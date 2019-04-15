JBG SMITH Properties : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) (the “Company” or “JBG SMITH”) today
announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000
common shares at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. The
Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an
aggregate of up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the public
offering price, solely to cover overallotments, if any. The Company
estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after deducting the
underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering
expenses, will be approximately $410.6 million, or $472.3 million if the
underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund
development opportunities and for general corporate purposes, which may
include paying down indebtedness. The shares are expected to be
delivered on or about April 18, 2019, subject to customary closing
conditions.
The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration
statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission on July 2, 2018. A prospectus supplement and accompanying
prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are
serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. A copy of the
final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be
obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn:
Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New
York, NY 10014; BofA Merrill Lynch, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor,
Charlotte, NC 28225-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West
Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile:
212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there
be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or other jurisdiction.
About JBG SMITH
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and
develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and
around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises
approximately 19 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily
and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking
statements” as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act
of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and
beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and
uncertainties. Consequently, the future results of the Company may
differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking
statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words
such as “approximate”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”,
“estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “would”, “may” or similar expressions
in this document. We also note the following forward-looking statements:
the intended use of proceeds and the expected delivery date of the
shares. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and
our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control
or predict. These factors include, among others: adverse economic
conditions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, the timing of and
costs associated with development and property improvements, financing
commitments, and general competitive factors. For further discussion of
factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking
statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” and the
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements in the
Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018 and other periodic reports the Company files with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. For these statements, we claim the protection
of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. All
subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to
us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their
entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this
section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any
revisions to our forward-looking statements after the date hereof.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005926/en/