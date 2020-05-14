Brazil Meat Processor JBS Reports 1Q Loss

By Jeffrey T. Lewis



SÃO PAULO--Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, said Thursday it posted a loss in the first quarter as its financial expenses jumped.

The meatpacking giant reported a loss of 5.9 billion reais ($1 billion) for the first quarter, compared with net income of 1.1 billion reais a year earlier.

JBS reported adjusted net income, which excludes certain one-time items, of 803.2 million reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 22.6% to 3.9 billion reais. Net revenue rose 27.3% to 56.5 billion reais.

The company reported net financial expenses of 9.1 billion reais in the first quarter, compared with net financial expenses of 1.3 billion reais a year earlier.

Included in the financial expense was an exchange rate variation of 8.2 billion reais.

JBS said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had an impact in March, reducing demand for the company's food service businesses but boosting demand in its retail businesses.

That switch happened in almost all the countries where JBS operates, and supply was moved from one area to another as needed. JBS said food service demand is starting to recover in some markets.

