.0 % U Y / Y 1973 / N/A 246,145 246,145 - 100.0% 100.0% - 4,158 16.89 - Rosslyn Gateway-North Rosslyn 18.0 % U Y / Y 1996 / 2014 144,157 131,403 12,754 85.9% 84.9% 96.0% 5,157 42.83 30.74 Rosslyn Gateway-South Rosslyn 18.0 % U Y / Y 1961 / N/A 102,517 94,933 7,584 80.5% 83.7% 40.4% 2,203 25.97 45.35 MD 7200 Wisconsin Avenue Bethesda CBD 100.0 % C Y / Y 1986 / 2015 267,531 256,565 10,966 88.8% 83.5% 100.0% $ 11,273 $ 49.11 $ 69.09 One Democracy Plaza* (5) Bethesda- Rock Spring 100.0 % C Y / Y 1987 / 2013 212,894 210,756 2,138 96.9% 96.9% 100.0% 6,727 32.61 30.57 11333 Woodglen Drive Rockville Pike Corridor 18.0 % U Y / Y 2004 / N/A 62,650 54,077 8,573 97.6% 97.2% 100.0% 2,150 34.05 41.94 Total / Weighted Average 12,720,015 11,080,894 1,339,119 91.5% 89.5% 91.7% $ 489,509 $ 44.65 $ 37.94 Recently Delivered DC 1900 N Street (5) (8) CBD 55.0 % U N / N 2019 / N/A 269,035 260,742 8,293 74.1% 52.3% - 9,358 68.59 - MD 4747 Bethesda Avenue (7) (8) (9) Bethesda CBD 100.0 % C N / N 2019 / N/A 300,220 285,886 14,334 87.9% 86.4% 55.8% 16,617 61.84 168.33 Total / Weighted Average 569,255 546,628 22,627 81.4% 70.1% 35.4% $ 25,975 $ 64.24 $ 168.33 Operating - Total / Weighted Average 13,289,270 11,627,522 1,361,746 91.0% 88.6% 90.7% $ 515,484 $ 45.38 $ 38.79 Under Construction VA 1770 Crystal Drive National Landing 100.0 % C 271,572 258,299 13,273 97.8% Central District Retail National Landing 100.0 % C 108,825 - 108,825 75.2% Under Construction - Total / Weighted Average 380,397 258,299 122,098 91.3% Total / Weighted Average 13,669,667 11,885,821 1,483,844 91.0% Page 35 PROPERTY TABLE - COMMERCIAL MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Office Annualized Retail Same Store (2): Annualized Rent Per Annualized % Q1 2019‑2020 / Year Built / Total Office Retail % Office % Retail % Rent Square Rent Per Commercial Assets Submarket Ownership C/U (1) YTD 2019 - 2020 Renovated Square Feet Square Feet Square Feet Leased Occupied Occupied (in thousands) Foot (3) Square Foot (4) Totals at JBG SMITH Share In-service assets 10,692,718 9,617,383 775,333 91.3% 89.4% 91.5% $ 411,535 $ 44.60 $ 39.87 Recently delivered assets 448,189 429,294 18,895 83.4% 75.0% 42.3% $ 21,764 $ 63..41 $ 168.33 Operating assets 11,140,907 10,046,677 794,228 91.0% 88.7% 90.3% $ 433,299 $ 45.28 $ 41.30 Under construction assets 380,397 258,299 122,098 91.3% Number of Assets and Total Square Feet Reconciliation Number of At 100% Share At JBG SMITH Share Operating Assets Assets Square Feet Square Feet Q4 2019 44 12,736,069 10,708,198 Placed into service (8) 2 561,256 440,190 Dispositions - - - Out-of-service adjustment - (4,144) (4,144) Building re-measurements(7) (2) (3,911) (3,337) Q1 2020 44 13,289,270 11,140,907 See footnotes on page 37. Page 36 PROPERTY TABLE - COMMERCIAL MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Footnotes Note: At 100% share, unless otherwise noted. Excludes our 10% subordinated interest in two commercial buildings held through a real estate venture in which we have no economic interest. * Not Metro-served. "C" denotes a consolidated interest. "U" denotes an unconsolidated interest. "Y" denotes an asset as same store and "N" denotes an asset as non-same store. Represents annualized office rent divided by occupied office square feet; annualized retail rent and retail square feet are excluded from this metric. Occupied office square footage may differ from leased office square footage because leased office square footage includes leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced. Represents annualized retail rent divided by occupied retail square feet. Occupied retail square footage may differ from leased retail square footage because leased retail square footage includes leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced. The following assets are subject to ground leases: Ground Lease Commercial Asset Expiration Date 1730 M Street 12/31/2118 L'Enfant Plaza Office - East 11/23/2064 L'Enfant Plaza Retail 11/23/2064 Courthouse Plaza 1 and 2 1/19/2062 Central Place Tower* 6/2/2102 One Democracy Plaza 11/17/2084 1900 N Street** 5/31/2106 We have an option to purchase the ground lease at a fixed price. The ground lease has been recorded as a financing lease for accounting purposes; therefore, any expense is recorded as interest expense and excluded from NOI.

Only a portion of the asset is subject to a ground lease. The following assets contain space that is held for development or not otherwise available for lease. This out-of-service square footage is excluded from area, leased, and occupancy metrics. Not Available Commercial Asset In-Service for Lease RTC - West 472,534 17,988 2001 Richmond Highway 73,440 86,398 In Q1 2020, we combined RTC-West Retail with RTC-West, and 4749 Bethesda Avenue with 4747 Bethesda Avenue. In Q4 2019, we completed the construction of 1900 N Street and 4747 Bethesda Avenue. Includes JBG SMITH's lease for approximately 84,400 square feet. Page 37 PROPERTY TABLE - MULTIFAMILY MARCH 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Property Table - Multifamily Monthly Monthly Same Store (2): Number Total Multifamily Retail Multifamily Retail Annualized Rent Rent Per % Q1 2019‑2020 / Year Built / of Square Square Square % % Rent Per Square Multifamily Assets Submarket Ownership C/U (1) YTD 2019 - 2020 Renovated Units Feet Feet Feet % Leased Occupied Occupied (in thousands) Unit (3) (4) Foot (4) (5) DC Fort Totten Square Brookland/Fort Totten 100.0 % C Y / Y 2015 / N/A 345 384,956 254,292 130,664 96.6% 93.6% 100.0% $ 9,188 $ 1,813 $ 2.46 WestEnd25 West End 100.0 % C Y / Y 2009 / N/A 283 273,264 273,264 - 97.2% 94.3% - 11,561 3,608 3.74 F1RST Residences Ballpark/Southeast 100.0 % C N / N 2017 / N/A 325 270,928 249,456 21,472 89.5% 87.1% 91.8% 9,989 2,488 3.24 1221 Van Street Ballpark/Southeast 100.0 % C N / N 2018 / N/A 291 225,530 202,715 22,815 93.8% 89.0% 100.0% 8,645 2,398 3.44 North End Retail U Street/Shaw 100.0 % C Y / Y 2015 / N/A - 27,355 - 27,355 100.0% N/A 100.0% 1,545 N/A N/A The Gale Eckington H Street/NoMa 5.0 % U Y / Y 2013 / 2017 603 466,716 465,516 1,200 94.2% 91.0% 100.0% 13,882 2,101 2.72 Atlantic Plumbing U Street/Shaw 64.0 % U Y / Y 2015 / N/A 310 245,527 221,788 23,739 98.0% 97.1% 100.0% 10,321 2,539 3.55 VA