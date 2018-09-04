JBG SMITH Properties : Appoints Carey Goldberg as Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Inclusion

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed use properties in the Washington, DC market, announced that Carey Goldberg has joined JBG SMITH as Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Inclusion. Goldberg will serve as a strategic advisor to the executive management team, while overseeing JBG SMITH’s human resource strategy and direction.

“JBG SMITH is committed to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes diversity, inclusion, and employee growth,” said JBG SMITH CEO, Matt Kelly. “Carey’s background in building employee experiences and talent development makes her an ideal fit for JBG SMITH. We look forward to integrating her perspective and experience into our strategic push to enhance the employee experience at JBG SMITH.”

Goldberg’s professional background as a Senior HR Leader spans more than two decades and multiple industries across the Fortune 500. Prior to joining JBG SMITH, Goldberg spent the last 14 years at Marriott International, most recently, as the Global Learning & Development Officer where she led the design and development efforts around the future of learning for Marriott’s global workforce. In addition, she served as Global Officer, Human Resources, at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and EDITION Hotels, a role responsible for brand-wide HR strategies and programs to develop talent, promote organizational effectiveness, and sustain and enhance the world-renowned service culture and brand identity.

Prior to Marriott, Goldberg worked at America Online focused on building capability during a time of rapid growth and change. Goldberg has also worked for KPMG as a Compensation Consultant and at PwC in their Strategic and Organizational Change Practice. She holds both a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Labor Relations and Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises approximately 20 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. With a focus on placemaking, we drive synergies across the portfolio and create amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. JBG SMITH’s future development pipeline includes over 17.2 million square feet of potential development density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

