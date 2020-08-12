Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  JBS SA    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brazil judge orders JBS to test workers for COVID-19 under 10-day deadline -ruling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 03:11pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian labor judge Graciela Maffei has ordered meat producer JBS SA to medically screen workers at its Garibaldi chicken plant in Rio Grande do Sul state, then test them for COVID-19 under a 10-day deadline, according to a copy of the Wednesday ruling seen by Reuters.

Prosecutors who sought the order to test the workers told the court there is an outbreak at that plant. More than 900 people work at the facility, and 230 people have already tested positive for the sometimes fatal respiratory illness.

JBS was unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.57% 6.4334 Delayed Quote.42.80%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 144.75 End-of-day quote.-1.20%
JBS SA -0.64% 21.81 End-of-day quote.-15.47%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 104.75 End-of-day quote.-16.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JBS SA
03:11pBrazil judge orders JBS to test workers for COVID-19 under 10-day deadline -r..
RE
08/11LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures rise with U.S. beef prices; hogs retreat
RE
08/10Brazil's BRF registers 1,138 COVID-19 cases at a single meat plant, state dat..
RE
08/10JBS SA : half-yearly earnings release
08/07JBS : Brazilian food processor JBS offers 5,200 new jobs in modernization push, ..
RE
08/06U.S. farm state senators in a beef over livestock bill
RE
08/03JOHN TYSON : Tyson Foods names new CEO as coronavirus raises costs
RE
08/03Tyson Foods names new CEO as coronavirus raises costs
RE
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 263 B 47 898 M 47 898 M
Net income 2020 2 209 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2020 49 251 M 8 982 M 8 982 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 3,23%
Capitalization 58 146 M 10 609 M 10 605 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 32,95 BRL
Last Close Price 21,81 BRL
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 51,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-15.47%10 729
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION13.97%27 708
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.79.40%27 362
TYSON FOODS, INC.-28.37%23 753
WH GROUP LIMITED-16.65%13 714
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.80.80%7 485
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group