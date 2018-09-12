Log in
JBS SA    JBSS3

JBS SA (JBSS3)
JBS : ANNOUNCES THE ADVANCE PAYMENT OF INSTALLMENTS ... OF THE NORMALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN BRAZIL

09/12/2018 | 11:53pm CEST

MATERIAL FACT

JBS ANNOUNCES THE ADVANCE PAYMENT OF INSTALLMENTS OF THE NORMALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN BRAZIL

JBS S.A. (the "Company" or "JBS" - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY) in accordance with the terms of CVM Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, in continuity to the Material Fact of May 14, 2018, communicates to its shareholders and to the market in general that the Company advanced the installments of the Normalization Agreement due in 2019 and 2020, in a total amount of R$2.0 billion.

This payment is in line with the strategy of the Company to reduce its indebtedness and improve its debt profile.

São Paulo, September 12th, 2018

Jeremiah O'Callaghan

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 21:52:04 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 184 B
EBIT 2018 10 177 M
Net income 2018 2 946 M
Debt 2018 45 418 M
Yield 2018 3,30%
P/E ratio 2018 8,46
P/E ratio 2019 6,69
EV / Sales 2018 0,39x
EV / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capitalization 25 732 M
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,1  BRL
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman & Head-Investor Relations
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Operating Officer
Sérgio Roberto Waldrich Independent Director
Gilberto Meirelles Xandó Baptista Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-3.36%6 201
TYSON FOODS-21.64%23 248
HORMEL FOODS14.32%22 178
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 493
WH GROUP LTD-38.96%10 133
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-39.67%4 666
