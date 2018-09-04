JBG SMITH Properties : Appoints Carey Goldberg as Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Inclusion

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of
high-quality, mixed use properties in the Washington, DC market,
announced that Carey Goldberg has joined JBG SMITH as Executive Vice
President, Human Resources & Inclusion. Goldberg will serve as a
strategic advisor to the executive management team, while overseeing JBG
SMITH’s human resource strategy and direction.
“JBG SMITH is committed to fostering a workplace culture that
prioritizes diversity, inclusion, and employee growth,” said JBG SMITH
CEO, Matt Kelly. “Carey’s background in building employee experiences
and talent development makes her an ideal fit for JBG SMITH. We look
forward to integrating her perspective and experience into our strategic
push to enhance the employee experience at JBG SMITH.”
Goldberg’s professional background as a Senior HR Leader spans more than
two decades and multiple industries across the Fortune 500. Prior to
joining JBG SMITH, Goldberg spent the last 14 years at Marriott
International, most recently, as the Global Learning & Development
Officer where she led the design and development efforts around the
future of learning for Marriott’s global workforce. In addition, she
served as Global Officer, Human Resources, at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel
Company and EDITION Hotels, a role responsible for brand-wide HR
strategies and programs to develop talent, promote organizational
effectiveness, and sustain and enhance the world-renowned service
culture and brand identity.
Prior to Marriott, Goldberg worked at America Online focused on building
capability during a time of rapid growth and change. Goldberg has also
worked for KPMG as a Compensation Consultant and at PwC in their
Strategic and Organizational Change Practice. She holds both a Bachelor
of Science in Industrial & Labor Relations and Master of Business
Administration from Cornell University.
About JBG SMITH
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and
develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and
around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises
approximately 20 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily
and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. With a focus on
placemaking, we drive synergies across the portfolio and create
amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. JBG SMITH’s future development
pipeline includes over 17.2 million square feet of potential development
density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.
