JBG SMITH : Reports Taxable Composition of 2018 Dividends

JBG SMITH (NYSE:
JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use
properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the tax
treatment of the Company's 2018 distributions on its common shares. The
income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set
forth in the following table:
Common Shares – CUSIP number 46590V100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution Per Share
|
|
2018 Tax Treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
Date
|
|
Payable
Date
|
|
Ex-
Dividend
Date
|
|
Total
|
|
Taxable
in 2017
|
|
Taxable
in 2018
|
|
Taxable
in 2019
|
|
Total
Ordinary
Dividends
|
|
Qualified
Dividends
|
|
Total Capital
Gains
Distributions
|
|
Unrecap.
Section
1250
Gain
|
|
Section
199A
Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form 1099-DIV Box:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1a
|
|
1b1
|
|
2a
|
|
2b2
|
|
51
|
12/29/2017
|
|
01/08/2018
|
|
12/28/2017
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.085
|
|
$
|
0.140
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.075
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.065
|
|
$
|
0.050
|
|
$
|
0.075
|
5/14/2018
|
|
05/25/2018
|
|
05/11/2018
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.140
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.085
|
|
$
|
0.066
|
|
$
|
0.140
|
8/14/2018
|
|
08/27/2018
|
|
08/13/2018
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.140
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.085
|
|
$
|
0.066
|
|
$
|
0.140
|
11/13/2018
|
|
11/26/2018
|
|
11/09/2018
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.140
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.085
|
|
$
|
0.066
|
|
$
|
0.140
|
12/28/2018
|
|
01/08/2019
|
|
12/27/2018
|
|
$
|
0.100
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.100
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.100
|
|
$
|
0.077
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
12/28/2018
|
|
01/08/2019
|
|
12/27/2018
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals:
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.225
|
|
|
0.085
|
|
$
|
0.915
|
|
$
|
0.225
|
|
$
|
0.495
|
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
$
|
0.420
|
|
$
|
0.325
|
|
$
|
0.495
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The common share distribution with a record date of December 28, 2018
was comprised of $0.225 quarterly distribution and $0.100 special
distribution. The special distribution of $0.10 is allocable to 2018 for
federal income tax purposes and the normal quarterly distribution of
$0.225 is allocable to 2019 for federal income tax purposes.
1 These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Total
Ordinary Dividends (Box 1a)
2 Unrecaptured Section 1250
Gain is a subset of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distributions
(Box 2a)
