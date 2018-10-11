NOTICE TO THE MARKET

JBS AND JBS USA WERE UPGRADED BY S&P TO BB-

WITH POSITIVE OUTLOOK

JBS S.A. (the "Company" or "JBS" - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY) in accordance with the terms of CVM Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that the rating agency Standard and Poor's ("S&P") upgraded JBS S.A. and its subsidiary JBS

USA Lux S.A. ("JBS USA") credit ratings from B+ to BB-, with positive outlook.

According to S&P report, the upgrade reflects the agency view that "JBS will maintain its current prudent approach to liquidity by extending its debt maturity profile and reducing gross debt through its solid cash position and cash flow generation, as seen in the recent prepayment of R$2.0 billion of bank debt due 2019 and 2020."

São Paulo, October 11, 2018.

Jeremiah O'Callaghan

Investor Relations Officer