JBS SA

(JBSS3)
JBS : PREPAYS DEBT RELATED TO THE NORMALIZATION ... AGREEMENT WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN BRAZIL

06/19/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

JBS PREPAYS DEBT RELATED TO THE NORMALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IN BRAZIL

JBS S.A. (the "Company" or "JBS" - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY) in accordance with the terms of CVM Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, communicates to its shareholders and the market in general that today it concluded the payment of R$2.7 billion (US$700 million) related to the amortization of part of the debt covered by Normalization Agreement entered with certain financial institutions in Brazil. This amortization reflects the Company's strategy to reduce debt with collateral and consequently decrease financial expenses, in addition to extending its average payment term to 6.1 years, thus improving its debt profile.

As a subsequent event to the 1Q19 results, the Company mentioned that in May it intended to prepay US$400 million of debt under the Normalization Agreement. However, the effective amortization occurred throughout June and the amount was increased by US$300 million, which came from free cash flow generation. The remaining debt balance covered by the Normalization Agreement now totals R$6.3 billion (US$1.7 billion) with the following financial institutions: Banco do Brasil, Bank of China, Bradesco e Santander.

According to the terms of the Normalization Agreement, the payments made thus far entitle the Company, but do not oblige it, to terminate the Normalization Agreement, which may be done after bilateral negotiations between the Company and its financing partners, with the objective of extending financing terms, obtaining interest rates that better reflect its current financial soundness and reduce the portion of collateral.

São Paulo, June 19, 2019.

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:18:04 UTC
