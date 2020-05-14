Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  JBS SA    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazil Meat Processor JBS Reports 1Q Loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:44pm EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, said Thursday it posted a loss in the first quarter as its financial expenses jumped.

The meatpacking giant reported a loss of 5.9 billion reais ($1 billion) for the first quarter, compared with net income of 1.1 billion reais a year earlier.

JBS reported adjusted net income, which excludes certain one-time items, of 803.2 million reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 22.6% to 3.9 billion reais. Net revenue rose 27.3% to 56.5 billion reais.

The company reported net financial expenses of 9.1 billion reais in the first quarter, compared with net financial expenses of 1.3 billion reais a year earlier.

Included in the financial expense was an exchange rate variation of 8.2 billion reais.

JBS said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had an impact in March, reducing demand for the company's food service businesses but boosting demand in its retail businesses.

That switch happened in almost all the countries where JBS operates, and supply was moved from one area to another as needed. JBS said food service demand is starting to recover in some markets.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.05% 6.279 Delayed Quote.41.68%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 123.7 End-of-day quote.-14.81%
JBS SA -3.17% 24.45 End-of-day quote.-3.63%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.43% 94.525 End-of-day quote.-24.52%
REVENUE GROUP -2.46% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JBS SA
08:44pBrazil Meat Processor JBS Reports 1Q Loss
DJ
05/12JBS : China halts beef imports from four Australian firms as COVID-19 spat sours..
RE
05/12JBS : China halts beef imports from four Australian firms as COVID-19 spat sours..
RE
05/11As U.S. meat workers fall sick and supplies dwindle, exports to China soar
RE
05/11As U.S. meat workers fall sick and supplies dwindle, exports to China soar
RE
05/11JBS SA : quaterly earnings release
05/08JBS : Family of U.S. meat plant worker who died of COVID-19 sues JBS
RE
05/07North America bulges with cattle as virus closes packers, leaving retailers h..
RE
05/01As meat plant infections rise, Canada lets packers choose when to close
RE
04/29JBS : Minnesota Pork Plant Euthanizing Thousands of Hogs a Day
DJ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 247 B
EBIT 2020 13 395 M
Net income 2020 2 833 M
Debt 2020 47 110 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 8,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 65 160 M
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,48  BRL
Last Close Price 24,45  BRL
Spread / Highest target 75,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-3.63%11 369
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION6.96%26 131
TYSON FOODS, INC.-36.16%21 174
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.23%20 443
WH GROUP LIMITED-1.52%13 751
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-36.51%5 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group