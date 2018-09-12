MATERIAL FACT

JBS ANNOUNCES THE ADVANCE PAYMENT OF INSTALLMENTS OF THE NORMALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN BRAZIL

JBS S.A. (the "Company" or "JBS" - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY) in accordance with the terms of CVM Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, in continuity to the Material Fact of May 14, 2018, communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Company advanced the installments of the Normalization Agreement due in 2019 and 2020, in a total amount of R$2.0 billion.

This payment is in line with the strategy of the Company to reduce its indebtedness and improve its debt profile.

São Paulo, September 12th, 2018

Jeremiah O'Callaghan

Investor Relations Officer