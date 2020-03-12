Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JBG SMITH Properties    JBGS

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES

(JBGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JBG SMITH Properties : Announces Authorization of $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) (the “Company” or “JBG SMITH”) today announced that its Board of Trustees has authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of its outstanding common shares.

Purchases made pursuant to the program will be made either in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, share price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in, and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-quality mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon’s new headquarters. JBG SMITH’s portfolio currently comprises 20.6 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a robust future pipeline encompassing 18.7 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the future results of JBG SMITH Properties (“JBG SMITH” or the “Company”) may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as “approximate”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “would”, “may”, or similar expressions in this press release. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include, among others: the impact of Coronavirus on us, adverse economic conditions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, the timing of and costs associated with development and property improvements, financing commitments, and general competitive factors. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” and the Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements after the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
05:40pJBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Announces Authorization of $500 Million Share Repurchase ..
BU
02/25JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
02/25JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
02/25JBG SMITH : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02/21JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisca..
AQ
01/29JBG SMITH : Announces Washington Housing Initiative Milestones with First Acquis..
BU
01/16JBG SMITH : Reports Taxable Composition of 2019 Dividends
BU
01/07JBG SMITH : Recasts $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
BU
01/07JBG SMITH : Teams Up With Hana, a New Flexible Space Solution From CBRE, To Open..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 529 M
EBIT 2020 52,4 M
Net income 2020 -7,19 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,73%
P/E ratio 2020 -659x
P/E ratio 2021 1 099x
Capi. / Sales2020 8,41x
Capi. / Sales2021 8,11x
Capitalization 4 446 M
Chart JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
JBG SMITH Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,67  $
Last Close Price 32,96  $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David P. Paul President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven Roth Chairman
Stephen W. Theriot Treasurer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert Stewart Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES-17.37%4 446
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)2.59%51 164
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.14.41%28 638
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.10%25 209
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-2.76%18 576
W. P. CAREY INC.-5.04%13 095
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group