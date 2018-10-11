Log in
JBS SA (JBSS3)
  News  
JBS : AND JBS USA WERE UPGRADED BY S&P TO BB- ... WITH POSITIVE OUTLOOK

10/11/2018 | 11:48pm CEST

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

JBS AND JBS USA WERE UPGRADED BY S&P TO BB-

WITH POSITIVE OUTLOOK

JBS S.A. (the "Company" or "JBS" - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY) in accordance with the terms of CVM Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that the rating agency Standard and Poor's ("S&P") upgraded JBS S.A. and its subsidiary JBS

USA Lux S.A. ("JBS USA") credit ratings from B+ to BB-, with positive outlook.

According to S&P report, the upgrade reflects the agency view that "JBS will maintain its current prudent approach to liquidity by extending its debt maturity profile and reducing gross debt through its solid cash position and cash flow generation, as seen in the recent prepayment of R$2.0 billion of bank debt due 2019 and 2020."

São Paulo, October 11, 2018.

Jeremiah O'Callaghan

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 21:47:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 184 B
EBIT 2018 10 126 M
Net income 2018 2 346 M
Debt 2018 45 981 M
Yield 2018 3,50%
P/E ratio 2018 9,61
P/E ratio 2019 6,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capitalization 24 286 M
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman & Head-Investor Relations
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Operating Officer
Sérgio Roberto Waldrich Independent Director
Gilberto Meirelles Xandó Baptista Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-8.58%6 475
TYSON FOODS-24.42%22 991
HORMEL FOODS10.06%21 709
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%12 069
WH GROUP LTD-34.35%11 073
BRF - BRASIL FOODS SA-43.88%4 690
