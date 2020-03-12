JBG SMITH Properties : Announces Authorization of $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) (the “Company” or “JBG SMITH”) today announced that its Board of Trustees has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of its outstanding common shares.

Purchases made pursuant to the program will be made either in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, share price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in, and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-quality mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon’s new headquarters. JBG SMITH’s portfolio currently comprises 20.6 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a robust future pipeline encompassing 18.7 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

