Brazil judge orders JBS to test workers for COVID-19 under 10-day deadline -ruling

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian labor judge Graciela
Maffei has ordered meat producer JBS SA to medically
screen workers at its Garibaldi chicken plant in Rio Grande do
Sul state, then test them for COVID-19 under a 10-day deadline,
according to a copy of the Wednesday ruling seen by Reuters.
Prosecutors who sought the order to test the workers told
the court there is an outbreak at that plant. More than 900
people work at the facility, and 230 people have already tested
positive for the sometimes fatal respiratory illness.
JBS was unavailable for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Ana Mano
Editing by Chris Reese)