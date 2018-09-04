Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  JBG SMITH Properties    JBGS

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (JBGS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/04 10:00:00 pm
36.97 USD   -1.31%
10:31pJBG SMITH PROPE : Appoints Carey Goldberg as Executive Vice Presiden..
BU
08/10JBG SMITH PROPE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09JBG SMITH : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

JBG SMITH Properties : Appoints Carey Goldberg as Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Inclusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed use properties in the Washington, DC market, announced that Carey Goldberg has joined JBG SMITH as Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Inclusion. Goldberg will serve as a strategic advisor to the executive management team, while overseeing JBG SMITH’s human resource strategy and direction.

“JBG SMITH is committed to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes diversity, inclusion, and employee growth,” said JBG SMITH CEO, Matt Kelly. “Carey’s background in building employee experiences and talent development makes her an ideal fit for JBG SMITH. We look forward to integrating her perspective and experience into our strategic push to enhance the employee experience at JBG SMITH.”

Goldberg’s professional background as a Senior HR Leader spans more than two decades and multiple industries across the Fortune 500. Prior to joining JBG SMITH, Goldberg spent the last 14 years at Marriott International, most recently, as the Global Learning & Development Officer where she led the design and development efforts around the future of learning for Marriott’s global workforce. In addition, she served as Global Officer, Human Resources, at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company and EDITION Hotels, a role responsible for brand-wide HR strategies and programs to develop talent, promote organizational effectiveness, and sustain and enhance the world-renowned service culture and brand identity.

Prior to Marriott, Goldberg worked at America Online focused on building capability during a time of rapid growth and change. Goldberg has also worked for KPMG as a Compensation Consultant and at PwC in their Strategic and Organizational Change Practice. She holds both a Bachelor of Science in Industrial & Labor Relations and Master of Business Administration from Cornell University.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises approximately 20 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. With a focus on placemaking, we drive synergies across the portfolio and create amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. JBG SMITH’s future development pipeline includes over 17.2 million square feet of potential development density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
10:31pJBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Appoints Carey Goldberg as Executive Vice President, Huma..
BU
08/10JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
08/09JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
08/09JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/09JBG SMITH : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
08/02JBG SMITH : Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share
BU
07/30JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
07/18Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on Realogy Holdings and Three More Property M..
AC
07/10JBG SMITH : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09JBG SMITH Properties misses by $0.02 
08/02JBG SMITH Properties declares $0.225 dividend 
06/08REIT SPIN MAGIC : SWAN Or Ugly Duckling? 
06/07REIT SPIN MAGIC : So Much For The Big Mac REIT 
06/06JBG SMITH PROPERTIES (JBGS) PRESENTS : 2018 Investor Conference - Slideshow 
Chart JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
JBG SMITH Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target -9,2%
Managers
NameTitle
W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David P. Paul President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven Roth Chairman
Stephen W. Theriot Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Raj Patel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES7.86%4 508
BOSTON PROPERTIES0.32%20 144
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.3.44%9 038
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.15.97%8 116
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION9.33%7 302
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-1.20%5 303
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.