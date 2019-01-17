Log in
JBG SMITH : Reports Taxable Composition of 2018 Dividends

01/17/2019 | 04:31pm EST

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the tax treatment of the Company's 2018 distributions on its common shares. The income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares – CUSIP number 46590V100

                 
      Distribution Per Share   2018 Tax Treatment
                                     

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Ex-
Dividend
Date

  Total  

Taxable
in 2017

 

Taxable
in 2018

 

Taxable
in 2019

 

Total
Ordinary
Dividends

 

Qualified
Dividends

 

Total Capital
Gains
Distributions

 

Unrecap.
Section
1250
Gain

 

Section
199A
Dividends

                     
Form 1099-DIV Box:                       1a  

1b1

   2a  

2b2

  

51
12/29/2017   01/08/2018   12/28/2017   $ 0.225   $ 0.085   $ 0.140   $ 0.000   $ 0.075   $ 0.000   $ 0.065   $ 0.050   $ 0.075
5/14/2018   05/25/2018   05/11/2018   $ 0.225   $ 0.000   $ 0.225   $ 0.000   $ 0.140   $ 0.000   $ 0.085   $ 0.066   $ 0.140
8/14/2018   08/27/2018   08/13/2018   $ 0.225   $ 0.000   $ 0.225   $ 0.000   $ 0.140   $ 0.000   $ 0.085   $ 0.066   $ 0.140
11/13/2018   11/26/2018   11/09/2018   $ 0.225   $ 0.000   $ 0.225   $ 0.000   $ 0.140   $ 0.000   $ 0.085   $ 0.066   $ 0.140
12/28/2018   01/08/2019   12/27/2018   $ 0.100   $ 0.000   $ 0.100   $ 0.000   $ 0.000   $ 0.000   $ 0.100   $ 0.077   $ 0.000
12/28/2018   01/08/2019   12/27/2018   $ 0.225   $ 0.000   $ 0.000   $ 0.225   $ 0.000   $ 0.000   $ 0.000   $ 0.000   $ 0.000
                                                               
Totals:       $ 1.225     0.085   $ 0.915   $ 0.225   $ 0.495   $ 0.000   $ 0.420   $ 0.325   $ 0.495
 

The common share distribution with a record date of December 28, 2018 was comprised of $0.225 quarterly distribution and $0.100 special distribution. The special distribution of $0.10 is allocable to 2018 for federal income tax purposes and the normal quarterly distribution of $0.225 is allocable to 2019 for federal income tax purposes.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops assets concentrated in leading urban infill submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Our mixed-use operating portfolio comprises approximately 19 million square feet of high-quality office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% of which are Metro-served. With a focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH drives synergies across the portfolio and creates amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods. JBG SMITH’s future development pipeline includes over 19 million square feet of potential development density. For additional information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the future results of JBG SMITH Properties (“JBG SMITH” or the “Company”) may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as “approximate”, “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “would”, “may” or similar expressions in this earnings release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: our anticipated dispositions, our indicated annual dividend per share and dividend yield, annualized net operating income; in the case of our construction and near-term development assets, estimated square feet, estimated number of units and in the case of our future development assets, estimated potential development density. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include, among others: adverse economic conditions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, the timing of and costs associated with development and property improvements, financing commitments, and general competitive factors. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” and the Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements after the date hereof.

1 These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Total Ordinary Dividends (Box 1a)
2 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distributions (Box 2a)


© Business Wire 2019
