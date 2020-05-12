Log in
JBS SA

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
News 
News

JBS : Australia says China suspension of beef imports not tied to call for COVID-19 inquiry

05/12/2020
Australia's Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham gestures as he speaks during a signing ceremony with Indonesia's Trade Minister in Jakarta

China decision to ban imports from four of Australia's largest beef processors was not a response to Canberra's call for independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, Australia's Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said on Tuesday. Birmingham had earlier said in a statement that Kilcoy Pastoral Company, JBS's Beef City and Dinmore plants, and the Northern Cooperative Meat Company have been banned from exporting beef to China due to issues with labelling. The suspension of the beef shipments came as ties between Australia and China publicly soured, although Birmingham said he did not believe it was retribution by China over the call for an inquiry into the orgins of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Financials (BRL)
Sales 2020 230 B
EBIT 2020 13 885 M
Net income 2020 3 753 M
Debt 2020 47 110 M
Yield 2020 4,18%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,16x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 61 722 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 32,48  BRL
Last Close Price 23,16  BRL
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-1.28%10 910
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.72%25 405
TYSON FOODS, INC.-33.26%22 001
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-2.92%20 097
WH GROUP LIMITED0.42%13 540
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-33.39%5 253
