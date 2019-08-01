Log in
JBS SA

(JBSS3)
08/01
26.1 BRL   +4.82%
JBS : CONCLUDES THE ACQUISITION OF A PORK PROCESSING ... PLANT IN SEBERI/RS

08/01/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

JBS CONCLUDES THE ACQUISITION OF A PORK PROCESSING PLANT IN

SEBERI/RS

JBS S.A. ("JBS" - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY), further to the Notice to the Market of April 26th, 2019, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general, in accordance with the terms of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction no. 358, dated January 3, 2002, that its controlled entity Seara Alimentos Ltda. concluded, on this date, the acquisition of a hog processing plant, including its integration system, located in the city of Seberi, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The conclusion of this transaction was previously approved by the Brazilian antitrust authority and was in compliance with other usual conditions, as well as being aligned with the Company's strategy to increase its hog processing capacity.

São Paulo, August 1st, 2019

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Investors Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 21:39:02 UTC
